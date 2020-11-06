We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This simple Horseradish sauce recipe is thick, creamy and perfect served with roast beef or smoked salmon. Plus it takes no time at all to rustle up…

Learn how to make homemade Horseradish sauce with our easy recipe. Homemade Horseradish is more flavoursome than shopbought and can really pack a punch of flavour, if you make it right!

Horseradish is a long brown skinned root that has a pungent flavour and aroma. It should be peeled and grated and used quickly or it will loose it’s flavour. You can mix it with sour cream or mayonnaise to give a rich sauce or made into the classic sauce recipe below. Horseradish sauce is traditionally served with English roast beef but is also tasty served with smoked salmon and beetroot too.

This easy homemade Horseradish recipe uses only three ingredients, which means it doesn’t cost too much to make either!

Ingredients 125ml double cream

3tbsp freshly grated horseradish

1tbsp vinegar

Method Whip the cream until if holds soft peaks, then stir in the horseradish and vinegar.

Season to taste. Serve with roast beef. This will keep in the fridge for 2-3 days

Top tip for making Homemade Horseradish sauce If you cannot buy fresh horseradish, look for grated horseradish in jars in the supermarket. This is a good alternative to fresh horseradish.

