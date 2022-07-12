Looking for Dyson Air Wrap deals this Prime Day? There's not any - but these dupes are on sale

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to bag yourself a beauty tool bargain. And whilst there's no specific Dyson Air Wrap Prime Day deals, there are excellent savings to be had on these known 'dupes'.

The wait is over - 12 July marks Amazon Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab) and with that the promise of big deals on those otherwise expensive gadgets. Top of most people's lists? The Dyson Air Wrap of course, but sadly even having an Amazon Prime membership (opens in new tab) won't entitle you to a discount on the coveted hair tool today.

Thankfully, all hope is not lost though, as for those actively seeking out how to get the best Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) will find that there are great savings to be had on those famous Dyson dupes - that deliver the same results at a much friendlier price. From the Revlon Hair Tool that went viral on TikTok to the mighty T3 - that people in the bizz are calling the ultimate replica - we've rounded up the best dupes and the best deals on them this Amazon Prime day.

Best Dyson Air Wrap dupe deals this Amazon Prime Day:

A deal only available at Amazon this Prime Day. Get yours hands on THAT viral Revlon Blow Dry Brush (opens in new tab) for a fraction of the price. The hair care best-seller has garnered attention on TikTok after beauty lovers showed off its amazing ability to provide a salon-worthy blow-out after a hair wash at home.

(opens in new tab) Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser - (Was: £62.99) £46.86 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Designed for those with mid to long hair - this 2-in-1 brush dries and styles, and additionally claims to boost shine by 22%. Be sure to take advantage of the multiple heat settings too.

"Not an overstatement - this is LIFE CHANGING," wrote one satisfied revier. Whilst another also said they'd "Highly recommend". "I have thick hair and it looks like I’ve a had a professional blow dry! I’ve been complimented many times asking if I’ve had a blow dry. I’ve not used my hair straighteners since I bought this. Honestly, it doesn’t produce a curled blow dry but helps give straight hair with body and movement."

Experience the "smoothing" and "volumising" powers for yourself this Prime Day for under £50. Undoubtedly an extra steal, especially when you consider it was already a great alternative to the Air Wrap when it was under £100.

(opens in new tab) Shark Style iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler - (Was £249) £199 | Amazon (opens in new tab) A hair dryer with three essential hair styling tools - it's everything you need to transform wet locks into something fabulous - be it the everyday or those special occasions.

Have you been umming and ahing about whether to invest in the Dyson Air Wrap or equally covetable Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer? Forking out for both will set you back around a whopping £800. But what if we told you there's a tool that's cheaper, by a trusted brand and does both?

Shark's Style iQ Ionic Hair Dryer and Styler (opens in new tab) does it all. The regular hair dryer has 3 handy accessories - style brush, diffuser and concentrator - which help to dry and style hair to your liking. Whether that's a blow-dry finish, smooth and shiny straight hair or carefully defined curls. There's also a Cool Shot button to take advantage off - ideal for blasting after styling to seal it in place.

Grab it this Prime Day whilst there's an added £50 off. We guarentee it'll be one purchase you won't regret.

(opens in new tab) BaByliss Air Style 1000 Hair Styler - (Save 40%) £35 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) You won't find a Dyson Air Wrap dupe for cheaper than this on Prime Day. Reviewers have praised it for it's performance, power, ease of use and end results - and all at an affordable price.

Not a Prime Day deal - but this top rated BaByliss Hair Styler brush (opens in new tab) has a huge 40% off currently at John Lewis. The 4-in-1 wonder product adds volume and shine to hair, allowing precise styling that results in a smooth non-frizz finish.

It also boasts a 4.5 out of 5 star rating with JL customers too - with one July review summing it up simply: "Great hair tool. Leaves hair smooth and sleek, gives some body and easy to use"

If you're keen to snap up this Dyson Air Wrap dupe then John Lewis is the place to add to basket. At Boots, this BaByliss Air Style 1000 is full price at the original RRP of £70, whilst Look Fantastic has a slight discount but still require £52.50 of your hard earned cash.

(opens in new tab) T3 AireBrush Duo - (Was £170) £136 | Look Fantastic (opens in new tab) Seeking smooth or wavy locks? Introducing the T3 with it's two interchangeable heads (and expert technology) helping you to achieve blow-dry hair at home.

Slightly more expensive than others in our list. However, we've found this hair styler with £34 off exclusively at Look Fantastic.

The sophisticated tool is being touted as THE ultimate Dyson Air Wrap dupe by those in the beauty business. Boasting great reviews and word of mouth recommendations, it's a great deal as it's a few hundred pounds cheaper than the OG product.

It's called the T3 AireBrush Duo (opens in new tab) for it's two interchangable attachments - 1. a round brush to add bounce, body and loose waves, and 2. a paddle brush to give you sleek. straight locks -minus the frizz.

"If you’re looking to tame frizz, add volume or bolster shine, this could be the hot tool for you," says beauty journalist Emma Stoddart, who awarded it 4/5 stars in her Woman and Home beauty review (opens in new tab). "As someone with naturally fine hair that falls flat, I’m always on the lookout for ways to add volume. This hot air brush, using the rounded brush attachment, did not disappoint."

(opens in new tab) Dyson Airwrap Complete Multi Hair Styler, Metallic - £479 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) If there's just no beating the original Air Wrap for you, then pick it up for the regular price at John Lewis and reap those good hair day rewards.

Those not willing to settle for anything other than the best can pick up the Dyson Air Wrap Multi Hair Styler (opens in new tab) for it's regular RRP of £479 at John Lewis, Currys and direct from the Dyson website.

Inside the box you'll find everything you need to pull off salon quality hair at home - thanks to it's 7 features: Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler, Coanda smoothing dryer, 30mm Airwrap™ barrel, 40mm Airwrap™ barrel, Soft smoothing brush, Firm smoothing brush, Round volumising brush. Plus there's a filter cleaning brush and storage case to keep it in tip-top condition.

