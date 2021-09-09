We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The first ever vegan McDonald’s burger is finally coming to the UK.

After months of searching for a suitable plant-based cheese, McDonald’s is finally unveiling a vegan burger named the McPlant in its UK stores.

The iconic fast food chain promises that the McPlant tastes just like a normal McDonald’s burger and we can’t wait to tuck in!

Maccies’ plant-based patty is layered with vegan cheese and a vegan sauce inside a sesame bun with all of the standard fixings you’d find in your usual McDonald’s meal – hello gherkins!

The vegan McDonald’s burger has also been given complete vegan certification, with McDonald’s confirming it will be prepared separately from the other burgers using special utensils and cooked on a different grill, so non-meat eaters don’t need to worry about cross contamination.

From September 29th, the McPlant burger will be trialled in ten restaurants in Coventry, with more than 250 restaurants serving it from October 13th. The McPlant is set to be available nationwide in 2022.

The McPlant will cost £3.49 for a regular meal and £4.89 for the large options.

Announcing the launch McDonald’s UK and Ireland’s Chief Marketing Officer, Michelle Graham-Clare, said, “We’re so pleased to be finally launching McPlant in the UK and Ireland. As with every McDonald’s offering, we take our time to ensure it meets the highest standards and is something that all our customers will enjoy.”

Michelle added, “We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone. Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant.”

The news that a vegan McDonald’s burger will be in our lives so soon has sparked a big reaction from fast food fans.

“Omg omg omg I’m so happy,” wrote one.

“I’m not even vegan and can’t wait to try this, plant based stuff is rather tasty these days,” penned another keen customer.

“Vegan nuggets next? 👀,” one more asked, asking for an alternative to the famous chicken McNuggets.