Lidl recall: Everything to know as the supermarket issues an urgent recall of one chocolate product

Lidl has recalled one of their chocolate Easter eggs over health and safety concerns.

If you've been on the hunt for discounted chocolate recently, then you'll know that now Easter is over you can get your hands on some of the best Easter eggs (opens in new tab) for a discounted price, as supermarkets get rid of their stock. But there's one you might want to avoid, because Lidl has been forced to recall one of their seasonal chocolate products due to an allergen not being listed properly on the label.

Much like the recall of a breakfast cereal (opens in new tab) just a few days ago, and the Tesco cheese recall (opens in new tab) a few weeks prior, the news has shoppers eager to know which products they should avoid, and what to do if they've already bought a recalled product.

What is the Lidl recall?

Lidl has issued a recall for their Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg. Despite Easter being over, some supermarkets are still stocking their chocolate products at a reduced price - but this particular Easter egg has sparked health and safety concerns.

However, Lidl has revealed that no other Deluxe products in Lidl GB stores are affected by this recall, only the specific 180g egg. The Food Standard Agency (FSA) explains that "A recall is when unsafe food is removed from the supply chain and consumers are advised to take appropriate action, for example to return or dispose of the unsafe food."

(Image credit: Lidl)

Why has Lidl recalled one of their Easter eggs?

Lidl is recalling their Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg because the product may contain milk which is not declared on the label. This is therefore a possible health risk for those with an allergy or intolerance to milk.

The FSA, which published the alert, said the product was a "possible" health risk, while Lidl explained in a statement: "Lidl GB is recalling the above-mentioned product as the product may contain milk which is not declared on the label. This may be a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents."

What to do if you have a recalled Easter egg

Lidl has asked customers who have purchased the recalled egg to return the product to their nearest store, where they will be given a refund.

The supermarket has said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, we advise you not to eat it.

"Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation."

