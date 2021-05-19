Pimm’s has launched an incredible new flavour just in time for summer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pimm's has launched an incredible new flavour of its iconic summer tipple.

Amazon is selling the brand new raspberry and redcurrant flavoured Pimm’s Sundowner apertif, available for pre-order just in time for the summer.

Now you can get the Pimm’s Sundowner delivered straight to your door thanks to the online retailer.

Packed full of raspberry and redcurrant, it’s the ideal hot day beverage. You can get your hands on it for just £16, and it can be pre-ordered today ahead of the release on 22nd May.

It makes the most gorgeous summer, sunset-inspired drink to enjoy with all of your friends and family to celebrate being able to meet outside and now inside, thanks to the lockdown roadmap. It’s sure to be a firm favourite!

Pimm’s says the fruity raspberry perfectly balances the tart redcurrant, giving you a deliciously bitter, sweet taste.

It’s best served in a big wine glass, with prosecco and plenty of ice, and topped up with soda. And don’t forget fresh raspberries to garnish. Simply pour 50ml of Sundowner in with 50ml of Prosecco and top it up with a splash of soda to make the ultimate Sundowner Spritz.

Plus you can get it delivered straight to your door, with no hassle or fuss – so you can get your home bar totally stocked with the summer essentials without even having to head to the supermarket.

Adrienne Gammie, Category Director for Pimm’s says, “We know that consumers are also looking for exciting new drinks to enjoy in their early evening catch-ups with friends.

“So, we’re thrilled to introduce Pimm’s Sundowner; the new way to spritz, made especially for when the sun goes down and the evening begins.”