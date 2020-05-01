We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

They’re a perennial favourite and not hard to make when you know how, so why not learn how to make Yorkshire puddings?

Whether you opt for a vegetarian Wellington, or a roast of beef, chicken, lamb or pork, Yorkshire puddings complete Sunday lunch (alongside perfect roast potatoes, of course).

Made from a batter of eggs, flour and milk, they are quick, simple and cheap to whip up with our easy recipe. You can bake Yorkshire pudding in one large tin, cutting it into portions to serve, or in individual bun tins.

Traditionally, Yorkshire puds were served with gravy as a first course before beef. It was a clever way of filling people up to make the meat go further. These days, though, we tend to serve our puds with meat and veg in one dish.

This basic batter can also be used to make toad-in-the-hole, and can be flavoured with chopped herbs. We use thyme in our batter but you can opt for sage or parsley.

For parties, mini Yorkshire puddings make a tasty canapé with a sliver of cold roast beef and a dash of creamed horseradish sauce.

Yorkshire puddings also make a delicious dessert with ice cream and golden syrup or maple syrup, or filled with fruit such as roasted peaches or cherries, and a dollop of whipped cream.

And on the off-chance that you’ve not eaten them all, here’s how to re-use them and other Sunday lunch leftovers.

How to make Yorkshire puddings

How to do you make vegan Yorkshire puddings?

How do you make Yorkshire puddings gluten-free?

Can you use butter to cook Yorkshire puddings?

How do you make Yorkshire puddings crispy?

How do you make Yorkshire puddings rise higher?

How to make Yorkshire puddings

Watch this quick video or follow our step-by-step instructions.

Here are few tips for making successful Yorkshire puds:

Use full-fat milk rather than skimmed or semi-skimmed, and plain flour not self-raising.

To avoid a lumpy batter, gradually mix half the milk into the flour and eggs, beat until smooth then add the remaining milk.

Use a non-stick baking tin and preheat it in a hot oven with oil, dripping or lard so it’s piping hot when the batter is poured in. This allows the batter to start cooking instantly so it won’t go soggy.

Pop the tin back in the oven as soon as you’ve poured the batter and avoid opening the oven door until the puddings are golden, well risen and cooked.

Ingredients

100g plain flour

3 eggs

175ml whole milk

1tsp salt

4tbsp vegetable oil

1tbsp wholegrain mustard

1tbsp freshly chopped thyme

Method

How to make Yorkshire puddings: Step 1



Heat oven to 220C/200C fan/425F/Gas mark 7. Sieve the flour and salt into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre and pour in the eggs and half the milk.

How to make Yorkshire puddings: Step 2



Slowly mix, incorporating the flour as you go, until smooth. Whisk in the remaining milk and look for tiny bubbles on the surface. Rest for 10 minutes in the fridge.

How to make Yorkshire puddings: Step 3



Divide the oil between a 12-hole bun tin and heat in the oven for for 5-10 minutes, until the oil is smoking hot. Mix mustard, black pepper and thyme into the rested batter, then pour batter evenly into the bun tin.

How to make Yorkshire puddings: Step 4



Bake for 15-20 minutes until risen and golden brown.

How do you make vegan Yorkshire puddings?

Vegan Yorkshire puddings are perfectly possible, though the texture may be slightly different. Self-raising flour and baking powder tends to be used to help the puds rise, and plant milk such as soya replaces dairy milk.

Some recipes also use a small amount of warm water, aquafaba (the liquid in chickpea cans) or gram flour.

Vegan Yorkshire puds usually need longer resting time than regular puds – usually about 30-60 minutes – so factor this in. Aside from that difference, follow the tips below for risen, crispy puds.

How do you make Yorkshire puddings gluten-free?

The secret to gluten-free Yorkshire puddings is cornflour. Swap regular flour for gluten-free plain flour and include cornflour in the batter, as this provides structure to baked puds that don’t contain gluten. Recipes vary, and it’s advisable you follow one – baking is a science after all. But you will usually only need 3-4 ingredients.

Can you use butter to cook Yorkshire puddings?

Butter is delicious and adds flavour to dishes, but oil is the preferred choice for roasting Yorkshire puds. This is because butter burns more easily than oil and Yorkshire puds need a hot oven to rise, so butter isn’t suitable.

Extra virgin olive oil isn’t suitable either because it has a low smoke point (the smoke point – or burning point – is the point in cooking when oil starts to smoke). You need an oil with a high smoke point such as vegetable oil, sunflower oil, goose fat, lard or dripping.

How do you make Yorkshire puddings crispy?

There a few steps you can follow to ensure your puds are crispy:

As shown in our video, allow the batter to rest in the fridge for 10 minutes before using.

Make sure the oil is very hot before adding the batter. The batter should sizzle when added.

Don’t overfill the tin with batter.

When the oil is hot, fill the tin as quickly as possible and return to the oven. Hot oil is key to crispy, risen puds.

Don’t be tempted to open the door during cooking as a drop in temperature can cause rising puds to deflate.

How do you make Yorkshire puddings rise higher?

The heat of the oil is essential for risen Yorkshire puds. The oil needs to be almost at smoke point. The smoke point can vary greatly, but standard vegetable oil is around 220C.

All the steps in our ‘How do you make Yorkshire puds crispy?’ apply to how you make Yorkshire puds rise higher. So, chill the batter before using, make sure the oil is very hot and the batter sizzles when added to oil, don’t overfill the tin with batter, pour and return the batter to the oven quickly, and don’t open the oven door throughout cooking.