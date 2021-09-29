We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This red velvet Christmas cake is a delicious twist on a traditional fruit cake and has the added bonus of being gluten-free. Cranberries, orange juice, ruby port and ground almonds all lend festive flavours to this American classic.

Gluten-free cakes can sometimes taste dry, but the addition of grated beetroot makes this cake exceptionally moist. Once the cake has cooled, follow along with our step-by-step picture guide as we show the simplest way to cover your cake in marzipan and royal icing.

Looking for a more traditional Christmas cake recipe? You can’t go wrong with Mary Berry’s classic.

Ingredients

For the cake:

200ml ruby port

finely grated zest and juice of 1 orange

350g mixed dried fruit

150g dried cranberries

250g butter

250g dark muscovado sugar

4 large eggs

250g gluten-free plain flour

1tbsp ground mixed spice

pinch of gluten-free baking powder

90g beetroot, grated

2tbsp beetroot powder or squeeze of red paste colouring

1tbsp vanilla extract

60g ground almonds

20cm greased and lined deep cake tin

To decorate: