The expensive reason you should NEVER pour leftover Baileys down the sink after Christmas

Pouring creamy drinks, like Baileys, down the sink could lead to blockages and floods, a leading UK water expert has warned.

If you're anything like us, you've been left with an excess of rich Christmas beverages in the aftermath of the holidays.

From homemade eggnog to Aldi wines, there's no time like the festive season to vary up your drinks cabinet. Christmas is known for its bounty of heavy tipples and sauces - whether it's a glass of Baileys, luxurious hot chocolate, or a boatload of gravy. But while these indulgences go down a treat in our mouths, it seems that they're not washed down quite as well by our kitchens.

According to Southern Water, pouring thick liquids - like Baileys - down the sink can wreak major havoc on your home's drainage system. Not only is this bad for your own pipes, but it can also disrupt those of your neighbors. The rule of thumb seems to be, if it's thick, oily, or creamy, it's not suitable for the plughole.

"Something like Baileys, which has a cream content could add to problems," Alex Saunders, head of Southern Water’s wastewater network, told the Telegraph. "No one likes a nasty surprise over the festive season and a blocked drain is no different."

People have now been urged not to dispose of their creamy drinks in the sink.

"This is the time of year where we do see an increase in blockages, and so many of these can be easily avoided. Blocked sewers can cause flooding to homes and unclogging them can take a lot of time and effort."

Southern Water went on to warn that 250 tonnes of fat can enter sewage systems for every one million turkeys cooked over Christmas. These thick fluids can cause 'fatbergs' and blockages, which can lead to unpleasant odors and blocked pipes. It's also important to remember that just because something is a liquid when it goes down the drain, doesn't mean it always will be. Many oils, like butter and coconut fat, harden when they cool and can therefore end up sticking to the pipes.