Are passport prices going up? 2023 cost increase explained
Renew yours now to save yourself a few pounds.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
With inflation on the rise, is it any wonder passport prices are going up too?
Britain continues to grapple with price increases amidst the current cost of living climate. Be it our electricity or gas, weekly food shop or transport use, households have had to dig deep to find extra pennies to meet rising costs in recent months. January 2023 brings along further news that may mean misery for some, as the Government announces changes to the present cost to renew a passport (opens in new tab).
Some have criticised the move from the Home Office, especially with ongoing public anger over current UK passport waiting times taking so long (opens in new tab). Some believe that the time frame given on how long it takes to get a passport (opens in new tab) is not completely accurate, with delays widely reported.
Are passport prices going up?
Yes, passport prices are going up from February 2 onwards. The Home Office and HM Passport Office have confirmed new 2023 fees for both online and postal passport applications. Adult and child passport costs are set to increase.
- (online) Adult passport: The fee will rise from £75.50 to £82.50
- (online) Child passport: The fee will rise from £49 to £53.50
- (postal) Adult passport: The fee will increase from £85 to £93
- (postal) Child passport: The fee will increase from £58.50 to £64
2023 marks the first time in five years that passport prices have gone up. In a statement, the Home Office have stated the increase in cost will enable them to efficiently fulfil their job without relying on funding from British taxpayers.
"The fees will also contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders," they add. "The increase will also help enable the government to continue improving its services."
The new passport prices are subject to those who are either renewing or applying for a new passport.
Home Office are proposing changes to passport application fees. Find out more at https://t.co/Z6l3WbJWqa pic.twitter.com/W7AcfURNw2January 12, 2023
What are the current passport prices?
- Current adult passport price: £75.50 to apply online or £85 via post
- Current child Passport price: £49 to apply online or £58.50 via post
Those applying via post will need to fill out a paper form which is available to pick up at your local post office. As for those applying online, you can renew an adult passport (opens in new tab) and renew a child passport (opens in new tab) via the official Government website.
Adult passports are only valid for up to 10 years, whilst the time a children's passport is valid for is just 5 years. You have to bear in mind that there are wait times involved with renewing a passport. Currently the Home Office states: "Allow up to 10 weeks to receive your passport."
Video of the Week
Emily Stedman is the Features Editor for GoodTo covering all things TV, entertainment, royal, lifestyle, health and wellbeing. Boasting an encyclopaedic knowledge on all things TV, celebrity and royals, career highlights include working at HELLO! Magazine and as a royal researcher to Diana biographer Andrew Morton on his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. In her spare time, Emily can be found eating her way around London, swimming at her local Lido or curled up on the sofa binging the next best Netflix show.
-
-
When is Stacey Solomon due to give birth to baby number five?
When is Stacey due to give birth? All we know after she confirmed she's pregnant with baby number five
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How to clean with vinegar: 5 expert tips on using vinegar around the home
Find out from the experts how to clean with vinegar, whether it's getting rid of limescale or removing streaks on windows
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
How to buy premium bonds and are they a good idea?
If you’re looking for an alternative savings option, find out how to buy premium bonds and whether they are worth it
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
How much does it cost to renew a passport?
Want to know how much does it cost to renew a passport? It's important to find out if yours is close to expiring and you’re planning a holiday this year
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
Energy bills explained: how to understand your bill and make sure it’s correct
If you feel like you need your energy bills explained to you, you're not alone - our energy expert breaks down exactly what your bill means and how to check if it's right
By Emma Lunn • Published
-
20 important dates that will affect your money in 2023
We run through the key dates to be aware of and how they could affect your money in 2023
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
8 good money habits to adopt in 2023 to help your money go further
A new year is the perfect time to ditch those bad money habits and exchange them for some good ones. Here's how
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
6 easy ways to keep your home warm this winter, according to an energy expert
Keep the heat you generate inside your home with these top tips from our energy expert
By Emma Lunn • Published
-
How much is the Cold Weather Payment and who can get it?
Temperatures have dropped, triggering the Cold Weather Payment for many - here's what you need to know
By Emma Lunn • Published
-
4 things you should never put on your credit card (and 4 things you should!), according to a money expert
Follow these tips from our personal finance expert to stay financially safe when using a credit card
By Rachel Lacey • Published