Low calorie breakfast: Breakfast under 100 calories and 200 calories

From beans on toast to overnight oats with raspberries, we’ve got lots of delicious and filling low calorie breakfast ideas.

Whether you’re looking for breakfast under 100 calories, breakfast under 200 calories or you’re on the 5:2 diet, we have plenty of high-protein, low calorie breakfast recipes to enjoy in the morning.

As breakfast is the most important meal of the day it’s vital that you choose foods that are filling and full of energy to boost your blood sugar levels when you wake up.

Diets such as the 5:2 diet plan have strict calorie limits so you are often left with limited things to have for breakfast, but that doesn’t mean you should skip it altogether. In fact, you should never miss breakfast or you will end up eating more later.

Recent research suggests there’s a best time to eat breakfast too to give your body plenty of time to recover from sleep and its even proven eating your meals at specific time can help you to lose weight.

With our selection of low calorie breakfast ideas you won’t feel restricted when it comes to making a breakfast that fits into your calorie count for the day.

Low calorie breakfast ideas under 100 calories

All of these delicious recipes are under 100 calories per portion. From smoothies to cinnamon toast, all are low calorie, filling and some are even low-fat too. Browse through our collection below…

1. Beans on toast

Total calories: 97 calories

Ingredients: 1 slice of wholemeal bread from small loaf: 55 calories, 50g baked beans: 42 calories

How to make: Heat the beans in the microwave and pop the bread in the toaster. Avoid butter to keep the calories low and under 100.

2. Banana and honey

Total calories: 99 calories

Ingredients: ½1tsp honey: 10 calories, 1 small banana: 89 calories

How to make: Slice your banana into chunks – it will make it last longer. Drizzle with honey and turn this snack into breakfast. If you want to try something new, mash up your banana and warm in the microwave and top with honey.

3. Watermelon

Total calories: 65 calories

Ingredients: 200g melon: 65 calories

How to make: Cube into bitesize pieces to enjoy a refreshing breakfast.

4. Grapefruit, satsuma and pomegranate

Total calories: 75 calories

Ingredients: 1 grapefruit: 42 calories, 1 satsuma: 23 calories, 15g pomegranate seeds: 10 calories

How to make: Using a serrated knife, peel the grapefruit, removing all skin and pith. Holding over a bowl to catch the juice, slice either side of the membrane to remove each segment. Place in the bowl. Peel the skin from the satsuma, and separate the segments. Mix with the grapefruit and top with pomegranate seeds.

5. Cinnamon toast

Total calories: 92 calories

Ingredients: 5g butter: 36 calories , Frylight extra virgin olive oil spray: 1 calorie , 1 slice Nimble wholemeal bread (22g): 50 calories , 1/4 – 1/2tsp Truvia: 5 calories , Pinch of cinnamon

How to make: Heat the butter in a non-stick frying pan with 2 squirts of the olive oil spray. Add the bread to the pan and ‘fry’ for 2 mins to lightly brown, turn over and cook for 2 more mins. Put on to a plate, sprinkle with Truvia and add a pinch of cinnamon. Cut into triangles to serve.

6. Kiwi, Greek yogurt and blueberries

Total calories: 95 calories

Ingredients: 1 chopped kiwi: 42 calories, 3tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt: 24 calories, 50g blueberries: 29 calories

How to make: A few tablespoons of yogurt, a handful of blueberries and some chopped and peeled kiwi into a bowl. You can opt to blitz in a food processor for a quick yogurt smoothie instead.

7. Mixed berry and yogurt smoothie

Total calories: 89 calories

Ingredients: 25g strawberries: 8 calories, 25g raspberries: 13 calories, 25g blackberries: 11 calories, 150ml skimmed milk: 35 calories, 25g 0% fat Greek yogurt: 22 calories.

How to make: Put the hulled strawberries into a blender with the raspberries, blackberries, skimmed milk and Greek yogurt. Blitz until all the ingredients are combined and smooth.

8. Egg white and black pepper omelette

Total calories:

Ingredients: 3x egg whites: 51 calories, 1tsp olive oil: 40 calories, salt and pepper to season

How to make: Egg whites are a great source of protein and will keep you fuller for longer. Whisk the eggs whites in a mug or small bowl. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and add the egg. Use a spatula or wooden spoon to fold the egg in the pan until cooked. Season and serve.

9. Sultanas, Greek yogurt and almonds

Total calories: 94 calories

Ingredients: 1tbsp sultanas: 42 calories, 3tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt: 24 calories, 4 whole almonds with skin crushed: 28 calories

How to make: Add some crunch to your Greek yogurt by adding crushed almonds and sweet bursts of flavour from the sultanas. The almonds are full of natural fats which are good for the body and have a slow energy release to keep you fuller for longer.

10. Scrambled egg and mushrooms

Total calories: 91 calories

Ingredients: 1x medium egg: 78 calories, 100g fresh mushrooms chopped: 13 calories

How to make: Chop the mushrooms and lightly fry in a pan with a teaspoon of water. Meanwhile whisk the egg in a bowl and pour into the pan with the mushrooms. Cook until the egg is golden and fluffy. Avoid using milk, butter and use only one egg to keep the calorie count down.

