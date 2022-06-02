We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A lovely version of mashed potato that makes the perfect accompaniment to evening meals.

Mashed potato is one of our favourite comfort foods and this curly kale mash is one of our favourite versions. It’s so handy because it means you get a portion of healthy green vegetable mixed in with the carbohydrate section of your meal. This adds to your five a day, plus it brightens up the plate. It’s absolutely perfect served with sausages and gravy (of course) but it’s also good alongside pork or lamb chops, or with a saucy casserole. It’s cheap to make, so you can serve it as a side dish without blowing the budget.

This recipe is part of our cheap family meals collection – under £1 a head

Ingredients 6 large potatoes

120g baby leaf curly kale (1 bag)

50ml milk

1 bunch of spring onions, finely sliced

1 knob of butter or olive oil spread

Salt and pepper

Video of the Week

Method Peel the potatoes and cut into small cubes. Boil the potato for 15 minutes, or until soft.

While the potato is boiling, cook the kale according to instructions on the back of the packaging.

When the potato is cooked, mash it thoroughly then stir in the butter and milk.

Season to taste. Stir in the kale and spring onions into mashed potato and season to taste. Delicious served with sausages, pork chops or steamed fish.

Top tip for making curly kale mash:

British kale is cheapest when it's in season, from late summer and into autumn and winter, so it's especially good to serve at that time of year.

Click to rate ( 265 ratings) Sending your rating