We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These strawberry cupcakes are extra sweet and moist thanks to the natural yogurt and fresh strawberries in the sponge mixture. Baked in just 20 minutes.

The frosting is made simply with four ingredients; butter, mascarpone cheese, icing sugar, and vanilla extract. Top each cupcake with a generous helping of vanilla mascarpone frosting and garnish with a fresh strawberry just before serving. This recipe makes 12 cupcakes.

Ingredients 120g caster sugar

55g unsalted butter

1 large egg, at room temperature

180ml natural yogurt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

170g self-raising flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup fresh strawberries, diced

For the frosting:

60g butter, softened

60g mascarpone cheese, softened

200g icing sugar, sifted

1 tsp vanilla extract

12x fresh strawberries to garnish

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake cases.

Sift the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt and set aside.

Cream the sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Add the egg, yogurt and vanilla, blending until smooth.

Add the flour, then fold in the strawberries.

Spoon the mixture into the cupcake cases and bake for 20-25 minutes or until a cocktail stick inserted into one of the cakes comes out clean.

To make the frosting, cream together the butter and mascarpone cheese until creamy. Gradually add the icing sugar and cream until smooth, finally add the vanilla.

Frost the cupcakes with a palette knife or piping bag with the nozzle of your choice attached. Garnish with fresh strawberries.

Top tips for making strawberry cupcakes

If you’re not a fan of frosting simply decorate your strawberry cupcakes with a spread of jam, a spoonful of fresh cream, or a dusting of icing sugar instead. The strawberry sponge itself is so flavoursome it would work just as well served without the frosting.

You might also like…

Basic cupcake recipe

Mary Berry’s strawberry cake

Basic chocolate cupcake recipe

Click to rate ( 143 ratings) Sending your rating