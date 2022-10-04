How to make asparagus risotto with Alberto Rossetti

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Asparagus risotto is a delicious, light meal that is perfect for those warm evenings. We've teamed up with Italian chef, Alberto Rossetti, from Brunello restaurant in London to share his signature asparagus risotto recipe along with expert tips.

Risotto is often considered complicated to make however, this simple recipe proves otherwise, taking just 15 minutes to cook. This perfect plate of Italian rice with asparagus and parmesan cheese is one of our favourite risotto recipes (opens in new tab).

Alberto Rossetti (opens in new tab)also uses a light candied lemon peel that perfectly compliments the asparagus in this dish, giving it a real Italian fresh flavour and making the creamy base seem even more irresistible.

Alternatively, if you don't have any asparagus, fear not, you can use other vegetables you have in the fridge such as peas, leeks, courgettes or mushrooms instead work well in this recipe too. Just boil them like you do the asparagus and save some for adding on top.

This recipe only serves two people but the ingredients work well when multiplied for big parties and is an easy dinner to cook for many with its simple step-by-step format that is easy to follow, giving you the perfect results every time.

As with any risotto recipe, you can serve this as smaller portions for a starter or dish it up as a man course - as the main event. However you choose to serve this risotto, it will, without a doubt, be a crowd pleaser thanks to its delicious authentic mix of Italian flavours.

Preparation: For this recipe, we suggest using a stainless still nonstick saucepan and a deep nonstick straight-sided skillet, like the one used in the recipe for this dish. The reason why Alberto uses this type of skillet, is it ensures the broth is evaporating at about the same rate that the rice is cooking, which helps to make the risotto creamier and not overcooked.

Alberto also recommends peeling and boiling your lemons and asparagus before starting this recipe so that the lemon mixture and decoration are ready to go before making the risotto.

Watch Italian expert and chef Alberto Rossetti make this creamy asparagus risotto

Ingredients:

1 lemon, rind only

100g sugar

1tbsp olive oil

140g carnaroli rice

6 asparagus spears, sliced, plus more steamed asparagus for garnishing

900ml vegetable stock

1tbsp double cream

1tbsp butter

40g Parmesan cheese

How to make asparagus risotto

Step 1

Simmer the lemon peel in water for 3 minutes. Repeat this process three times, refreshing the water in between. For the final time add the sugar and only 100ml water. Cook for 2 minutes to remove any bitterness. Drain for the last time, finely slice, and reserve for garnishing later.

Step 2

Add the oil to a pan, and over a medium heat, add the rice. Toast for two minutes.

Step 3

Add the asparagus and the stock, cook for 15 minutes.

Step 4

When the rice is cooked, stir in the butter, Parmesan, and cream.

Step 5

Serve with the additional asparagus and lemon peel scattered over.

FAQs about cooking risotto

Why is risotto popular in Italy?

The famous Italian rice used for risotto tends to be Risaie, which is grown in paddy rice fields mainly in northern parts of Italy. However, lower parts of Italy such as Pinura, Padana, Lombardia, Vercelli, Novara, and Piedmont are also famous for their rice production too.

Italians have successfully managed to develop many authentic ways to cook their rice, including our favourite dish Italian risotto.

Known as primo piatto, risotto is super versatile and a great alternative to pasta that can be packed full of different meats and vegetables and is without doubt, always on an Italian menu.

How to store cooked risotto

Leftover risotto can be stored in the fridge for up to five days but if it contains meat or fish, we recommend only three days. Just make sure to store it in an airtight container, no more than two hours after cooking.

In terms of freezing, it is recommended that you do not freeze risotto. This is because when cooked rice freezes it tends to make the rice become very hard and the texture of the risotto can become very grainy.

Therefore, it is better to plan to use up your leftover risotto as a midweek lunch or dinner that same week or make it into delicious arancini balls.

How to reheat risotto

It is really important that you do not reheat your portions of risotto more than once, as this could lead to food bacteria growing and therefore, food poisoning. Reheating risotto in portions will ensure no waste. Make sure your dish is piping hot before serving again.

In the microwave:

Add some butter and vegetable stock and water to your risotto and put it into a microwavable container Heat the risotto for three to four minutes in the microwave. Every 30 seconds to one minute, take the risotto out to stir. After 4 minutes, make sure the risotto reheated. If it is hot, enjoy.

Over the stove:

Put the risotto in a non-stick skillet, and add some butter and vegetable stock or water. Put the stove on medium heat and as you reheat the risotto, make sure to stir it. Keep stirring throughout the reheating so that the risotto reheats throughout and it does not stick to your pan. If the risotto looks dry, add some more butter or broth, to make it creamier.

In the oven:

Get your risotto and leave it out to get to room temperature.

Preheat your oven to 180°C.

Place your risotto into your preferred pan.

Then mix in some butter and vegetable stock or water.

Bake for around 10 minutes- making sure every few minutes you take the risotto out and stir it, so that it doesn't stick to the pan.

