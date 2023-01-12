Are passport prices going up? 2023 cost increase explained

With inflation on the rise, is it any wonder passport prices are going up too?

Britain continues to grapple with price increases amidst the current cost of living climate. Be it our electricity or gas, weekly food shop or transport use, households have had to dig deep to find extra pennies to meet rising costs in recent months. January 2023 brings along further news that may mean misery for some, as the Government announces changes to the present cost to renew a passport (opens in new tab).

Some have criticised the move from the Home Office, especially with ongoing public anger over current UK passport waiting times taking so long (opens in new tab). Some believe that the time frame given on how long it takes to get a passport (opens in new tab) is not completely accurate, with delays widely reported.

Are passport prices going up?

Yes, passport prices are going up from February 2 onwards. The Home Office and HM Passport Office have confirmed new 2023 fees for both online and postal passport applications. Adult and child passport costs are set to increase.

(online) Adult passport: The fee will rise from £75.50 to £82.50

The fee will rise from £75.50 to £82.50 (online) Child passport: The fee will rise from £49 to £53.50

The fee will rise from £49 to £53.50 (postal) Adult passport: The fee will increase from £85 to £93

The fee will increase from £85 to £93 (postal) Child passport: The fee will increase from £58.50 to £64

2023 marks the first time in five years that passport prices have gone up. In a statement, the Home Office have stated the increase in cost will enable them to efficiently fulfil their job without relying on funding from British taxpayers.

"The fees will also contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders," they add. "The increase will also help enable the government to continue improving its services."

The new passport prices are subject to those who are either renewing or applying for a new passport.

Home Office are proposing changes to passport application fees. Find out more at https://t.co/Z6l3WbJWqa pic.twitter.com/W7AcfURNw2January 12, 2023 See more

What are the current passport prices?

Current adult passport price: £75.50 to apply online or £85 via post

£75.50 to apply online or £85 via post Current child Passport price: £49 to apply online or £58.50 via post

Those applying via post will need to fill out a paper form which is available to pick up at your local post office. As for those applying online, you can renew an adult passport (opens in new tab) and renew a child passport (opens in new tab) via the official Government website.

Adult passports are only valid for up to 10 years, whilst the time a children's passport is valid for is just 5 years. You have to bear in mind that there are wait times involved with renewing a passport. Currently the Home Office states: "Allow up to 10 weeks to receive your passport."

Video of the Week