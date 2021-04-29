We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These moist mocha cupcakes are flavoured with espresso-strength coffee granules. Top with a rich, creamy mascarpone icing.

Antony Worrall Thompson’s mocha cupcakes recipe makes a batch of 12 delicious, coffee-infused cupcakes. This recipe uses espresso-strength coffee granules to make sure each sponge is bursting with a deep coffee flavour.

Ingredients For the mocha cupcakes:

200g (7oz) caster sugar

200g (7oz) unsalted butter, softened

2tsp espresso-strength coffee granules

1tbsp boiling water

4 free-range eggs

200g (7oz) self-raising flour

For the icing:

1tbsp cocoa powder

1tbsp boiling water

250g (9oz) tub mascarpone

2tbsp icing sugar

Grated chocolate, to decorate

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC/360ºF/gas mark 4.

In a food mixer or by hand, beat together the sugar and butter until pale – about 5 mins. Dissolve the coffee in the boiling water, then beat it into the butter mix. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then fold in the flour and mix briefly until combined.

Line a muffin tray with paper cake cases, then divide the mixture equally between the cases, which should be about three-quarter full. Bake in the oven for 20-25 mins, until risen and the sponge springs back when pushed. Allow to cool.

For the icing, dissolve the cocoa powder in the boiling water, then add the mascarpone along with the icing sugar and beat until combined. Spoon or pip the icing onto the top of the cupcakes and sprinkle with grated chocolate.

Top tips for making Antony Worrall Thompson’s mocha cupcakes

Antony Worrall Thompson says "Grown-ups might want to add a dash of their favourite liqueur" to give these mocha cupcakes an alcoholic twist.

