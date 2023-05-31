Get high-street branded clothes for the whole family for less than £5 with this secret website
Plus you can bag a loads of high-street homeware bargains too!
With summer holiday season just around the corner, it can be an expensive time to kit the family out with summer-friendly attire.
And with the cost of living crisis still impacting family budgets, it's never been more important to understand how to save money and curb unnecessary spending. But sometimes, you can't help having to buy new clothes, especially when kids grow so fast.
You might already choose to buy second-hand (either from a charity shop or via online apps like Vinted or Facebook Marketplace) but you might find that choice or sizing is limited. Or you might leave near a shopping outlet where you can get high street or even designer brands for less, but if you don't live near one of these outlets, any saving you might make could be wiped out by travel costs.
But there's a little-known website where you can get high street clothing and homewares for the whole family at a fraction of the retail price, with lots of items coming in at £5 or less.
Get high street brands for a fraction of the price
YouKnowWho's is a website that offers high street branded clothes and home furnishings at a considerably lower price. It buys overstocked items from major UK retailers including:
- Marks & Spencer's
- Dorothy Perkins
- Oasis
- Per Una
- Wallis
- Next
- Topshop
- Mothercare
The items are de-branded, which means they will often have the labels cut out, to comply with rules and regulations about reselling. But that means they are able to offer significant discounts, often up to 70% off the original price.
It boasts around 38,000 followers on Instagram, which is much lower than it's competitor Everything5pounds.com, which has 114,000 followers, suggesting that people are less aware of the YouKnowWho's option.
Clothing is available for men, women and children in a variety of sizes, covering activewear, nightwear, a range of basics and even school wear. But unlike Everything5pounds, YouKnowWho's also offers discounted homewares include bedding, towels, candles and curtains.
Free delivery is available on orders over £50, so it's a good idea to wait until you have a few things you want to order so you don't have to pay the delivery fee.
If you have cut out whatever unnecessary spending you can, it might be worth looking at how to make extra cash instead.
Sarah is Goodto.com's Money Editor. After segueing into the world of personal finance from the Homes sector, and acting as launch editor of Goodto's sister brand TheMoneyEdit.com, Sarah now focuses on family finance. She is passionate about cutting through confusing jargon to help people make sound financial decisions, avoid overspending and set themselves and their families up for a financially-stable future.
