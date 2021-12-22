We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A TikTok tampon hack to stop boozy fizz losing its bubbles and to keep wine fresh has sent the internet into a total frenzy and we can see why.

Just when you think you’ve seen everything, TikTok surprises you with a bizarre hack.

This strange trick of using a tampon as an ‘impromptu bottle cork’ to keep fizz in your prosecco and champagne or to keep wine fresh has got the internet divided.

There’s no denying that TikTok keeps us up all night every night, yet despite its addictive qualities, it does provide useful life tips that we didn’t even know we needed.

For starters, there was a genius hack to get fresh McDonald’s fries every time, and back in the summer we learned we had been opening tin cans wrong all along!

And now that Christmas is only three days away, and we’re ready to crack open bottles of the best wines and fizz, another wild TikTok hack has joined the ranks.

Any wine drinker knows that after the cork is popped, finishing the bottle is the ultimate way to make sure you consume the beverage at its best. But what if you’ve had a few glasses too many but want to keep your fizz nice and bubbly?

Well, TikTok user @Caiticray has created an innovative yet bizarre trick using a wine bottle and a tampon to solve that issue.

The video, which has over 6 million views, shows her giving the humble tampon a new lease on life. She can be seen using the plastic applicator to insert it into the neck of the bottle, stopping any fizz from escaping and keeping the wine fresh. Genius or absurd?

While it’s not quite the same as realising that we’ve all been eating hotdogs wrong, the revolutionary technique has still surely received mixed reviews.

One user who was blown away by the clever idea gushed, “Why is this not a standard practice?”

“If the inventor of tampons could see us now ✨,” raved Tampax’s official TikTok account in the comment section.

Not everyone was swayed by the tampon hack though, as one disgusted user penned, “I have no idea why but this idea grosses me out. It has no reason to but knowing what those are meant for, I just couldn’t 🤣”

Sometimes you have to take it from the professionals, as a wine server who is trained and specialised in all areas of wine, added, “As a Sommelier this is a hard nope. Air can still pass thru the fibres and the wine will be oxidised.”