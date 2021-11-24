We gave the Ninja multi-cooker 5 stars and it’s available with £20 off for Black Friday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You’d be crazy not to snap up this AMAZING Ninja multi-cooker deal during Black Friday. Especially since we’ve tried-and-tested it and given it a 5 star review.

Just about anyone who knows their way around a kitchen will have heard of appliance brand Ninja. Who’s nifty airfryers and fuss-free multi-cookers have earnt them a stellar global reputation and huge fan following. And whilst on the hunt for the best Black Friday Ninja deals – we came across a BIG saving on one such star product that we’ll continue to rave about.

In our Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker review, we put the product to the test and found that it’s plethora of cooking options, easy to navigate control panel and intuitive added extras made it one of the best pressure cookers on the market. Add to this it’s large capacity (6L) and ability to give a nice “crispy finish” to chips and such. And we couldn’t help but give it the full 5 stars.

As our Goodto.com tester Emily Peck said in our review “For those with a large family to feed, the Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker 6L OP300UK provides a great solution to speedy suppers. With an ergonomic design, easy to navigate controls and safe and well-designed pressure cooking steam release, we think it’s a worthwhile investment.”

You can whip up almost anything with this versatile 7-in-1 kitchen gadget. Perfect for meals, sides, snacks and even desserts. And to help get you started, the multi-cooker comes with a handy 15 recipe booklet for dinner inspiration.

The biggest plus point for us is the ability to cook one meal in the contraption. Without the need for additional pots and pans. For example, you can fry your salmon and then steam your veggies and rice to go with it. Saving on the washing up!

With £20 off this Black Friday – there really is no better time to get your hands on one. So buy it fast to avoid any disappointment.