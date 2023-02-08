Blue Light Card holders can get up to 40% off major brands this Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, those working in the emergency services, NHS, social care sector and members of the armed forces can get their hands on major savings across big-name brands with Blue Light Card. Here's how.

Blue Light Card is offering its members major savings at big brands this Valentine's Day (opens in new tab) including gifts from Jo Malone and romantic getaways with Virgin Experience Days.



Blue Light Card (opens in new tab) has secured up to 40% savings on gifts, cards, restaurant trips and romantic getaways to help you to celebrate in style, either with your partner or your pals. Emergency services, NHS, social care workers and armed forces can access the deals by signing up for a Blue Light Card.



Blue Light Card asked their members how they’d be spending Valentine’s this year, with over half reporting that they would celebrate by having dinner at home whilst 29% will be booking in at a restaurant.



Two-thirds of members plan to spend up to £50 on the 14th of February, with chocolate leading the way for ideal gifts followed by flowers and perfume, and M&S (opens in new tab) and Waitrose (opens in new tab) being the favourites to shop with.



Tom Dalby, CEO of Blue Light Card said: “As Valentine’s Day approaches, we want to help the Blue Light Community relax, have fun, and show that special someone how much they care. Whether it’s their partner, parent or a friend – we hope our discounts can put a smile on someone’s face.”

Blue Light Card boosted discounts

Bloom and Wild (opens in new tab) – Save up to 30% on flowers

Booking.com (opens in new tab) - Get 6% cashback credit

Buyagift (opens in new tab) - Save up to 25%

Gifts and cards

Funky Pigeon – Save 25% off cards

Goldsmiths – Save 20% on full-price jewellery online (some exclusions apply)

H Samuel – Save 20% on full price online or 15% off in-store

Jo Malone London – Save 10% online and in-store

The Perfume Shop – Save 15% online

Yankee Candle - Save 20% on full price online

Bill's – Save 20% on the total bill

Gousto – 55% off your first box plus 25% off all boxes for two months

Turtle Bay – Save 20% on food

YO! – Save 20% on dine-in and click and collect

Romantic getaways and experiences

Hotels.com - Save 10%

Virgin Experience Days – Save 20%

Membership to Blue Light Card for access to all online deals and discounts is quick and easy by registering online at www.bluelightcard.co.uk (opens in new tab). A card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.

Blue Light Card is the UK’s number one discount service for emergency services, NHS, the social care sector and the armed forces.



With over three million members across the country, Blue Light Card is partnered with over 17,500 retailers both national and local, providing savings, discounts and benefits that often aren’t available to the general public. These include Spotify, Toby Carvery, Hotels.com, Cineworld, Sky, EE and Halfords. In 2022, Blue Light Card saved its members over £ 250 million in total.



Founded in 2008 by ex Police Constable CTO Steve Denny and business partner CEO Tom Dalby, the Blue Light Card community is open to all sorts of professions including the Ambulance Service, Cave Rescue, Prison Service, Traffic Officers, HM Coastguard, Immigration Enforcement and more.