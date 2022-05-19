We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee in style by making this beautiful Union Jack Jubilee cake, decorated with a resplendent UK flag.

Soft early summer fruits and vanilla sponge cake are a match make in baking heaven. So it’s no wonder flag cakes decorated with berries are so popular at royal street parties. This version shows you how to make an absolutely perfect flag cake, with an easy step-by-step guide. The cake is big enough to feed about 18-20 people and should only take a couple of hours to prepare, including cooling time. Here we take you through the decoration, but first, you will need to make our Union Jack Jubilee cake.