11. Mixed berries, apricot and Greek yogurt

Total calories: 96 calories

Ingredients: 50g raspberries: 19 calories, 3tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt: 24 calories, 50g strawberries: 16 calories, 50g blackberries: 20 calories, 1 fresh apricot: 17 calories

How to make: This is the perfect ways to make your yogurt last longer and add some sweet flavour to it too. Topped with berries and fresh segments of apricot, you can enjoy all these fruits together for a hearty breakfast that will keep you satisfied.

12. Spinach omelette

Total calories: 94 calories

Ingredients: 1 medium egg: 78 calories, 60g fresh spinach: 16 calories

How to make: Crack and whisk the egg in a cup and then add to a small non-stick frying pan. Wait until the bottom of the omelette is cooked and then top with spinach and grill. Salt, pepper and some herbs will add some flavour to the egg.

13. Ham omelette

Total calories: 97 calories

Ingredients: 1 medium egg: 78 calories, 1 wafer thin slice of ham: 19 calories

How to make: Whisk the egg in a cup and pour onto a small hot pan. Add in the chopped up ham slice – the smaller you cut the ham the more you can spread the flavour through the omelette. This protein-full breakfast will keep you happy until lunch time.

Low calorie breakfast ideas under 200 calories

For breakfast ideas under 200 calories per portion, browse through our selection below. From porridge to crumpets, all are low calorie…

1. Porridge with raspberries

Total calories: 109 calories

Ingredients: 15g jumbo oats: 58 calories, 100ml skimmed milk: 35 calories, 30g raspberries: 16 calories

How to make: Put the oats into a bowl with the milk and microwave on High for 2 mins. Top with the raspberries.

2. Two crumpets with butter



Total calories: 183 calories

Ingredients: 2 crumpets: 170 calories, 1/2 teaspoon of butter: 13 calories

How to make: Simply toast the crumpets, and smear with butter – for an added savoury kick switch out the butter for a teaspoon of Marmite (22 calories)

3. All butter croissant

Total calories: 175 calories

Ingredients: 1 Asda brand all butter croissant: 175 calories

How to make: It doesn’t take much to prepare a croissant. Just take out of the packet and serve. You could warm in the microwave for 10 seconds if preferred.

4. Overnight oats with raspberries

Total calories: 196 calories

Ingredients: 40g oats: 149 calories, 125ml almond milk: 42 calories, 10g raspberries: 5 calories

How to make: If you make your overnight oats with low-fat almond milk and just sprinkle with a few raspberries, your breakfast will come in at just under 200 calories and keep you full for the whole morning. Put the oats into a bowl, top with milk and store in the fridge overnight.

5. Blueberry bircher muesli



Total calories: 105 calories

Ingredients: 25g Bircher muesli 60 calories, 1/2tsp cinnamon, 15ml unsweetened apple juice 10 calories, 10-12 blueberries, 35 calories

How to make: This delicious blueberry Bircher muesli recipe takes just 5 minutes to prepare if you soak the muesli the night before in the apple juice in the fridge. Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve.

6. Poached eggs on toast



Total calories: 189 calories

Ingredients: 1 slice Nimble wholemeal bread (22g): 50 calories, 1/2 a teaspoon of butter: 13 calories, two medium eggs: 126 calories

How to make: Simply toast the bread, smear with butter and top with 2 poached eggs – spinach optional.

7. Egg topped Portobello mushroom

Total calories: 100 calories

Ingredients: 1 medium egg: 78 calories, 1 Portobello mushroom: 22 calories

How to make: Preheat the grill to high. Put the mushroom on a non-stick baking tray and moisten with 2 sprays of low-cal cooking spray. Grill for 5 mins. Turn, add another spray of oil, and cook for a further 2 mins. Meanwhile, heat a non-stick pan with 2 sprays of oil. Crack in the egg and fry for 4 mins, until firm. Serve the fried egg on top of the mushroom. Top with a sprig of parsley and a grind of black pepper.

8. Jumbo oats with blueberries



Total calories: 100 calories

Ingredients: 25g frozen blueberries: 13 calories, 50g fat-free natural yoghurt: 22 calories, 25g jumbo oats: 65 calories

How to make: Warm the blueberries in a pan and serve with the fat-free yoghurt and oats.

9. Phil Vickery’s peach sautéed peaches with lemon and yoghurt



Total calories: 100 calories

Ingredients: 1 can of peach halves: 80 calories, pinch ground nutmeg, juice of 2 large lemons: 20 calories, (add natural yoghurt if desired)

How to make: Dry the peaches using kitchen paper and gently grill. Add the syrup from the peach can to a large non-stick frying pan and cook until the sugar starts to bubble, then add the nutmeg. Add the grilled peaches and sauté, add the lemon juice and serve.

10. A boiled egg with toast soldiers



Total calories: 100 calories

Ingredients: 1 large egg, boiled: 100 calories

Video of the Week

How to make: Boiled egg is a great treat for breakfast. Egg is packed full of protein and will keep you full until lunch time. Hard boiled or soft and gooey in the centre, this low-calorie breakfast is so simple to make. Sprinkle some salt pepper on top and it’s ready to dip.

11. Alpen No Added Sugar

Total calories: 199 calories

Ingredients: 1 35g bowl: 131 calories, 100ml skimmed milk: 68 calories

How to make: One measured out bowl of this delicious no added sugar cereal with a splash of milk will see you through until lunchtime.