22 classic British bakes that are easy to make

Katy Salter
    • These traditional best British bakes include savoury favourites and classic cake recipes. We've got recipes for old-fashioned treats and cakes to impress at your next get together or bake sale.

    Has The Great British Bake Off inspired you to put on an apron, get in the kitchen and whip up some classic bakes? If so, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some of our best-loved recipes for traditional bakes.
    And it’s not just cake recipes like Mary Berry’s Victoria sponge and irresistible lemon drizzle cake and indulgent chocolate cake. We’ve also got recipes for baked puds like sticky toffee pudding and apple crumble and sweet favourites like Chelsea buns and Scottish Scottish shortbread.

    There are lots of traditional British bakes if you prefer savoury to sweet, too. We’ve got the best of British pies, Cornish pasties from the Hairy Bikers and family favourites like toad in the hole. How many of our top British bakes have you made?
    Bakewell tarts
    Bakewell tarts

    The Bakewell tart has just been voted the nation's favourite baked treat for 2015, beating last year's winner, Eccles cakes. The Bakewell tart was number one in its home county of Derbyshire with 29%, and was even more popular in Northern Ireland with 34% of the vote!

    Almonds, jammy filling, icing... who can resist a Bakewell tart? This traditional British bake hails from Derbyshire, with recipes dating back as far as 1845 for the popular pud! It's often served with a cherry on top, like in our classic Bakewell tarts recipe.

    Get the recipe: Bakewell tarts
    Pork pies
    Pork pies

    Pork pies are a British classic - so why not have a go at making your own? We've got a step-by-step guide to making your own pork pies by Dickinson & Morris, Melton Mowbray's famous pie-makers. 

    Get the recipe: Traditional pork pies
    Scone recipe
    Scone recipe

    Scones have been made in Britain for centuries and are an essential part of an afternoon tea. Whether you prefer them with or without raisins, sweet or savoury, and served with jam, cream or both, we've got the scone recipes for you.

    Get the recipe: Scones
    Victoria sponge
    Victoria sponge

    Victoria sponge is as British as the Union Jack. Named after Queen Victoria, who was partial to a bit of sponge cake, the Victoria sponge or Victoria sandwich, as it's also known, is an institution. 

    Get the recipe: Victoria sponge recipe
    Butterfly cakes
    Butterfly cakes

    These traditional bakes are made by slicing a circle off the top of a fairy cake, then cutting it in two to form 'butterfly wings'. Butterfly cakes are a doddle to make...why not make a batch with the kids?

    Get the recipe: Butterfly cakes
    Sticky toffee pudding
    Sticky toffee pudding

    On cold nights, there's no better treat than a bowl of sticky toffee pudding with custard. This baked sponge pud hails from the Lake District and is made with chopped dates. 

    Get the recipe: Sticky toffee pudding
    Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake
    Mary-Berrry’s-lemon-drizzle-cake-recipe

    Lemon drizzle cake is a simple sponge topped with a lemon and sugar syrup that sinks into the crumb. It's absolutely delicious, and if you've never made your own it's easier than you think.

    Get the recipe: Mary Berry's  lemon drizzle cake
    Apple crumble
    Apple crumble

    Crumbles are traditionally made with fruits that are in season - so in the autumn this means apple crumble. This simple bake is made by topping the apple pieces and sugar with a flour, butter and sugar topping. 

    Get the recipe: Apple crumble
    Steak and ale pie
    Steak and ale pie

    A hearty steak and ale pie is as British as they come. Made with stewing steak and ale, and topped with a thick pastry crust, enjoy our recipe as an alternative to your next Sunday roast.

    Get the recipe: Steak and ale pie
    White loaf
    White loaf

    We owe the French for baguettes and croissants, but us Brits are no slouches in the bread baking stakes either. Master the art of making Paul Hollywood's classic white loaf and you'll be able to feed your family delicious fresh bread for life. 

    Toad in the hole
    Toad in the hole

    Toad in the hole is traditionally made from sausages covered in Yorkshire pudding batter, and toad in the hole recipes can be traced back several centuries. 

    Get the recipe: Toad in the hole
    Mary Berry's chocolate cake
    Mary-Berry’s-chocolate-cake-recipe

    There's no doubt chocolate is one of the nation's favourite treats. Indulge in this double chocolate layer cake created by one of Britain's best bakers Mary Berry.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate cake
    Fairy cakes
    Fairy cakes

    We love an All-American cupcake but for something more dainty, how about a traditional British fairy cake? These small bakes are a school fete favourite, and we've got a fantastic recipe from the British queen of baking, Mary Berry.

    Scottish shortbread
    Scottish shortbread

    Buttery, crumbly shortbread is a classic dish that hails from Scotland. Make our traditional Scottish shortbread recipe next time you have friends over. If there's any left it will keep in an airtight tin for several days. 

    Get the recipe: Scottish shortbread
    Cornish Pasty
    Cornish Pasty

    No trip to Cornwall is complete without trying a proper Cornish pasty. These savoury bakes were traditionally popular with miners, as the meat and potatoes covered in pastry formed a proper meal they could carry with them...no cutlery required. 

    Chelsea buns
    Afternoon tea ideas: Chelsea buns

    Our classic Chelsea buns recipe is so simple to make at home. They’re a bit fiddly but well worth the effort. These currant-filled Chelsea buns make a lovely tea-time treat so perfect for an afternoon tea.

    How to serve for afternoon tea: Drizzle with some delicious royal icing and then stack on a round cake tower so they can be admired from all angles.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate Chelsea buns
    Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers' chocolate and cherry buns

    Date and walnut cake
    Date and walnut cake

    Date and walnut is a veteran of bake sales, coffee mornings and school fetes. Our classic date and walnut cake recipe from Woman's Weekly is topped with delicious cream cheese icing and chopped nuts.

    Get the recipe: Date and walnut cake
    Welsh teabread
    Welsh teabread

    This teabread, also called Bara Brith, is a traditional Welsh favourite. This old-fashioned loaf cake has lots of flavour, thanks to the additional of tea and dried fruits in the ingredients, and is delicious with salted butter. 

    Get the recipe: Welsh fruited teabread
    Cheese scones
    Cheese scones

    Cheese scones are so easy to make. Once you've mixed and rolled out the dough and cut out the scone shapes, our cheese scones recipe needs just 10-15 minutes to bake - a British classic in no time. 

    Get the recipe: Cheese scones
    Coffee and walnut cake
    Coffee and walnut cake

    A real classic, coffee and walnut cake is loved by millions. Nostalgic, tasty and the perfect centre piece.

    Get the recipe: Coffee and walnut cake

    Chicken pie
    Chicken pie

    Chicken pies are a British favourite and we've got lots of recipes for them on goodtoknow, including this classic chicken and mushroom pie. Perfect for cold evenings and for using up leftover roast chicken from Sunday lunch. 

    Get the recipe: Chicken pie