ALDI wine: The best award-winning wines to buy at ALDI

There’s plenty of award-winning tipples to try from the Aldi wine aisle.

ALDI is often recognised for the quality of its cheap booze and the budget supermarket keeps surprising us with its cheap wines in particular, and we just can’t get enough.

Their wines have received a lot of attention over the years because they gained multiple medals – gold, silver and bronze – from very prestigious wine competitions like the International Wine Challenge (IWC) and the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC)

Both are hugely respected, and judges from around the world blind taste test the wine to pick the best ones.

But do you know which ones to pick when you’re hitting the aisles? Read on to discover which ones are worth your pennies (and your hangover)?

We had to start our best Aldi Wine round-up with this dark and delicious Pinot Noir from the reputable Central Otago region of New Zealand. This 2019 vintage has heady hints of dark plum, blueberries and cherries which really come alive in the mouth. Awarded gold at this year’s International Wine Challenge (IWC), we can’t believe it can be snapped up for just £9.99 in store and online.

This medium dry Italian Soave is a serial Aldi award-winner, taking home the silver and bronze medal respectively at the International Wine and Spirit Challenge (IWSC) and IWC. The honeysuckle and elderflower flavours in this wine give it a lovely light and fresh quality that’s perfect with any grilled fish or risotto. Serve chilled between 8-10 degrees for maximum enjoyment.

The vibrant, off-dry rosé has been picking up awards since 2019 and most recently secured gold in the 2021 Berliner Wine Trophy challenge. Toro Loco means ‘Crazy Bull’ translated into English, so it’s certainly full of life and guaranteed to get the party going. This gorgeous rosé, made up of the Bobal grape of the Utiel-Requena region, is perfectly matched with summer dishes such as seafood salads, prawn, chicken and fruit salads. Oh, and it’s also only £4.49!? Viva España!!

This bottle of Australian Durif is the perfect tipple for your next Roast Lamb dinner. The rich black cherry and dark fruit flavours work well with bold braised and grilled dishes. And this particular wine won over taste-testers in this year’s IWC awards, taking home a well-deserved silver medal of excellence.

Considered Portugal’s best-kept secret, Vinho Verde is a native Green Wine (‘verde’ meaning green) that is designed to be drunk early owing to it’s fresh, crisp and fruity aroma. This beauty has lovely citrus notes with a touch of mandarin, that gives it a delicious tropical smell. And we’re confident that it was this great flavour combination that saw it steal silver at the International Wine Challenge in 2021. Serve with seafood and savour every sip.

Fans of a crisp, dry French rosé will enjoy this Pierre Jaurant wine made from grapes grown in South-East France. This particular rosé received a bronze award in this year’s IWSC and a 2021 commendation from the IWC. We love the fruity finish of this bottle, boasting notes of red berry, white peach and citrus fruits. Enjoy a glass with a fresh summer salad.

The people have spoken and crowned this classic Rioja Reserva a worthy winner of the People’s Wine Awards 2021. This beautiful rich and elegant wine boasts hints of blackcurrant and cherry and is aged for three years to ensure maximum flavour. At £5.49 a bottle, this Rioja is easily affordable and easily drinkable too!

Those seeking passionfruit and citrus fruit aromas with a crisp floral finish should pick up a bottle of this award-winning Aldi wine. The Marlborough Sauvignon took home bronze at this year’s International Wine Challenge, and has become a fast favourite amongst wine connoisseurs.

This Australian Shiraz is another Aldi wine that impressed judges at two renowned wine awards this year. The rich plum and blackberry tipple with pepper and oak aromas took silver at the International Wine Challenge. And was an outright winner at the 2021 People’s Choice Wine Awards. We’ll be picking a bottle up and serving with a delicious tomato-based pasta dish.

Although we know this is all about Aldi’s fantastic wine, if you’ve got a big celebration coming up soon you might also be interested in their award winning prosecco or fizz too…

This eco-friendly fizz has been a favourite with judges at the IWC since 2019, when it first picked up a commendation. This year though, the organic prosecco secured a silver medal for its silky, sparkling pear and green apple taste. Grown with no pesticides or herbicides in a vineyard just 30km north-east of Venice, it’s a real clean fizz and a steal at £7.99 a bottle.

This fantastic champagne comes in at £2 a glass and is perfect if you’re buying the booze for your wedding or birthday party in bulk! Aldi’s clever ‘fizz calculator’ also estimates that you’ll need nine bottles to serve 50 people and it’s easy to scale up from there!

