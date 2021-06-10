We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wagamama has launched a supermarket range, so you can have all your favourite Waga treats at home.

Ever fancy a Wagamama’s firecracker prawn, cheeky chicken katsu curry, or prawn raisukaree but don’t have time to head to a restaurant for a bite?

Well, no need to worry because you can now enjoy a healthy family meal all in the comfort of your own home as Wagamama’s launches a line of “cook at home” meal kits available to buy in supermarkets near you.

As part of the exciting new initiative, the pan-Asian chain announced it’s post-pandemic expansion strategy which will see the popular restaurant offering meal kits, pastes, and sauces in Waitrose from Monday, before broadening its ranges to Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Ocado.

One of the tasty meals on offer is the famous pad thai dish, which includes rice noodles, fish sauce, and a garnish of chilli and chives, as well as a stir-fry sauce made of soy sauce and tamarind. The best part is that the meal kits are simple to follow and take only a few minutes to cook.

Of course, nothing tops the crisp katsu curry meal, which includes a soy sauce and spice curry paste, panko breadcrumbs, and a shallot salad dressing. And if you want to jazz up your meal for a true Wagamama style dish, make sticky rice, press into a small dish turn out, and top with some Japanese pickles for a restaurant style katsu.

Wagamama Katsu Curry Meal Kit

The launch has been a major hit with fans, with many expressing their sheer joy after Wagamama shared the news of the supermarket release on Instagram.

One commenter wrote, ‘THIS IS THE BEST NEWS EVER!!!’

Another excited Wagamama lover added, ‘Wow!! These look so great, definitely need to give them a go 🙌🏻.’

‘Omg I can’t wait to try these!!! You guys are genius 👏,’ a third agreed.

All proceeds from the collection will be donated to YoungMinds, a mental health charity which is in line with the chain’s connection with its clients throughout the pandemic.

And as part of the announcement Emma Thomas, chief executive officer of YoungMinds, said, “Our partnership with Wagamama has already been instrumental in helping us to reach more young people with advice, support and messages of hope and we are thrilled that Wagamama’s profits from this exciting new range will be donated to YoungMinds.”

Adding, “This funding will be a huge help towards accelerating our work to make sure all young people get the support they need, when they need it, no matter what.”