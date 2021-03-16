Trending:

Cheap family meals: Budget recipes under £1 per head

It's easy to cook cheap family meals with our selection of budget recipes…
    • Feeding a family on a budget is doable with our cheap family meal ideas. All of these budget recipes are under £1 a head.

    From meatballs to burgers, from cottage pie to risotto, our cheap family meals are ideal if you’re trying to cook on a budget but don’t want to scrimp on flavour or comfort.

    Our collection is full of simple cheap recipes that cost less than £1 per person but still make sure you eat well on a budget.

    For example, our beer-battered fish and chips cost only £3.76 to make serving four, that’s 94p per person. Our hearty sausage omelette recipe costs only £2.38 to make serving four, that’s 59p per person.

    A majority of these recipes exclusively use store cupboard ingredients too which is a great way to cut the weekly shopping bill down as you could bulk buy most of the items at the beginning of the month which can sometimes work out cheaper.

    For more tips on how to make more of your food shop, see our handy money-saving guide.

    Please note that prices are average. We assume you have basic store cupboard ingredients such as oil, flour, butter, milk, soy sauce, dried herbs, stock cubes, etc.

    We have allowed for alternative ingredients to be used to cut the cost down without compromising the recipe. And that the recipe serves four unless otherwise stated. We have included different pricing from a variety of supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Asda.

    See our collection of cheap family meals below…

    Meatballs with spaghetti
    Meatballs with spaghetti

    Keep these homemade meatballs with spaghetti under budget by using dried herbs and skipping the Parmesan. Use stale bread to make homemade breadcrumbs - tastier (and cheaper) than shop-bought ones.

    Total cost: £3.67 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 91p

    Items: Smartprice pork & beef mince (500g) £1.66, onions 16p, Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, Chosen by You green pesto sauce (190g) £1, Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 19p, tomato puree (142g) 35p

    Get the recipe: Meatballs with spaghetti

    Farmhouse chicken braise
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Farmhouse chicken braise

    This hearty farmhouse chicken braise is perfect for Sunday lunch or dinner. Chicken thighs keep it cheap while the mustard cream sauce adds a punch of flavour and warmth.

    Total cost: £3.97 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 99p

    Items: Everyday Value chicken thighs and drumsticks (566g) £1.50, loose carrots 40p, loose leeks 50p, fresh thyme or parsley 80p, Yeo Valley Organic Half Fat Crème Fraîche (200g) 77p

    Get the recipe: Farmhouse chicken braise

    Bacon and broccoli pasta salad
    Bacon and broccoli pasta salad

    This Slimming World recipe for bacon and broccoli pasta salad is not only cheap to make but healthy thanks to the Tenderstem broccoli and spinach. We've doubled the ingredients so it serves four.

    Total cost: £3.15 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 78p

    Items: Basics pasta shapes (500g) 35p, Basics cooking bacon (670g) £1.15, broccoli 65p, ready washed baby leaf spinach (100g) £1

    Get the recipe: Bacon and broccoli pasta salad

    Courgette, garlic and herb oaty crust quiche
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Courgette, garlic and herb oaty crust quiche

    This Women's Weekly recipe for courgette, garlic and herb oaty crust quiche is perfect for Sunday lunch. You can use any cream cheese with garlic and herbs, but we've used Roule here as its a cheaper option.

    Total cost: £3.96 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 99p

    Items: Highland Oatcakes (300g) 69p, loose courgettes 50p, French Roulé cheese (125g) £1, Basics mixed sizes barn eggs (6) £1, Yeo Valley Organic Half Fat Crème Fraîche (200g) 77p

    Get the recipe: Courgette, garlic and herb oaty crust quiche

    Lentil and spinach curry
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Lentil and spinach curry

    Use dried spices and skip the chutney to make this flavoursome Lentil and spinach curry on a budget.

    Total cost: £3.74 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 93p

    Items: Canned green lentils 48p, Bonduelle spinach 74p, Smartprice chopped tomatoes 33p, Red onion 10p, Garlic 30p, Pitta bread 35p, Pataks Madras curry sauce 72p

    Get the recipe: Lentil and spinach balti

    Tomato tart
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Tomato tart

    Just buy ready-rolled pastry, cherry tomatoes and pesto for this easy yet tasty tomato tart. This recipe serves six.

