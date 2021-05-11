We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A US fast food chain is coming to the UK and it could be set to rival McDonald's.

American burger joint Wendy’s is returning to England after more than two decades away from British high streets.

Last summer the US chain confirmed it was set to pop back up across the pond and now two locations have been revealed.

Wendy’s restaurants are preparing to open in Reading in Oxford, with London and other areas of the UK likely soon to follow.

According to Big Hospitality, Wendy’s is still looking at locations in London, as the fast food chain’s spokesman, said, “Our first location is in Reading and we are exploring additional opportunities in the London area.

“The brand is excited to enter the UK with company-owned and operated restaurants this year, and we are looking for franchisees to grow with us across the United Kingdom.”

In a statement, Wendy’s also shared its plans to rival fast food chains already big in the UK and Europe, having reportedly overtaken Burger King to become the second most popular burger vendor in the US, behind McDonald’s.

“The UK launch will spearhead a European-wide expansion as Wendy’s looks to build on strong growth on the other side of the Atlantic, where the brand last year dethroned Burger King to become the No 2 player in the US hamburger market,” the statement said.

While Wendy’s may have “dethroned the king” by surpassing Burger King US market, it will face tough competition in the UK from McDonald’s, which has about 1,300 store locations.

The last Wendy’s in the UK closed in 2000, but during the 1990s, the restaurant had ten of the famous American chains in Blighty, including two in London.

Wendy’s is notorious for its square burgers and thick Frosty shakes and not forgetting the Baconator, a half-pound fresh beef patty with American cheese, six bits of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo!

The menu will also include new products targeted toward the UK market, such as more vegetarian fast foodchoices.

Breakfast Baconators, towering triple-stacked beef burgers, and Chocolate Frosty desserts will all be on the menu, too.