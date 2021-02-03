We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Healthy, cheap and delicious when topped with fruit and honey, you can't beat a good bowl of porridge oats for breakfast.

Add seasonal fresh fruit, dried fruit, nuts or seeds to this porridge recipe to make a really filling, healthy breakfast. Simply stir the fruit in once the porridge is cooked. Thanks to the slow energy releasing carbohydrates in porridge, eating a bowl of these warming oats for breakfast should keep you going until lunchtime – and help you resist the urge to reach for a mid-morning snack.

Ingredients 100g porridge oats

200ml semi-skimmed milk

Pinch of salt

Extra milk to serve

Choice of toppings:

Toasted nuts and seeds with golden syrup

Bananas and maple syrup

Stewed fruits

Method Place the oats, milk, 300ml water and salt into a pan. Bring slowly to the boil, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon. Cook the porridge slowly for a couple of minutes, then pour into warm bowls (which will prevent it setting instantly).

Pour extra milk around the edge, then add the topping of your choice and serve immediately.

Top tips for making porridge

Oats contain a soluble fibre which has been suggested to help lower cholesterol. Oats also contain magnesium, iron and zinc as well as B vitamins which are great for the body.

Some studies suggest that porridge is also good for weight loss as the oats help to keep you fuller for longer meaning you’re less likely to snack between breakfast and lunch.

Following a dairy-free diet? Just replace the semi-skimmed milk in the recipe for a dairy-free alternative such as almond milk or coconut milk. The overall taste of the porridge might be slightly different, but still delicious.

Half the amount of porridge oats and milk if you are making porridge for one.

