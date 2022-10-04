How to make Carnaroli rice risotto with Alberto Rossetti

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We've teamed up with our favourite Italian chef Alberto Rossetti from Brunello restaurant at Baglioni Hotel in London to show us how to make an authentic, rich and creamy Italian risotto.

This simple risotto by chef Alberto Rossetti (opens in new tab) is so versatile and can be eaten as a delicious smaller portion starter, or as a main course. This recipe serves two people, so depending on how many you are feeding make sure to multiply the quantities of the ingredients.

The secret to achieving a deliciously creamy finish to your risotto, according to Alberto, is to make sure to use Carnaroli rice. You should be able to get this rice in most large supermarket stores. Alberto particularly loves this rice, as it has an al dente finish with a soft, creamy flavour. You can also use Arborio rice, which works well too.

And any leftover risotto can be transformed into arancini balls. Simply mix the cold rice with a little egg and roll into balls, dip them into more egg, then breadcrumbs and fry. You can even stuff the arancini balls with cheese too, for a delicious melted middle. Trust us when we say they are the ultimate snack or starter!

Preparation: For this recipe, we suggest using a deep nonstick straight-sided skillet, like the one used in the recipe. The reason why Alberto uses this type of skillet, is it ensures the broth is evaporating at about the same rate that the rice is cooking, which helps to make the risotto creamier and not overcooked.

Alberto also recommends making your own vegetable stock an hour before making your risotto. Simply just use some water, an onion, celery, and a carrot and boil for up to 1 hour. However, if you don't have time to make your own, you can buy any vegetable stock cubes from your local supermarkets that will be just as good.

If you want to be super prepared, you can also grate your Parmesan and do your shavings for your decoration before starting the risotto. This will just allow you to be able to keep stirring the risotto when making it to stop it from sticking to the bottom.

Watch Alberto Rossetti Italian risotto with Carnaroli rice

Ingredients:

120g Carnaroli rice

900ml vegetable stock

1tbs extra virgin olive oil

1tbs butter

1tbs double cream

50g Parmesan cheese, grated, plus extra slices to decorate

How to make risotto

Step 1

Add the olive oil to a large pan on a medium heat. Toast the rice in the oil for a couple of minutes.

Step 2

Add the stock and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring regularly. If the rice absorbs all the liquid before the 15 minutes is finished, top it up with a little more stock.

Step 3

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the butter, cream and Parmesan cheese.

Step 4

(Image credit: Future)

Decorate with sliced Parmesan

Top tips for cooking perfect risotto

What can I add to risotto?

A bowl of risotto always satisfies everyone's needs for something creamy but even better, you can add so many other ingredients to it to add more texture and flavour.

By adding in any seafood or meat, you are adding more tasty flavour to your risotto as well as incorporating some protein too. Chicken, bacon, salmon, or prawns are some of our favourites to add to your risotto along with some delicious vegetables.

If you want to make your risotto completely vegetarian, you can add any of your favourite vegetables. The best vegetables for risotto are butternut squash, sweet potato, tomatoes, peppers, peas, mushrooms, and asparagus.

How to store cooked risotto

Leftover risotto can be stored in the fridge for up of five days but if it contains meat or fish, we recommend only three days. Just make sure to store it in an airtight container, no more than two hours after cooking.

In terms of freezing, it is recommended that you do not freeze risotto. This is because when cooked rice freezes it tends to make the rice become very hard and the texture of the risotto can become very grainy.

How to reheat risotto

In the microwave:

Add some butter and vegetable stock and water to your risotto and put it into a microwavable container Heat the risotto for three to four minutes in the microwave. Every 30 seconds to one minute, take the risotto out to stir. After 4 minutes, make sure the risotto reheated. If it is hot, enjoy.

Over the stove:

Put the risotto in a non-stick skillet, and add some butter and vegetable stock or water. Put the stove on medium heat and as you reheat the risotto, make sure to stir it. Keep stirring throughout the reheating so that the risotto reheats throughout and it does not stick to your pan. If the risotto looks dry, add some more butter or broth, to make it creamier.

In the oven:

Get your risotto and leave it out to get to room temperature. Preheat your oven to 180°C. Place your risotto into your preferred pan. Then mix in some butter and vegetable stock or water. Bake for around 10 minutes- making sure every few minutes you take the risotto out and stir it, so that it doesn't stick to the pan.

Our best creamy risotto recipes

(Image credit: Future)

1. Char-grilled seafood risotto

This creamy seafood filled with delicious juicy prawns, scallops and smoky chorizo is the perfect dinner for a special family event with its luxury finish.

Get the recipe: Char-grilled seafood risotto (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

2. Chicken and pea risotto

Flavoured with thyme, white wine, and Parmesan cheese, this luxury dish is a real show stopper.

Get the recipe: Chicken and pea risotto (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

3. Butternut squash risotto

This low fat recipe is super warm and comforting meal for all the family to enjoy and super healthy at the same time.

Get the recipe: Butternut squash risotto (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

4. Bacon and pea cheesy risotto

Taking just 20 minutes to cook, this cheesy dish is the ultimate comfort food you must try.

Get the recipe: Bacon and pea cheesy risotto (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

5. Mushroom risotto

This creamy mushroom risotto is super healthy, despite it feeling like an indulgent treat. Full of flavour, it is a great family dinner.

Get the recipe: Mushroom risotto (opens in new tab)