What time does Wetherspoons breakfast end? Is a question we'll all be asking more often as we navigate the lockdown roadmap.

What time does Wetherspoons breakfast end? Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day and when it comes to eating it, whether you wake up early enough to eat or have to grab breakfast on the go, one place that will supply the tasty treats is Wetherspoons with its breakfast menu.

Whether you are looking for Full English, a low-calorie breakfast, or perhaps you want to fill up on some poridge, Weatherspons is the place to be.

What time does Wetherspoons breakfast end?

Wetherspoons breakfast ends at 11.30am each day. Customers can order breakfast from as early as 8am. Unlike places that serve all-day breakfasts, the Weatherspoon breakfast stops at 11.30am.

After 11:30am you can get the All-Day bBrunch option which can be ordered until 11pm and includes two sausages, bacon, fried egg, baked beans and chips for £6.55.

What time does Wetherspoons stop serving food?

Wetherspoons stops serving food at 11pm at most pubs, but it may differ depending on your local.

There is a breakfast menu kicks in to start the day and this is served from 8am and until 11.30am, followed by the main menu which is served from 11.30am until 11pm.

Timings may vary depending on which branch of Wetherspoons you are dining at as well as new Covid rules when pubs and restaurants open indoors from Monday.

Also, some food offers are available on certain days only and in certain pubs so be sure to check the Wetherspoon app for the most up-to-date information.

Alternatively, you can click the JD Wetherspoon website to find your local pub as opening times and food serving times vary.

Wetherspoons breakfast menu 2021

When it comes to what’s on the Wetherspoons breakfast menu for 2021, there might be some familiar items missing post-lockdown and that’s because the chain has axed some of its items from the menu, including; Eggs Benedict, Miner’s Benedict, Mushroom Benedict, Bacon butty, Sausage butty, Scrambled egg on toast, Beans on toast, Small beans on toast, Breakfast wrap, Veggie breakfast wrap, Toast and preserves, and MOMA Porridge.

So it’s advisable to check with your local pub to see what is on offer as it also axed items from its main food menu including two of the chicken burgers usually on offer, and all the curries and grill items along with some pub classics, including the steak and kidney pie and all day brunch have also been taken off the menu since April.

Wetherspoons added new items to its breakfast menu last year, including an egg & bacon muffin, egg & sausage muffin, breakfast muffin (with both bacon and Lincolnshire sausage), as well as egg & cheese muffin.

Among the items normally found on the full breakfast menu are listed below;

When it comes to a full English breakfast, diners can choose from a large breakfast is priced at £5.49 and comprises of two fried eggs, bacon, two sausages, baked beans, three hash browns, mushroom, tomato, two slices of toast, Lurpak spreadable. Traditional breakfast costs £3.99 for fried egg, bacon, sausage, baked beans, two hash browns, tomato, a slice of toast, Lurpak spreadable. Or you can order a small breakfast which comprises of fried egg, bacon, sausage, baked beans, hash brown for just £3.69. There are also vegetarian and vegan options for each with vegan Quorn sausages.

Alternatively, there is a wide choice of breakfast muffins, sausage or bacon sandwiches, scrambled eggs on toast, beans on toast, and breakfast wraps and porridge.

And they have also reduced the price of coffee (and tea) to 99p.

How much is Wetherspoons breakfast?

Wetherspoons breakfast can cost as little as £1.59 for the porridge to £5.49 for the large breakfast. The All Day Brunch option costs £6.55 and is available after the breakfast menu ends at 11:30am.

What days are the Wetherspoons clubs?

Wetherspoons serves special offers to its customers with its Wetherspoons club nights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, but the offer available applies to its themed night.

Customers can take advantage of extra money savings when ordering a dish from the theme of the night. For example Steak Club (every Tuesday), Curry Club (every Thursday), Fish Friday (on yes you’ve guessed it, every Friday!) and Sunday Brunch, to round off the week on Sundays.

The Wetherspoons Club menus haven’t been available lately due to Covid restrictions and reduced menus, however, customers are still able to enjoy the Fish Friday deal with a free drink on offer with every portion of fish and chips ordered.

Many burgers and pizzas will also still be available, but there will be a reduced number of toppings and fillings.

Meanwhile, if you’re not happy with the reduced menu it looks like you’re going to have to wait until at least June 21 – that’s when all restrictions are set to be lifted under Government plans. There will also be some new items on the menu if you’re feeling adventurous including the beyond burger, which is plant-based and vegan friendly.