    Total cost: £4.04 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 73p

    Items: 2 x cherry tomatoes (250g) £1.64, Smartprice green pesto (190g) 88p, Jus Rol ready-rolled puff pastry (375g) £1.52

    Get the recipe: Tomato tart

    Baked vegetable polenta
    Baked vegetable polenta

    If you've never cooked with polenta, try this healthy, heart recipe for baked vegetable polenta, packed with vegetables and Greek-style feta cheese. A pack of polenta costs only 59p.

    Total cost: £3.99 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 99p

    Items: East End Cornmeal Polenta - Fine or Coarse (375g) 59p, fresh flat-leaf parsley (31g) 80p, leeks 60p, loose closed cup mushrooms 27p, cherry tomatoes (300g) 98p, Everyday Value salad cheese (200g) 75p

    Get the recipe: Baked vegetable polenta

    Courgette pesto pasta
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Courgette pesto pasta

    Light yet filling, this spring courgette and pesto pasta dish is simple to make, and sprinkled over with fresh basil and a tasty vegetarian Parmesan cheese alternative.

    Total cost: £3.85 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 96p


    Items    : Chosen by You Green Pesto Sauce (190g) £1, Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 24p, loose courgettes 90p, onion 8p, Life Free from Dairy Free Parmazano Cheese (60g) 98p, fresh cut basil 65p

    Get the recipe: Courgette and pesto pasta

    Smoked bacon and onion tart
    Smoked bacon and onion tart

    Try this smoked bacon and onion tart one night this week for a tasty change to you usual dinner. It takes less than an hour to make and costs only 42p per person too as it serves eight.

    Total cost: £3.37 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 42p

    Items:Everyday Value cooking bacon (500g) 81p, Onions 20p, Everyday Value mixed eggs (6) 93p, Weight Watchers West Country Crème Fraîche (200ml) 75p, British Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 68p

    Get the recipe: Smoked bacon and onion tart

    Pork goulash
    Pork goulash

    This hearty pork and pepper goulash recipe is flavoured with paprika and packed with veggies such as red onion, tin tomatoes and roasted red peppers.

    Total cost: £3.79 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 94p

    Items: Pork filet £2.80, onion 10p, pepper 50p, chicken stock 39p

    Get the recipe: Pork goulash

    Rosemary Conley’s courgette pasta
    Rosemary Conley’s courgette pasta

    Using dried herbs instead of fresh makes a lot of recipes cheaper, like this courgette pasta bake. It also opts for Smartprice pasta from Asda which is only 31p per pack.

    Total cost: £3.18 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 79p

    Items: Smartprice pasta 31p, Courgettes £1.26, Good for you! natural fromage frais (500g) 78p, Passata (500g) 39p, Red onions 20p, Garlic 24p,

    Get the recipe: Rosemary Conley's Courgette pasta bake

    Mexican rice
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Mexican rice

    With frozen peas, fresh herbs and chillies, this Mexican rice is full of flavour and easy to make as well. Its a bargain at only 96p per portion.

    Total cost: £3.85 (Morrisons)
    Cost per person: 96p

    Items: Easy cook long grain rice (500g) 99p, hand selected brown onion (5) 42p, Savers chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, Savers peas (900g) 89p, fresh coriander (31g) 79p, mixed chillies (50g) 45p

    Get the recipe: Mexican rice

    Beer-battered fish and double-cooked chips
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Beer-battered fish and double-cooked chips

    Skip the takeaway and make beer-battered fish and double-cooked chips from scratch. Pollock is a good, cheaper alternative to cod and haddock too.

    Total cost: £3.76 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 94p

    Items: Chosen by You Cook from Frozen pollock portions (368g) £1.75, Smartprice British small potatoes (1Kg) 69p, Manns original brown ale (500ml) £1 or Smartprice lager (4x440ml) £1, 2 x Smartprice mushy peas (300g) 16p each

    Get the recipe: Beer battered fish and double cooked chips

    Lamb kebabs in pitta
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Lamb kebabs in pitta

    Using lamb and mutton mince makes these kebabs in pitta a real bargain dinner. If you'd rather serve with salad, swap the pitta for a gem lettuce instead.

    Total cost: £3.77 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 94p

    Items: Value lamb & mutton mince (500g) £1.59, Paxo natural breadcrumbs 65p, Natural Greek-style yogurt (200g) 65p, Garlic 25p, Cucumber portion 38p, Value White Pitta (6) 25p

    Get the recipe: Lamb kebabs in pitta

    Macaroni cheese with peas
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Macaroni cheese with peas

    This classic family meal has been given an added boost of flavour with crispy bascon and sweet peas.

