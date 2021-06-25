We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sainsbury's and Pets at Home have recalled a number of cat food products following the death of over 150 cats, with the retailers warning of a potential link between the food and a fatal feline disease.

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s and pet chain Pets at Home have removed various dry cat food products from their shelves, amid concerns that the dinners could be linked to a spike in cases of a deadly cat illness.

With animals lovers undoubtedly having been worried about how to keep cats and dogs safe during the coronavirus pandemic, there is now more cause for concern for owners who buy a certain brand of cat food.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Defra have warned cat owners not to feed their furry friends food made by Fold Hill, after cases of feline pancytopenia shot up since April.

What is pancytopenia in cats?

Pancytopenia in cats causes red blood cell production to slow down, causing loss of appetite, bleeding gums, bruising, fever, and nosebleeds. According to the FSA, the current pancytopenia outbreak could be connected to certain cat food brands.

A Government spokesman added, “No unsafe cat food has been identified but the manufacturer and brand owners affected, based on investigations so far, are taking the precautionary action of recalling and withdrawing cat food products that have been linked to affected cats.

“There is no evidence to suggest this outbreak of feline pancytopenia presents any risk to human health.”

Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe and Pets at Home Ava products are being recalled, so if your cat is sick and has been fed any of the food specified in the product recall, you should consult a vet right away.

Since the recall announcement Sainsbury’s has released an official statement in response to the growing concern.

“We are not willing to take any risks where the safety of our products is concerned and so we are asking customers who have purchased these products not to use them and to return the item to their nearest Sainsbury’s store for a full refund when they next visit.”

Cat food being recalled:

Sainsbury’s:

Sainsburys Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with salmon 1+years 800g

Sainsburys Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with chicken 1+years 800g

Pets at Home:

Ava Kitten Chicken 300g and 2kg

Ava Adult Chicken 300g, 2kg and 4kg

Ava Adult Fish 2kg

Ava Mature Chicken 7+ 2kg and 4kg

Ava Senior Chicken 12+ 2kg

Ava Sensitive Skin & Stomach 1.5kg

Ava Weight Management 1.5kg

Ava Hairball 1.5kg

Ava Oral Care 1.5kg

Ava British Shorthair 1.5kg

Ava Persian 1.5kg

Ava Maine Coon 1.5kg

Applaws products (best before date between December 2022 to June 2023 with a site reference code of GB218E5009):

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Applaws Cat Dry Senior Chicken 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Salmon 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg

Applaws Kitten Dry Chicken 400g, 2kg and 7.5kg