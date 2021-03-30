We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wagamama has revealed how to make one of their most popular dishes, so now everyone can enjoy their famous katsu chicken curry recipe at home.

The secret to Wagamama’s signature chicken katsu curry is the combination of curry powder, turmeric, chicken stock, coconut milk, and soy sauce, along with onions, garlic, and ginger. Serve with carrot ribbons, to really feel like you’re dining in at a Wagamama restaurant – and, don’t forget the chopsticks.

During lockdown, the restaurant chain Wagamama launched a series of online tutorials to show us all how to make their famous Japanese -style dishes at home. In this video, Global Executive chef for Wagamama Steve Mangleshot shows you how to make chicken katsu curry. He advises, “With the coconut milk, you can add as much or as little as you like. It says 100 ml in the recipe, we think that’s a good amount, but if you like it really creamy you can add more.”

Watch how to make Wagamama’s Chicken Katsu curry

Ingredients For the sauce:

2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2.3 piece of ginger, peeled and grated

1 teaspoon tumeric

2 tablespoons mild curry powder

1 tablespoon plain flour

300ml chicken or vegetable stock

100ml coconut milk

1 teaspoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar, to taste

The dish:

120g rice (any type)

Katsu carry sauce (see above)

2 skinless chicken breasts

50g plain flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

100g panko breadcrumbs

75ml vegetable oil, for deep frying

40g mixed salad leaves

Method For the sauce, start to soften the onions, garlic and ginger. Then add curry powder, turmeric. Allow to sit on a low to medium heat. Add the flour, cook for 1 minute with the spices. Add the chicken stock slowly, followed by the 100ml coconut milk. Add pinch of sugar, salt and dash of soy sauce.

Split chicken fillets in half and coat in flour. Soak each one in egg, then dip into breadcrumbs. Make sure all sides of the chicken are covered, then put into the pan. Cook fillets until golden brown.

Strain curry sauce through a sieve, a little bit at a time.

Slice the chicken into lengths and plate up next to the rice. Add salad, or wok-fried greens to the plate alongside, then drench in curry sauce. Serve hot and enjoy!

Top tip for making Wagamama's chicken katsu curry:

To adapt this recipe for vegetarians or vegans, you could substitute the chicken with aubergine or sweet potato