    Total cost: £3.42 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 85p

    Items: Everyday Value pasta penne quills (500g) 29p, Everyday Value garden peas (900g) 89p, Everyday Value cooking bacon (500g) 81p, Weight Watchers West Country Crème Fraîche (200ml) 75p, British Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 68p

    Get the recipe: Macaroni cheese with peas

    Spaghetti bolognese
    Spaghetti bolognese

    This recipe for quick and easy Spaghetti Bolognese is much cheaper than you think it would be. If you’ve already got spices, then you’re good to go with just these few simple ingredients.

    Total cost: £3.17 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 79p

    Items: Medium onions 10p each, beef mince £1.69 for 500g, mushrooms 80p, chopped tomatoes 28p, spaghetti 20p.

    Get the recipe: Spaghetti bolognese

    Turkey mince cottage pie
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Turkey mince cottage pie

    This Woman's Weekly turkey mince cottage pie is perfect for Sunday dinner. We've used tinned peas instead of frozen to keep it cheap.

    Total cost: £4 (Asda)
    Cost per person: £1

    Items: Butcher's Selection British Turkey Mince £2.22, Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, celery 89p, onion 10p, Smartprice garden peas in water (300g) 20p, loose potato 20p, carrots 8p

    Get the recipe: Turkey mince cottage pie

    meals under £1
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Tuna and brown rice salad

    This tuna and brown rice salad is not only cheap to make but nutritional to packed with vitamins including omega-3.

    Total cost: £3.95 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 98p

    Items: Onion 17p, basmati rice 80p, mild salsa dip 60p, black olives 49p, red kidney beans 30p, sweetcorn 40p, tuna steaks (tinned) £1.19

    Get the recipe: Tuna and brown rice salad

    Zesty broccoli and courgette spaghetti
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Zesty broccoli and courgette spaghetti

    Chilli, lemon and walnuts add zest and flavour to Gino D'Acampo's broccoli and courgette spaghetti.

    Total cost: £3.87 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 96p

    Items: Courgettes (300g) 54p, Broccoli (200g) 40p, Lemon 30p, Walnuts (70g) £1, Italian Parmesan shavings (50g) £1.24, Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 39p

    Get the recipe: Gino D'Acampo's zasty broccoli and courgette spaghetti

    Bean burgers
    Bean burgers

    These delicious, vegetarian bean burgers made with coriander, onions and spring onions. Use old bread or the ends of a loaf of bread to save waste.

    Total cost: £4 (Asda)
    Cost per person: £1

    Items: KTC Chick Peas (400g), KTC Red Kidney Beans (400g) and KTC Rosecoco Beans (400g) 3 tins for £1, spring onions 74p, fresh coriander bunch 87p, Chosen by You seeded white burger buns (6) 85p, onion 10p, Smartprice seasonal salad (180g) 44p

    Get the recipe: Bean burgers

    Bacon and chilli pasta
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Bacon and chilli pasta

    This quick and easy bacon and chilli pasta takes just 10 minutes to prepare. Use dried basil to keep it under budget.

    Total cost: £3.90 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 97p

    Items: Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 35p, Smartprice unsmoked streaky bacon (275g) £1.09, mixed peppers £1.50, Chosen by You Stir-Through Sauce - Tomato, Red Pepper & Cheese (190g) 96p

    Get the recipe: Bacon and chilli pasta

    tuna pasta bake
    Tuna pasta bake

    This tuna pasta bake comes in at just over £4 with the cheese, however you’ll only need less than half of the packet, so you can save the rest for another meal.

    Total cost: £3.53 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 88p

    Items: Skipjack tuna chunks (79p), red onion (9p), mushrooms (70p), sweetcorn (47p), chopped tomatoes (28p), penne pasta (53p), cheddar cheese (67p/£1.65 for 250g)

    Get the recipe: Tuna pasta bake

    Sausages with kale mash
    Sausages with kale mash

    This 95p per person recipe for curly kale mash with spring onions goes well with chunky grilled sausages.

    Total cost: £3.80 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 95p

    Items: Kale (200g) £1, loose baking potatoes 80p, spring onions (100g) 70p, Butcher's Choice pork Lincolnshire or Cumberland sausages (8 per pack - 454g) £1.30 (usually £1.80)

    Get the recipe: Curly kale mash

    Meatballs and beans in tomato broth
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Meatballs and beans in tomato broth

    The pesto adds a nutty flavour to this meatballs and beans in tomato broth. You can even skip the kale if you want to keep this even cheaper.

