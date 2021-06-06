Fairy cupcake toppers

This is an image 3 of 7

Mix 100g of white fondant and 70g of modelling paste together.

To make the heads, colour 50g of the modelling paste/fondant skin tone with a touch of tangerine food colour, roll into a sausage and cut into 13, 12 for the heads and one for the arms, which you can put to one side.

Roll each piece into a ball and add the smiles, using the scallop tool, and black non-pareils for the eyes. Make a slight indent for the nose with the edge of a piping nozzle.

Once the heads are dry to the touch, add a little colour to their cheeks using the petal dust.