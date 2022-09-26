Tesco issues urgent recall on popular chocolate bars over health fears

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tesco has issued an urgent recall on some of its popular chocolate bars as they could pose a health risk to some consumers.

The supermarket has recalled its Happi Free From Oat M!lk bars because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the packaging and the Food Standards Agency, which regulates food providers, said the products were a possible health risk for anyone with a milk allergy or intolerance.

The product recall comes after Tesco was forced to recall some popular breakfast items (opens in new tab) and it warned customers 'do not eat these biscuits' (opens in new tab).

The 80g bars affected are the plain M!lk, Salted Caramel and Plain White flavours

A Happi Free From company notice urged, "If you have bought an affected product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, please don't eat it.

"Instead return it to a Tesco store for a refund. No receipt is required."

The chocolate bars affected are:

Plain M!lk, pack size 80g, best before October 2023

Salted Caramel, pack size 80g, best before October 2023

Plain White, pack size 80g, best before June 2023

But Tesco isn't the only supermarket to issue food recalls, Aldi issued one last week when it urgently recalled jars of sauce (opens in new tab) from shelves because it could pose a health risk to asthma sufferers.

Happi Free From recalls Oat M!lk Chocolate Bars, supplied to Tesco, because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/2HxMiMlTlE pic.twitter.com/Er4ffUaRrRSeptember 24, 2022 See more

The Happi Free From chocolate bars are a risk to dairy-free (opens in new tab) shoppers but also considered a hazard to people who are vegan as they contain undisclosed milk.

Tesco encouraged customers to reach out to hello@happifree.com for further information.

The popular brand prides itself on being "dairy and gluten free", it's website states, "We're proud to be free-from, meaning all our products are dairy and gluten free. FREE-FROM. Higher cacao content means less sugar."

And aside from Tesco's the bars of chocolate is also stocked in WH Smith, Selfridges&Co, The Vegan Kind Supermarket, Holland&Barrett, Ocado, and Stores plus many more stockists.