    Total cost: £3.96 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 99p

    Items: Smartprice mince (454g) £1.40, onion 9p, loose tomatoes 25p, cannellini beans in water (300g) 48p, Chosen by You green pesto sauce (190g) 79p, British sliced curly kale (200g) 95p

    Get the recipe: Meatballs and beans in tomato broth

    Gino D’Acampo’s classic Margherita pizza
    Gino D’Acampo’s classic Margherita pizza

    It costs just £2.47 to make Gino D'Acampo's classic Margherita pizza. This recipe makes two pizzas which are perfect for sharing amongst four people.

    Total cost: £2.47 (Sainsbury's) (or £3.91 if you don't already have flour and yeast)
    Cost per person: 61p (or 97p when buying flour and yeast too)

    Items: Passata (500g) 79p, 2 x Basics mozzarella cheese ball (125g) 44p, basil bunch (28g) 80p, strong white bread flour (1.5kg) 80p, Allinson Dried Active Yeast (125g) 64p

    Get the recipe: Gino D'Acampo's classic margherita pizza

    Peri-peri chicken
    Peri-peri chicken

    Cheaper cuts of chicken, like chicken wings, are great for budget meals and full of flavour. This Peri-peri chicken dish is a real winner - great with couscous or chips and coleslaw.

    Total cost: £3.97 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 99p

    Items: Basics British chicken wings (approx 900g) £1.88, Colman's Season & Shake Piri Piri Chicken Seasoning Mix (29g) £1, lemon 30p, ginger 10p, couscous (500g) 69p

    Get the recipe: Peri-peri chicken

    Beetroot risotto with horseradish
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Beetroot risotto with horseradish

    This colourful, tasty beetroot risotto is packed with flavour. You can save a bit more by buying Everyday Value beetroot (500g) 49p and cooking it yourself instead of buying the already-cooked version.

    Total cost: £3.50 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 87p

    Items: Arborio risotto rice (500g) £1.10, onion 9p, cooked beetroot (300g) 80p, Everyday Value horseradish sauce (165g) 51p, Just Wild rocket salad (70g) £1

    Get the recipe: Beetroot risotto

    cheap family meals
    Homemade tagliatelle

    This recipe for homemade tagliatelle is less than £2 for four servings. To make into a full meal, whip up a batch of our pasta sauce

    Total cost: £1.49 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 37p

    Items: Plain flour 49p, 4 x eggs £1

    Get the recipe: Homemade tagliatelle

    Sausage herby omelette
    Sausage Herby omelette

    Whip up a sausage herby omelette for a lazy Sunday morning brunch or quick lunch. For an extra treat, add a handful of grated cheese to the raw egg mixture for a creamy and stringy omelette.

    Total cost: £2.38 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 59p

    Items: Frankfurter sausages £1.20, eggs £1.18 for 15.

    Get the recipe: Sausage herby omelette

    Easy sausage and potato casserole
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Easy sausage and potato casserole

    This sausage and potato casserole is so cheap you could buy fancier sausages and still keep it under £1 a head.

    Total cost: £2.52 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 63p

    Items: Onion 17p, New potatoes 72p, Green pepper 80p, Value pork sausages (8 pack) 50p, Value pasta sauce (440g) 33p

    Get the recipe: Sausage and potato casserole

    Bengal butternut squash and chickpea naan
    Image credit: Phillip Shannon
    Bengal butternut squash and chickpea naan

    This Bengal butternut squash and chickpea naan recipe uses store cupboard spices such as cumin, tumeric and masala.

    Total cost: £3.71 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 92p

    Items: Cauldron Falafels (200g) £1.68, butternut squash 68p, onion 9p, loose ginger 15p, loose chillies 7p, KTC Chick Peas in salted water (400g) 37p, plain mini naan breads (4) 67p

    Get the recipe: Bengal butternut squash and chickpea with naan

    Tomato-baked chicken
    Tomato-baked chicken

    To make this tomato-baked chicken cheaper, use dried herbs and normal mushrooms instead of button. This recipe also uses Smartprice chicken wings but you could swap for thighs instead as they are just as cheap.

