Best Jubilee cakes and bakes to make for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Could there be a more quintessentially English drink than Pimms in the summer? Fill a big jug full with mint, strawberries, and cucumbers and mix with lemonade, and serve not with crisps and nuts, but with these awesome Pimms cupcakes. Filled with a mix of strawberries, sugar, and Pimms and topped with cucumber, oranges, and strawberries, they’re cute, tasty, and novel. Now we don’t know about you, but we’re ready for cricket on the lawn.

Serves: 10-12 | Skill level: Medium | Total time: 1 hr 10mins

This isn’t any old commoner’s sponge. As befitting its name, this is a Champagne sponge with a passion fruit and marshmallow filling. Created by chef Brian Turner and Julia Speare Cole, a relative of the baker who made the original Victoria sponge, no less, this is a ‘Catherine sponge’ and was first made to mark the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

18. Welsh fruited tea bread

Serves: 10 | Skill level: Easy | Total time: 1 hr 30 mins

If you fancy representing all the countries of the Queen’s home nation in your Jubilee bakes, flying the flag for Wales is this fruit bread – or bara brith to you, if you’re Welsh. A regional classic, it’s simple to make and is delicious warm or cold, and ideally slathered in butter. If there’s any left from your Jubilee gathering, try it for breakfast with a strong cup of tea. Nice with a hunk of cheese too, if you ask us.

19. Kirstie Allsopp’s Union Jack celebration cake

Serves: 12 | Skill level: Easy | Total time: 40 mins

Kirstie’s take on a simple classic, you absolutely cannot go wrong with this Union Jack cake, featuring a fresh fruit flag. The easy sponge is made with condensed milk with a jam filling and a buttercream icing topping. A proud centerpiece to any Jubilee party on any street.

20. Lemon curd cake

Serves: 12 | Skill level: Medium | Total time: 55 mins

Lemon curd is a British classic. Deliciously sweet on toast, it’s also an excellent baking ingredient, and fit for a Jubilee treat. The soft sponge is covered with citrus buttercream and a lemon curd filling. Tangy but not too tart, it’s ideal for those who prefer their sweet treats a little sharper. And as much as we love a summer berry for our Jubilee bakes, this is a nice contrast to all that strawberry action.

21. Coffee and walnut cake

Serves: 8 | Skill level: Medium | Total time: 55 mins

An icon of British bakes, this traditional coffee, and walnut cake can be made well in advance – you can even freeze it and defrost it before the royal celebrations. Topped with coffee-infused buttercream and walnuts, this is best washed down with, you guessed it, a sweet, milky coffee. Or, if the sun comes out for Her Majesty, how about an iced coffee instead? Perfection.

22. Lemon squares

Serves: 16 | Skill level: Medium | Total time: 45 mins

One for the kids (sure, and the big kids) these zesty treats filled with sultanas, mascarpone, and lemon curd are decorated with your favourite sweets – of the iconic British variety, of course. Dolly Mixtures and Liquorice Allsorts are visually striking (and tasty) as a topping, but, if you did want to be a tad more sophisticated, you could top with a sprinkling of lemon zest instead. Pastel perfection.

23. Mini Victoria sponges

Serves: 12-14 | Skill level: Easy | Total time: 35 mins

A traditional sponge in a nontraditional format, because, like the modern royal family, sometimes we have to shake things up a bit. Victoria sponges were, of course, named after the current Queen’s great, great grandmother Queen Victoria, as she enjoyed a slice or two with her cuppa. Instead of a slice, you get a whole one to yourself with these, which can only be a good thing.

24. Banana and walnut cake

Serves: 10 | Skill level: Easy | Total time: 1 hour 40 mins

A mash-up of everyone’s favourite lockdown bake (though whether the Queen was baking banana bread while tending to her sourdough starter, we cannot confirm) and walnut cake, these two classics come together brilliantly. This teatime treat is a perfect Jubilee cake. We bet her Majesty likes to tuck into a slice while reading the Racing Post of an afternoon.

25. Chelsea buns

Serves: 12 | Skill level: Medium | Total time: 40 mins

Start your Platinum Jubilee day off with a bang, with the ultimate pastry. Fruity, sticky Chelsea buns are one of our favourite traditional British recipes and, as Chelsea is a mere short Daimler ride from Buckingham Palace, they’re plenty regal enough for us. Amazing served warm with a pot of Earl Grey, especially when homemade. Don’t mind if we do.

26. Caraway seed loaf cake

Serves: 8-10 | Skill level: Easy | Total time: 55 mins

A nostalgic occasion like a royal Jubilee is a good excuse to revisit ingredients of old and revive bygone recipes. This simple caraway seed loaf was a jolly popular addition to tea time in the Victorian era, and the seeds are quite aniseed-y in flavour, giving it a distinctive taste. The good news is that you can freeze it to delight your taste buds on another day if you’re feeling slightly over-faced by the glut of Jubilee sweet treats.

