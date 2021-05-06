These strawberry cupcakes are extra sweet and moist thanks to the natural yogurt and fresh strawberries in the sponge mixture. Baked in just 20 minutes.
The frosting is made simply with four ingredients; butter, mascarpone cheese, icing sugar, and vanilla extract. Top each cupcake with a generous helping of vanilla mascarpone frosting and garnish with a fresh strawberry just before serving. This recipe makes 12 cupcakes.
Ingredients
- 120g caster sugar
- 55g unsalted butter
- 1 large egg, at room temperature
- 180ml natural yogurt
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 170g self-raising flour
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 cup fresh strawberries, diced
- For the frosting:
- 60g butter, softened
- 60g mascarpone cheese, softened
- 200g icing sugar, sifted
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 12x fresh strawberries to garnish
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake cases.
Sift the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt and set aside.
Cream the sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Add the egg, yogurt and vanilla, blending until smooth.
Add the flour, then fold in the strawberries.
Spoon the mixture into the cupcake cases and bake for 20-25 minutes or until a cocktail stick inserted into one of the cakes comes out clean.
To make the frosting, cream together the butter and mascarpone cheese until creamy. Gradually add the icing sugar and cream until smooth, finally add the vanilla.
Frost the cupcakes with a palette knife or piping bag with the nozzle of your choice attached. Garnish with fresh strawberries.
Top tips for making strawberry cupcakes
If you’re not a fan of frosting simply decorate your strawberry cupcakes with a spread of jam, a spoonful of fresh cream, or a dusting of icing sugar instead. The strawberry sponge itself is so flavoursome it would work just as well served without the frosting.
You might also like…
Basic cupcake recipe
Mary Berry’s strawberry cake
Basic chocolate cupcake recipe