    Total cost: £3.95 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 98p

    Items: Smartprice chicken wings (1kg) £1.65, Tomato & garlic pasta sauce (560g) 92p, Smartprice British small potatoes (1kg) 50p, Baby button mushrooms (150g) 86p

    Get the recipe: Tomato baked chicken

    Cauliflower Curry
    Cauliflower Curry

    This cauliflower curry is a great alternative to classic meat curry. Swapping meat for vegetables is a great way to keep your meals cheap and on a budget.

    Total cost: £3.83 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 95p

    Items: Cauliflower head 95p, onions 50p for three, curry powder 65p, coconut milk 50p, bag of spinach 90p

    Get the recipe: Cauliflower curry

    Sausage, squash and onion toad-in-the-hole
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Sausage, squash and onion toad-in-the-hole

    The family will love this autumnal twist on the classic dish for Sunday lunch or dinner. Serve with homemade mash, made with Specially Selected Jersey royal potatoes (450g) for just 55p extra.

    Total cost: £3.26 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 81p

    Items: Everyday Essentials fresh British pork sausages (454g) 99p, Farm Fresh butternut squash 79p, Farm Fresh onions (1kg) 59p, Merevale medium free-range British eggs (6) 89p

    Get the recipe: Squash and onion toad-in-the-hole

    Sausage and bean soup
    Image credit: Michael Powell
    Sausage and bean soup

    This warming sausage and bean soup can be a filling meal on its own, but you can serve it with Everyday Value garlic baguette (170g) for an extra 32p too.

    Total cost: £3.54 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 88p

    Items: Shallots (300g) 75p, Everyday Value pork sausages (8 per pack - 454g) 66p, thick pork sausages (8 per pack - 454g) £1.39, carrot 8p, borlotti beans in water (400g) 55p, Savoy cabbage 80p, fresh flat leaf parsley (31g) 70p

    Get the recipe: Sausage and bean soup

    Penne pasta arrabiatta
    Penne pasta arrabiatta

    A classic Italian dish, this penne pasta arrabiatta has a rich and simple tomato based sauce. This recipe takes just 15 minutes to cook and serves four.

    Total cost: £3.01 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 75p

    Items: Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 29p, onion 10p, loose chillies 5p, 2 x Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p each, Chosen by You sliced black olives (180g) 35p, fresh basil (31g) 70p, Castelli Pecorino Romano fresh grated (50g) 90p

    Get the recipe: Penne pasta arrabbiata

    Weight Watchers cheese and bacon gnocchi bake
    Weight Watchers cheese and bacon gnocchi bake

    You can make your own gnocchi with flour and potatoes, but we've opted for ready-made potato gnocchi in this filling cheese and bacon gnocchi bake. If you don't already have mustard powder, add normal mustard to taste - if you don't have any, pick up a jar of English mustard (100g) for 34p.

    Total cost: £2.91 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 72p

    Items: Trattoria Verdi Potato Gnocchi (500g) 65p, fresh spinach (200g) £1, Everyday Value cooking bacon (500g) 81p, Counter Pilgrims Choice Vintage Farmhouse Cheddar (approx 100g) 45p

    Get the recipe: Weight Watchers Cheese and bacon gnocchi bake

    Sloppy Joes
    Sloppy Joes

    Sloppy Joe's are an American-style burger sandwich made with lean beef mince and infused with BBQ sauce. Serve with Basics coleslaw (500g) for an extra 45p.

    Total cost: £3.26 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 81p

    Items: Basics British beef mince (400g) £1.46, onion 10p, Colman's Smokey BBQ Sauce (250ml) £1, sesame seed burger buns (6) 70p

    Get the recipe: Sloppy Joes

    Chilli potato cakes with fish fingers
    Chilli potato cakes with fish fingers

    These spicy potato cakes are really easy to make and you can use the herbs and spices you already have in the cupboard to cut the cost. They're great served with fish fingers.

    Total cost: £3.28 (Morrisons)
    Cost per person: 82p

    Items: Baby potatoes (1kg) 89p, Mature White Cheddar (approx 140g) £1, fresh coriander (31g) 79p, Savers fish fingers (10 per pack - 250g) 60p

    Get the recipe: Chilli potato cakes

    Ham, bean and potato pie
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Ham, bean and potato pie

    This ham, bean and potato pie recipe uses readymade pastry and fresh ingredients but it can be expensive - so why not replicate it by using pastry mix and tinned vegetables instead? The prices are based on this dish serving four.

