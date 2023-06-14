Picnic hack for melting chocolate without a microwave or saucepan hailed as 'genius'

A picnic hack for melting chocolate is doing the rounds on TikTok, and we can't wait to try it for ourselves.

With the summer holidays nearly upon us, families everywhere are gearing up for a sunny season of cold water swimming, exciting days out, and of course, al fresco dining.

Enjoying an outdoor meal, whether it's a beach barbecue or a park picnic, is one of the best perks of hot weather - and by the looks of the British forecast, this wholesome activity is only about to get more common.

Summer can also be a great time to experiment with new food storage and culinary tricks, such as this groundbreaking TikTok air fryer hack or this cling film freezer hack.

One of the latest tips to take the Internet by storm is a simple melted chocolate hack, which allows you to soften the popular treat without the use of a microwave or saucepan.

In a video shared by TikTok user, Rosa Isabel, a chocolate bar is opened from its package and let to rest beneath the sun. After 5 to 10 minutes, the confectionary has been melted down into a deliciously sweet dip. The best part is, the gooey goodness doesn't even need to be transferred onto a plate, because it's already served on the bar's paper. To demonstrate just how effective the hack is, Isabel slides a strawberry onto the melted chocolate to create the perfect summertime treat.

"I can't stop doing this summer hack," the Finland-based creator captioned her video.

It didn't take long for TikTok users to react to the tip, which has now been liked over 2 million times.

"Omg genius!!" one person wrote, while another called the trick "perfect for beach day."

The melted chocolate hack also garnered a handful of comical comments from viewers in hotter climates.

"In thailand we don't have to wait. it's already melted😂," one user remarked.

"In Morocco the chocolate is molten before you open it," another person wrote.