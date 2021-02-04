Impressive Frozen birthday cakes and ideas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve rounded up the best cake ideas and designs that are perfect if your children are fans of Disney’s Frozen.

From a three-tiered ice palace to beautifully piped buttercream icicles, from fondant figures to royal icing winter wonderlands, we’ve got lots of different cake techniques you can try recreating at home to make your very own Frozen birthday cake.

Baking a cake for a special occasion can be tough, especially when a specific design or theme has been requested. Making a Frozen themed cake can be particularly challenging as you’ll want to create an icy effect but not overdo it on the white and blue fondant.

In this article, we’ve included top tips for designing and decorating your very own extravagant Frozen cake. We’ve also included plenty of cake inspiration too from both Frozen and Frozen 2.

The best place to start is by looking at other cakes of the same theme and picking what you like and think would be manageable to recreate at home.

We sometimes find its a good idea to sketch out your cake design on a piece of paper so you have a visual reference of what you want it to look like. You can also colour it in and so you know where you want colour to go and what types of fondant or icing you’d like to opt for too.

Once you’ve got your design, you can write a shopping list of what you’ll need to create the cake. You will also need to keep in mind any special cake equipment e.g. piping bags, stencils, or cutting tools.

Some of the cake techniques are easier than others so if you’re a beginner opt for the easier, more simple designs – less is more. For example, you could just cover your cake in a simple blue buttercream and finish with star sprinkles. If you want to push your cake decorating skills to the next level, try a few different techniques in one. For example, you could opt to cover your cake in royal icing and add handmade fondant snowflakes.

If you’re short on time you could buy the fondant figures Elsa, Anna or Olaf instead of making them. That way your child can keep them as a gift too. You could also opt to decorate a readymade, shop-bought cake so all you have to focus on is the decorating and not baking a cake too.

If you’re on a budget shop around and create your design ahead of time so you’ve got plenty of time to order specific equipment or extras like sprinkles, edible gems, edible glitter, and so on, online. Supermarket baking aisles are also a good place to look.

Making a Frozen birthday cake is much easier than you may think. It’s all about planning ahead, making sure you set enough time for yourself to decorate, and picking a design that suits your cake decorating level.

And if you need inspiration on which cake sponge to opt for too, we’ve got plenty of easy, delicious cake recipes to choose from.