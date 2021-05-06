22 classic British bakes that are easy to make

This is an image 1 of 22

The Bakewell tart has just been voted the nation's favourite baked treat for 2015, beating last year's winner, Eccles cakes. The Bakewell tart was number one in its home county of Derbyshire with 29%, and was even more popular in Northern Ireland with 34% of the vote!

Almonds, jammy filling, icing... who can resist a Bakewell tart? This traditional British bake hails from Derbyshire, with recipes dating back as far as 1845 for the popular pud! It's often served with a cherry on top, like in our classic Bakewell tarts recipe.