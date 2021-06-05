We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The kids will love these elephant cupcakes made with a variety of modelling paste including grey, sky blue and pink.

Perfect for kids’ parties, especially wildlife or circus themed ones, these elephant cupcakes are much easier to make than they look. These cupcakes are made with different cake decorating tools, which can be bought online or in most cake decorating specialised shops.

How to make elephant cupcakes

Ingredients