Le Creuset Cyber Monday deals with half price casserole dishes and more

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole in Ocean (20cm/2.4L) - was £215 , now £107.50 at eCookshop (opens in new tab) Le Creuset dishes like this last you a lifetime - hence why they're so popular (and pricey). So with a HUGE half price saving (£107.50 off!) it makes sense to snap up this 20cm casserole dish now. It's a great size for slowcooking stews, pasta dishes or one-pot dinners. The cast iron material also helps retain heat, whilst the tight-fitting lid locks in moisture for super flavourful dishes.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Dish in Artichaut (20cm/2.4L) - was £123.14 , now £109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Get it or regret it! Whilst it's only a £13.15 saving, this beautiful green Le Creuset casserole is still one of the cheapest ways you can bag a piece by the brand. It has all the usual features too; dishwasher safe and suitable for all oven, grill and hob types (including induction). Plus there's the usual Le Creuset lifetime warranty.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish in Cerise (23cm) - was £159 , now £119.25 at eCookshop (opens in new tab) There's a £39.75 saving on this pot and it's officially the cheapest Le Creuset Cyber Monday deal we've found on this colour model! The deep red Cerise is great for anyone looking for more of a statement colour in their kitchen. Suitable for casseroles, cakes, and more.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Casserole Dish in Volcanic (20cm) - was £225 , now £168.75 at eCookshop (opens in new tab) There's currently 25% off this casserole dish that comes in the brand's signature Volcanic colour. It's perfect for whipping up casseroles and one-pot roasts for between 2-3 people. Plus it's suitable for all ovens and hob types, is dishwasher-friendly and comes with a lifetime guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Dish in Coastal Blue (20cm) - was £ 235 , now £168.75 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) This light blue will fit in with any modern kitchen theme. It's dishwasher safe and suitable for all oven, grill and hob types (including induction). And of course it comes with Le Creuset's lifetime warranty.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Dish in Shell Pink (2.4L) - was £215 , now £161.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pretty in pink and perfect for midweek meals. This dish feeds between 2-3 people and is great for soups, stews and baking. It currently has £53.75 off in Amazon's Cyber Monday Le Creuset sale.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Shallow Dish in Volcanic (27cm) -was £275 , now £155 at Le Creuset (opens in new tab) This gorgeous dish is an absolute staple for your kitchen - so snap it up whilst it boasts £120 off in the Le Creuset Cyber Monday sales. It's designed to be a one-pot dish that lets you cook multiple things at once and is suitable for ovens, grills, and all hob types. It's also easy to hand wash and is dishwasher safe.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Stoneware Petit Round Casserole (0.25L) - was £22, now £17.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There's 22% off this small casserole stoneware dish. Ideal for single portion meals, nibbles, or condiments.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Rectangle Oven Dish in Cerise (23cm): was £26 , now £19.50 at eCookshop (opens in new tab) A £6.50 saving this Cyber Monday weekend. The brand's classic oven dish is perfect for whipping up a hearty shepherds pie, lasagne or roasting some veggies in. Oven and dishwasher safe.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Stoneware Volcanic Orange Pie Dish - Was £35, now £26.25 at eCookshop (opens in new tab) Oven safe to 260C, this dish is perfect for making pies or tarts. Next-day delivery available - ideal if buying as a gift.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Deep Teal Teapot (1.3L) - was £55, now £44 at Fenwick (opens in new tab) Save £11 off this vibrant grand teapot by Le Creuset in the Fenwick's Le Creuset Black Fridwy sale. This teapot is oven-safe, dishwasher safe, and microwave safe - plus it comes in a pretty hue too!

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Set of 6 Rainbow Espresso Mugs - was £68 , now £54 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These 100ml ceramic rainbow espresso mugs are the injection of colour your kitchen is looking for. Available in Cherry, Volcanic, Soleil, Palm, Teal, and Ultra Violet. So, they're a steal with £14 off for Cyber Monday (which works out as under a tenner per cup). They boast stain-resistant enamel and lasting heat retention. Plus they're robust enough to be washed in the dishwasher.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Stoneware Cappucino Mug - was £14.50 , now £9 at Le Creuset (opens in new tab) This 350ml mug is super chic and super reasonable too with a £4.50 off Cyber Monday deal. Whether its a cup of tea, coffee, or mug cake dessert, this mug is heat retaining and easy to clean.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Square Grillit in Cerise (26cm) - was £140 , now £111.75 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Save £28 on this Le Creuset skillet pan and serve up restaurant-worthy steak. The Cast iron pan has ridges that perfectly chars lines and drains off excess fat from meet. And the side spouts are ideal for pouring away liquid without spilling a drop. It's oven and grill safe - suitable on all heat sources (even induction!)

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Cast Iron Grill Pan (30cm) - Was £145, now £116 at Harrods (opens in new tab) Get 25% off this cast iron pan. Ideal for low-fat cooking, this pan is compatible with all hob types, including induction.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Signature Frying Pan, 23cm - was £135 , now £108 at Harrods (opens in new tab) Ideal for stovetop frying and oven baking - this cast iron Le Creuset skillet currently has £27 off at Harrods in their Cyber Monday Le Creuset deals. Sear meat, fish, and poultry to perfection on your hob - with the skillet boasting special lock-in moisture properties. Plus there are spouts on either side to allow easy pouring. Durable and easy to clean - it also comes with the Le Creuset lifetime guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Cookware Frying Pan (30cm) - was £165 , now £129.12 at Wayfair (opens in new tab) There are frying pans and then there's this Le Creuset non-stick frying pan. It features a three-layer, reinforced, PFOA-free non-stick coating that boasts perfect resistance when using metal utensils. Its high walls also make it the perfect pan for making risottos, pasta sauces, and hearty stews. SAVE over £30 today!

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset 3-Ply Stainless Steel Saucepan with Lid (16cm) - was £155 , now £116.25 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Amazon has given shoppers 25% off this reliable Le Creuset saucepan set. It comes with a lid that locks in moisture even when cooking with minimal water. And it's great for cooking veggies, rice, and pasta. Oven safe and suitable for use on all hob types, it's also one you can safely whack in the dishwasher to clean after use.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 3 Rectangular Dishes -Was £138 , now £85 at Le Creuset (opens in new tab) Save an amazing £47.01 off this set of 3 dishes. These stoneware dishes come in 18cm, 25cm and 32cm. Freezer safe.