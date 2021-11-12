We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your Christmas tub of Celebrations is littered with uneaten and unwanted Bounty chocolates when the festive season ends, there’s finally some good news.

It’s safe to say we all have our favourites when it comes to traditional Christmas food, and Celebrations are consistently at the top of that list. But even with those, there’s always a sad collection of unloved chocolates that linger in the tin – and the Bounty is all too often left untouched.

And if your Christmas chocolate advent calendars aren’t offering you with enough variety, you’re in luck. From January, Mars, which owns Celebrations, is giving you the chance to exchange the unloved mini Bounty bars for a more favourable option – Maltesers Teasers.

According to new research, the Bounty is the most disliked of all Celebrations chocolates, with over one-third of Brits throwing away the coconut-filled chocs in January.

Bounty bars are ranked the lowest among Brits aged 18-24, with 44% naming it their least favourite. Unsurprisingly, Maltesers Teasers reign superior, being voted the most popular with 63% of those picking it as the favourite.

From January 17, the Bounty trade-in scheme will be available in three locations: Glasgow, London, and Manchester.

Sharing a sweet Christmas story inspired by the clever idea, Celebrations shared a touching clip depicting a Brussel sprout and a Bounty bar falling in love over Christmas, as two of the most hated festive foods. Including an adorable reference to Love Actually.

Mars Wrigley’s Head of Christmas, Cemre Cudal, says, “Our film highlights a love affair between two outsiders – Bounty and sprout. The unlikeliest of couples but, nonetheless, a love for the ages.

“I defy anyone not to fall in love with Bounty after they watch this heart-breaking film.

“And if after all that, you still can’t bring yourself to love a Bounty this Christmas, we’ll take them back as part of our Bounty Return Scheme in January. Because no Bounty should be left alone at the bottom of a Celebrations tub.”