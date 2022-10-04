How to make risotto Milanese with Alberto Rossetti

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Want to cook a meal that is super simple but guaranteed to impress? Here is Italian chef Alberto Rossetti from Brunello restaurant at Baglioni Hotel in London ultimate risotto Milanese recipe for you to try.

This authentic, rich Italian meal by Alberto Rossetti (opens in new tab) is all about the ingredients. Made with beautiful fragrant saffron and fresh vegetable stock mixed in with delicious Parmesan to make it super indulgent - one of our favourite risotto recipes. (opens in new tab)

The saffron gives the risotto a signature yellow colouring and subtly spiced flavour that perfectly compliments its sweet cherry tomato topping. This recipe serves two.

Alberto explains that in his restaurant they "serve this speedy Risotto Milanese as a starter, or as a main course alongside a bone marrow. Bone marrow makes the whole thing more filling and gives the dish a richer finish- perfect for those who are meat-eaters."

Alberto's secret to making sure this risotto recipe (opens in new tab) has a deliciously creamy finish is to use Carnaroli rice. Alberto particularly loves this rice, as it has an al dente finish with a soft, creamy flavour. If not, you can use Arborio rice, which works well too.

Preparation: For this recipe, we suggest using a deep nonstick straight-sided skillet, like the one used in the recipe for this dish. The reason why Alberto uses this type of skillet, is it ensures the broth is evaporating at about the same rate that the rice is cooking, which helps to makes the risotto creamier and not overcooked.

Alberto also prefers to make his own vegetable stock in his risotto recipes to make it have a fresher flavour. Simply to make your own, Alberto uses some water, an onion, celery, and a carrot and boils it for up to 1 hour. However, if you don't have time to make your own, you can buy any vegetable stock cubes from your local supermarkets that will be just as good.

Watch Italian chef Alberto Rossetti make his traditional risotto Milanese

Ingredients:

140g Carnaroli rice

900ml vegetable stock

10g olive oil

10g white onion

40g Parmesan cheese, grated, plus extra slices to decorate

30g double cream

20g butter

2 pinches of saffron

Cherry tomatoes for topping

How to make risotto Milanese

Step 1

Add the oil to a pan on a medium heat. Brown the onion for a couple of minutes, then add the rice.

Step 2

Add add the stock and saffron, and cook for 15 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 3

When the stock has been absorbed add the cream, Parmesan and butter.

Step 4

Stir through, serve and enjoy!

All you need to know about risotto Milanese

What makes risotto Milanese different to other risottos?

Risotto Milanese is cooked like traditional risotto with stock and butter, however, the saffron leaves in the risotto add a yellow colour to the rice. It is also sometimes infused with nutmeg for an earthy flavour.

Traditionally risotto Milanese is made with Arborio rice, however, in this recipe, Alberto Rossetti has chosen to use Carnaroli rice as he says it makes the risotto extra creamy and soft in texture.

How to reheat risotto alla Milanese

This risotto is best cooked, served and eaten on the same day for the best flavour and texture, however, leftovers once fulled cooled can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2-3 days. Reheat until piping hot using any one of the following methods:

In the microwave:

Add some butter and vegetable stock and water to your risotto and put it into a microwavable container Heat the risotto for three to four minutes in the microwave. Every 30 seconds to one minute, take the risotto out to stir. After 4 minutes, make sure the risotto reheated. If it is hot, enjoy.

Over the stove:

Put the risotto in a non-stick skillet, and add some butter and vegetable stock or water. Put the stove on medium heat and as you reheat the risotto, make sure to stir it. Keep stirring throughout the reheating so that the risotto reheats throughout and it does not stick to your pan. If the risotto looks dry, add some more butter or broth, to make it creamier.

In the oven:

Get your risotto and leave it out to get to room temperature. Preheat your oven to 180°C. Place your risotto into your preferred pan. Then mix in some butter and vegetable stock or water. Bake for around 10 minutes- making sure every few minutes you take the risotto out and stir it, so that it doesn't stick to the pan.

