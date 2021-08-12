We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Magnet Kitchens has announced the launch of its Aperol Spritzer tap - this summers' must-have accessory for every kitchen.

Cocktail lovers will soon be able to enjoy Aperol Spritzers at any time of the day thanks to the launch of a new Aperol Spritzer cocktail tap.

Magnet Kitchens is preparing to launch the must-have kitchen gadget that is sure to prove a hit with friends when they come round for a barbecue.

You’ve got the garden sorted complete with B&M hanging egg chair, and your home is as organised as Mrs Hinch, so all that’s left is for you to sit back and relax with an ice-cold glass of spritz.

But instead of ordering a Morrison’s Aperol Spritz cocktail box, or trying to dig out all the ingredients to make the perfect vibrant orange beverage at home, simply swap the cocktail maker for this special Spritzer tap to keep the bubbles flowing 24-7.

But while the tap will bring the zesty orange liquor, which hints at the fizzy bittersweet infusion of oranges, herbs, and roots, directly to you as easily as water, it’s important to drink responsibly.

The stylish U spout copper tap comes complete with fluted detailing, costs £299, and will be available this summer.

But you will have to purchase the alcohol keg separately. You can buy one online for around £325, for a 20L keg that will serve 134 x100ml servings – which works out at around £2.42 per 100ml glass.

And once opened gives a four-week shelf life, so plenty of time to get your friends and family around.

So what are you waiting for? Sit back, relax and sip on your favourite cocktails with ease this summer.

But if you can’t justify splashing out on the swanky tap for your home, fear not, as you can create the best spritz within three minutes.

METHOD:

Fill a large wine glass with Ice

Add equal ratios of orange apéritif and prosecco

Add a splash of soda water

Stir briefly

Garnish with a slice of fresh orange…and enjoy!

Remember, please drink responsibly.