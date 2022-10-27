This peanut butter pasta recipe from Nigella Lawson and Ocado is a complete quick meal game-changer

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a quick meal recipe that's set to rival TikTok's viral feta baked pasta (opens in new tab) then look no further than Nigella Lawson's peanut butter pasta recipe with Ocado as it's a complete mealtime game-changer.

The celebrity chef, who previously shared a genius gin a tonic hack (opens in new tab), has a new creation that has got everyone talking, as the innovative queen of home cooking lands another quirky hit. According to Nigella herself, it’s not the ‘peanuttiness’ that hits you, but the ‘voluptuous creaminess’, hence the new recipe’s full title, Dreamy, Creamy, Peanut Butter Pasta.

The new recipe was launched as Nigella’s partnership with Ocado was announced and at just £1.03* per portion, is set to help us get more creative in the kitchen, with the cost of living (opens in new tab) in mind as they try to find the cheapest supermarket (opens in new tab). Nigella even encourages us to boil our pasta water and then cook the pasta off the heat to conserve energy… win win!

You can see Nigella in action in the clip below, making the dreamy peanut butter pasta...

Gone are the days of needing fancy ingredients to whip up a delicious dinner, as a new partnership between Nigella Lawson and Ocado sees the TV cook and acclaimed food writer create scrumptious suppers from day-to-day essentials, all high on flavour and low on effort.

As a result, Nigella will launch a series of exclusive recipes on Ocado.com over the next year, as well as the creation of a ‘Nigella Loves’ (opens in new tab) aisle, where customers can shop all of Nigella’s favourite products and take inspiration from her pantry essentials.

The collaboration comes as research by Ocado reveals almost two thirds (57%) of households are on the hunt for more budget friendly recipes this Autumn, with over half (54%) of Brits claiming they’ll be making more of an effort to use up often forgotten ingredients lurking at the back of the cupboard.

From peanut butter to HP Sauce, tinned beans to golden syrup, Nigella has rummaged through kitchen cupboards to find inspiration for simple yet satisfying breakfasts, dinners and desserts. The partnership kicks off with four recipes that showcase exciting ways to use store cupboard staples. Thought peanut butter was just for toast? Think again…

Nigella explains, “I’m so thrilled to be joining with Ocado to come up with everyday recipes to make life easier and more delicious, and share with you the food that I love at home. And, as a longtime Ocado shopper, it’s a particular pleasure to highlight the items I buy regularly and build my very own ‘Nigella Loves’ Aisle, which I’ll be adding to often as I find new favourites. Sharing my enthusiasm and my food has always been a motivating force for me, and to be able to do this in connection with Ocado, with its huge and inspiring range of products is a real delight!”

Launch recipes include a Dreamy, Creamy Peanut Butter Pasta, a family favourite in Nigella's household which uses the nutty spread to create a voluptuously creamy sauce, and Nigella's ultimate Cosy Supper Stir-Fry recipe - accompanied with an okonomiyaki-style zig zag of HP Sauce.

Fluffy, fragrant and full of flavour - Nigella shares how to turn a can of black beans into an easy midweek feast with her Feta, Black Bean and Clementine Couscous recipe before serving up a mouthwatering-microwave Speedy Steamed Syrup Sponge, all now exclusively on Ocado.com.

All launch recipes will feed a family of four for no more than £1.25 per portion (price correct at the time of publication) and are designed to help the nation make the most out of their store cupboards this Autumn and beyond.

(Image credit: Ocado)

Laura Harricks, chief customer officer at Ocado Retail, added, ‘’From the novice cook to the adventurous foodie, we’ve always admired how Nigella makes home cooking accessible for everyone and can create unique flavour combinations using everyday ingredients.

She continued, "Now more than ever, the nation is looking for ways to be savvy with spend, across food and energy consumption. This is why our exclusive recipes with Nigella require little energy to cook and use everyday, household ingredients in a unique way.

"Nigella isn’t just our new ambassador, she is also a long-standing Ocado customer. And while the recipes are low on price, they’re big on flavour.’’

To view the recipe in full, as well as Nigella’s other three new Ocado partnership recipes that champion store cupboard ingredients, (Feta, Black Bean & Clementine Couscous, Cosy Supper Stir Fry and Speedy Syrup Sponge), visit Ocado (opens in new tab) for more details.