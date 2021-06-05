The kids are going to love these bee cupcakes. This recipe makes 12 cupcakes using simple cake decorating tools.
These bee cupcakes are made by cupcake decorating expert Victoria Threader. Victoria says; “Fondant and modelling paste can be found in most supermarkets in the cake decorating aisle. If you’re unable to find coloured fondant you could colour white fondant yourself using food colouring.”
How to make bee cupcakes
Ingredients
- 200g yellow fondant (or white fondant coloured with yellow food colouring)
- 40g black fondant
- 10g white fondant
- 30g white modelling paste
- Black sugar pearls
- Black edible food colour pen
- 1tbsp royal icing sugar and a few drop of water
- Rose petal dust
Bee cupcakes: Step 1
Make up a batch of our basic cupcakes and allow to cool.
Bee cupcakes: Step 2
Whip up our classic vanilla buttercream and spread a layer on the cupcakes with a palette knife.
Bee cupcakes: Step 3
Roll the yellow fondant to 1/8” thick and cut 12x 68mm circles, placing them over the buttercream, smoothing to a dome with the tips of your fingers.
Bee cupcakes: Step 4
Roll the black fondant to 1/16” thick and cut 1cm strips for the stripes.
Bee cupcakes: Step 5
Lay 3 black strips over the yellow fondant. You can bow the stripes slightly to give it a round effect. Trim the ends with a sharp knife.
Bee cupcakes: Step 6
For the eyes, roll 10g of white fondant and cut 24x 5mm circles for the eyes. Use a brush of water to stick the eyes onto the cakes and then the black sugar pearls for the pupils.
Bee cupcakes: Step 7
For the wings, roll the white modelling paste quite thin, about 1mm, and cut 24x heart shapes. Stick one on top of the other, making sure you can see the back heart, this gives you a 3D effect. Leave to dry on a drying sponge or greaseproof paper for about 30 minutes.
Bee cupcakes: Step 8
Draw a little smile onto the face with an edible black food marker.
Bee cupcakes: Step 9
To stick the wings on, mix the royal icing sugar together with a few drops of water to make a thick paste. Put a blob at the top of the bee where you would like the wings to go, leave it to dry for about 3 minutes then stick the wings on.
Bee cupcakes: Step 10
Finish your cupcakes with rose petal dust cheeks using a small paint brush. Leave the cakes to dry fully before serving them or turning them on their sides.
