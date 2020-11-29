We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fancy making eggnog at home? Our easy eggnog recipe shows you how to make this traditional Christmas drink in just a few simple steps.

Learn how to make eggnog, the right way with our best recipe. This classic Christmas tipple takes just 25 mins to make at home. Our homemade eggnog without alcohol, can be given a boozy twist for an adult version. All you have to do is replace 100ml of the milk with brandy, rum or whisky to make eggnog with alcohol.

Traditionally served at Christmas, eggnog is a frothy and creamy mix of milk, eggs and sugar lightly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg which can be served either warm or chilled.

This recipe serves 4 people but if you’re making it for a larger amount of people or for a party we’d recommend doubling the quantities.

Ingredients For this Eggnog recipe you will need...

600ml whole milk

1 cinnamon stick

85g caster sugar

2 large eggs

100 ml double cream

1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

Method To start making this lovely winter or Christmas cocktail, place the milk and cinnamon stick in a saucepan and heat until almost boiling. Cool for 5 mins then remove the cinnamon stick.

Place the eggs and sugar in a bowl and, using an electric whisk, beat together until pale and thick. Gradually whisk in the hot milk. Return to the pan and heat gently, stirring all the time until just thickened. Cool for 15 mins.

Place the cream in a bowl and whip until holding soft peaks. Gently fold the cream into the egg mixture. Divide between four glasses, sprinkle with nutmeg and serve immediately or chill in the fridge for 2 hrs before serving.

Top tip for making Homemade eggnog For a simple festive pud, spoon some cherry or apricot compote into the bottom of 6 individual glasses and spoon over chilled egg nog. Dust with cocoa powder and serve with crisp wafer biscuits.

Eggnog is delicious served hot or cold, but on a cold night what could be better than a hot drink to warm you up? You can serve it alongside homemade gingerbread men or for parties with family and friends.

To give your glasses a decorative touch, brush the rims very lightly with a little water, that has been boiled then cooled, and then dip in cocoa powder mixed with a little ground cinnamon.

If you've made your eggnogg from scratch it typically lasts 2-3 days when stored properly in the fridge, however if your recipe included more than 5% alcohol it could last longer. Best to serve your eggnogg fresh for the best flavour at a party or for gift giving purposes.

