The kids will love these elephant cupcakes made with a variety of modelling paste including grey, sky blue and pink.
Perfect for kids’ parties, especially wildlife or circus themed ones, these elephant cupcakes are much easier to make than they look. These cupcakes are made with different cake decorating tools, which can be bought online or in most cake decorating specialised shops.
How to make elephant cupcakes
Ingredients
- 120g sky blue modelling paste
- 160g grey modelling paste
- 30g pink modelling paste
- 10g dark grey modelling paste
- Black sugar pearls for the eyes
Elephant cupcakes: Step 1
Make up a batch of our basic cupcakes and allow to cool. Whip up our classic vanilla buttercream and either pipe or a swirl onto the cakes or spread a layer with a palette knife.
Elephant cupcakes: Step 2
Roll the blue modelling paste to 2mm thick and cut 12x 68mm circles and leave them to dry on a drying sponge or greaseproof paper.
Elephant cupcakes: Step 3
Roll the grey fondant out to 2mm thick and cut 12x 53 mm circles for the heads, stick them to the blue topper with a brush of water.
Elephant cupcakes: Step 4
Roll the dark grey modelling paste out and cut 12x daisies for the tuft of hair and stick on with a tiny brush of water. Add the sugar pearls for eyes and then draw on the eyebrows with the edible ink pen.
Elephant cupcakes: Step 5
Add a smile to one side of the face with the PME scallop tool or the side of a spoon.
Elephant cupcakes: Step 6
For the trunk, take a small piece of grey modelling paste and roll a sausage shape, flatten it at one end with your thumb and add two lines across the centre with your pin tool or cocktail stick. Stick them to the face with a brush of water.
Elephant cupcakes: Step 7
For the ears, roll the pink modelling paste out to 2mm thick and cut 12x 33mm wavy circles. Using the round side of the cutter, cut the wavy circle in half, leaving the shape round at the top and wavy at the bottom, then use the 53 mm cutter to cut a section away for the head.
Elephant cupcakes: Step 8
Stick to the sides of the head with a brush of water and pop 2 pieces of kitchen towel under the ears until they are dry, this probably takes about 15 minutes. Using the off cuts of pink modelling paste, add cheeks by cutting 5mm circles and sticking them on with a brush of water.
Elephant cupcakes: Step 9
Place the finished topper on the cupcakes.
