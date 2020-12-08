We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Woolworths was once THE place to go for sweets, providing its iconic Pick and Mix to high streets all over Britain.

But when Woolworths stores began shutting down over ten years ago, we were left with a sweetie shaped hole in our hearts.

For years we’ve been dying to relive the memory of indulging in a paper cup’s worth of miscellaneous sweet treats and now some brilliant news has been confirmed.

Woolworths Pick and Mix is back and just in time for Christmas!

While it won’t provide you with the nostalgic warmth of filling up a paper bag with gummies, chews and hard candy with a plastic scoop, this relaunch of an old school classic is sure to bring joy to any sweet toothed child of the 90s.

Yep, Very is selling giant jars containing selections of the best Woolworths’ Pick and Mix stand had to offer, all for just £16.99.

Branded with a rather retro looking Woolworths Pick and Mix label, this screw-top treasure trove is jam packed with the likes of Fruit Salads, Dolly Mixtures, gummy worms, Liquorice Allsorts, Kola Kubes and more.

Woolworths Pick and Mix Jar

There’s four different variations available – one with a classic selection of Pick and Mix, one filled with Liquorice Allsorts, one filled with jelly snacks and one filled with Dolly Mixtures. We’re obsessed!

It’s the perfect Christmas gift purchase and to make it even more special, 100 per cent of the profits from the purchase of each jar (which is at least 24% of the purchase price) will go to the Very’s charity partner Coram Beanstalk, which recruits, trains and supports volunteers to provide one-to-one reading support in primary schools.

“So many of us have fond childhood memories of Woolworths’ amazing selection of sweets. The launch of this much-loved product is a fun and nostalgic way to support our charity partner, Coram Beanstalk, to help them raise much needed funds for the great work they do,” said Jeremy Stevens, Very category director.