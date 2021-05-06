22 classic British bakes that are easy to make

These traditional best British bakes include savoury favourites and classic cake recipes. We've got recipes for old-fashioned treats and cakes to impress at your next get together or bake sale.
Bakewell tarts
The Bakewell tart has just been voted the nation's favourite baked treat for 2015, beating last year's winner, Eccles cakes. The Bakewell tart was number one in its home county of Derbyshire with 29%, and was even more popular in Northern Ireland with 34% of the vote!
Almonds, jammy filling, icing... who can resist a Bakewell tart? This traditional British bake hails from Derbyshire, with recipes dating back as far as 1845 for the popular pud! It's often served with a cherry on top, like in our classic Bakewell tarts recipe.
Pork pies
Pork pies are a British classic - so why not have a go at making your own? We've got a step-by-step guide to making your own pork pies by Dickinson & Morris, Melton Mowbray's famous pie-makers.
Scone recipe
Scones have been made in Britain for centuries and are an essential part of an afternoon tea. Whether you prefer them with or without raisins, sweet or savoury, and served with jam, cream or both, we've got the scone recipes for you.
Victoria sponge
Victoria sponge is as British as the Union Jack. Named after Queen Victoria, who was partial to a bit of sponge cake, the Victoria sponge or Victoria sandwich, as it's also known, is an institution.
Butterfly cakes
These traditional bakes are made by slicing a circle off the top of a fairy cake, then cutting it in two to form 'butterfly wings'. Butterfly cakes are a doddle to make...why not make a batch with the kids?
Sticky toffee pudding
On cold nights, there's no better treat than a bowl of sticky toffee pudding with custard. This baked sponge pud hails from the Lake District and is made with chopped dates.
Lemon drizzle cake is a simple sponge topped with a lemon and sugar syrup that sinks into the crumb. It's absolutely delicious, and if you've never made your own it's easier than you think.
Apple crumble
Crumbles are traditionally made with fruits that are in season - so in the autumn this means apple crumble. This simple bake is made by topping the apple pieces and sugar with a flour, butter and sugar topping.
Steak and ale pie
A hearty steak and ale pie is as British as they come. Made with stewing steak and ale, and topped with a thick pastry crust, enjoy our recipe as an alternative to your next Sunday roast.
White loaf
We owe the French for baguettes and croissants, but us Brits are no slouches in the bread baking stakes either. Master the art of making Paul Hollywood's classic white loaf and you'll be able to feed your family delicious fresh bread for life.
Toad in the hole
Toad in the hole is traditionally made from sausages covered in Yorkshire pudding batter, and toad in the hole recipes can be traced back several centuries.
There's no doubt chocolate is one of the nation's favourite treats. Indulge in this double chocolate layer cake created by one of Britain's best bakers Mary Berry.
Fairy cakes
We love an All-American cupcake but for something more dainty, how about a traditional British fairy cake? These small bakes are a school fete favourite, and we've got a fantastic recipe from the British queen of baking, Mary Berry.
Swiss roll
Contrary to what the name suggests, this roll of cake, jam and buttercream does not actually originate from Switzerland.
This cake is fun to make and goes down great with the kids.
Scottish shortbread
Buttery, crumbly shortbread is a classic dish that hails from Scotland. Make our traditional Scottish shortbread recipe next time you have friends over. If there's any left it will keep in an airtight tin for several days.
Cornish Pasty
No trip to Cornwall is complete without trying a proper Cornish pasty. These savoury bakes were traditionally popular with miners, as the meat and potatoes covered in pastry formed a proper meal they could carry with them...no cutlery required.
Afternoon tea ideas: Chelsea buns
Our classic Chelsea buns recipe is so simple to make at home. They’re a bit fiddly but well worth the effort. These currant-filled Chelsea buns make a lovely tea-time treat so perfect for an afternoon tea.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Drizzle with some delicious royal icing and then stack on a round cake tower so they can be admired from all angles.
Date and walnut cake
Date and walnut is a veteran of bake sales, coffee mornings and school fetes. Our classic date and walnut cake recipe from Woman's Weekly is topped with delicious cream cheese icing and chopped nuts.
Welsh teabread
This teabread, also called Bara Brith, is a traditional Welsh favourite. This old-fashioned loaf cake has lots of flavour, thanks to the additional of tea and dried fruits in the ingredients, and is delicious with salted butter.
Cheese scones
Cheese scones are so easy to make. Once you've mixed and rolled out the dough and cut out the scone shapes, our cheese scones recipe needs just 10-15 minutes to bake - a British classic in no time.
Coffee and walnut cake
A real classic, coffee and walnut cake is loved by millions. Nostalgic, tasty and the perfect centre piece.
Chicken pie
Chicken pies are a British favourite and we've got lots of recipes for them on goodtoknow, including this classic chicken and mushroom pie. Perfect for cold evenings and for using up leftover roast chicken from Sunday lunch.