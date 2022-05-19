Celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee in style by making this beautiful Union Jack Jubilee cake, decorated with a resplendent UK flag.
Soft early summer fruits and vanilla sponge cake are a match make in baking heaven. So it’s no wonder flag cakes decorated with berries are so popular at royal street parties. This version shows you how to make an absolutely perfect flag cake, with an easy step-by-step guide. The cake is big enough to feed about 18-20 people and should only take a couple of hours to prepare, including cooling time. Here we take you through the decoration, but first, you will need to make our Union Jack Jubilee cake.
Step 1
Knead the ready-to-roll icing to soften then roll out half into a long strip on a work surface lightly dusted with sifted icing sugar. Trim to make 2, 4 cm (1 1/2 inch) wide strips long enough to make a cross over the centre of the cake then trim the ends level with the edges of the cake.
Step 2
Mix the trimmings with the remaining icing then roll out and cut two long strips about 2.5 cm (1 inch) wide and long enough to go diagonally from corner to corner of the cake, trimming the strips to sit flush with the wider white cross.
Step 3
Arrange the blueberries between the strips of white ready-to-roll icing.
Step 4
Spoon the remaining buttercream into a paper or plastic piping bag, snip off the tip then pipe dots on to the diagonal white strips and arrange the raspberries in lines on top. Add dots of icing over the central cross and stick the whole strawberries in place.
Union jack jubilee cake
Chill in the fridge until ready to serve. Top with fun homemade bunting by cutting out triangles of decorated paper or material, stick to a piece of string and hang from two sticks (skewers would work well).
Top tip for making the Union Jack Jubilee Cake
Fresh fruit can spoil really quickly, especially outside on sunny days. You can advance prep the cake the day before, up to the point where you add on the white crosses of the flag, but leave the fruit decorating to the day you're going to serve the cake.