    Total cost: £3.86 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 96p

    Items: Chosen by You shortcrust pastry mix (450g) 70p, 2 x wafer thin cooked ham (70g) 60p each, Bonduelle cut green beans (200g) 44p, spring onions 49p, Smartprice new potatoes in water (550g) 15p, Extra Special crème fraîche (200ml) 88p

    Get the recipe: Ham, bean and potato pie

    Lemon chicken and potatoes
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Lemon chicken and potatoes

    If you use cheaper cuts of meat like boneless chicken thighs instead of chicken breast, you can make dishes like this Grilled lemon chicken with potatoes even on a budget.

    Total cost: £3.74 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 93p

    Items: 500g Asli Halal Halal chicken thighs £1.75, Smartprice British small potatoes (1kg) 69p, lemon 30p, Chosen by You freshly frozen sliced green beans (750g) 75p

    Get the recipe: Grilled lemon chicken with potatoes

    Leek and egg salad
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Leek and egg salad

    Keep it light with this tasty leek and egg salad served with garlic bread. If you don't have mustard, buy Basics English mustard (180g) for 35p.

    Total cost: £3.55 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 88p

    Items: 500g loose leeks £1.45, Basics mixed sizes barn eggs (6) 90p, fresh tarragon bunch (20g) 80p, Basics garlic baguette (150g) 40p

    Get the recipe: Leek and egg salad

    Cheesy pesto gnochhi
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Cheesy pesto gnochhi

    Even with Pecorino cheese, pesto sauce, gnocchi, soft cheese and a side salad, this cheesy pesto gnocchi comes in at under £4.

    Total cost: £3.82 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 95p

    Items: Pastaio potato gnocchi (500g) 78p, Smartprice plain full-fat soft cheese (250g) 61p, Chosen by You green pesto sauce (190g) 79p, Castelli Pecorino Romano Fresh Grated (50g) 90p, crispy leaf salad (200g) 74p

    Get the recipe: Cheesy pesto gnocchi

    Pappardelle with tuna sauce
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Pappardelle with tuna sauce

    There's lots of flavour in this pappardelle with tuna sauce dish. We've used tagliatelle pasta instead as pappardelle isn't always available and we've skipped the capers to keep it under budget.

    Total cost: £3.45 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 86p

    Items: Cook Italian Tagliatelle (500g) £1, onion 9p, salad tomatoes (6) 69p, Smartprice tuna chunks in brine (185g) 62p, Chosen by You sliced black olives (180g) 35p, fresh parsley (31g) 70p

    Get the recipe: Pappardelle with tuna sauca

    Pasta with juicy cherry tomatoes
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Pasta with juicy cherry tomatoes

    This pasta with juicy cherry tomatoes is cooked in just 15 minutes. It's so cheap and works out at only 76p per person.

    Total cost: £3.05 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 76p

    Items: Taste the Difference pennoni pasta (500g) £1.25, cherry tomatoes (335g) £1, fresh basil bunch (28g) 80p

    Get the recipe: Pasta with juicy cherry tomatoes

    Winter vegetable soup
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Winter vegetable soup

    Start this week with a bowl of this deliciously filling winter vegetable soup serving six. There are enough pennies left over to buy a loaf of fresh crusty bread or even a garlic baguette.

    Total cost: £2.21 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 36p

    Items: Chosen by You casserole mix - frozen (1kg) £1, Smartprice unsmoked streaky bacon (275g) 97p, loose white cabbage 24p

    Get the recipe: Winter vegetable soup

    Root vegetable layer bake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Root vegetable layer bake

    This Woman's Weekly root vegetable layer bake uses dried herbs to keep it under budget. If you want to make it vegetarians, skip the sausages and top with cheese instead such as Chosen by You Grated Pecorino Romano DOP (50g) for 90p or mozzarella (125g) for 58p.

    Total cost: £3.65 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 91p

    Items: Onions 18p, celeriac 92p, parsnips 45p, carrots 25p, baking potatoes 86p, Smartprice thick sausages (12 per pack - 681g) 99p

    Get the recipe: Root vegetable layer bake

    Butternut penne
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Butternut penne

    With fresh sage, onion and sweet tender butternut squash, this butternut and cheese penne pasta dish is really filling. If you've already got pine nuts, add them in. We've skipped them here as they can be expensive.

    Total cost: £3.39 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 84p

    Items: Butternut squash (approx 922g) £1.01, onion 9p, fresh sage (20g) 80p, Basics pasta shapes (500g)39p, Gevrik Cornish Goat's Cheese (70g) £1.10

    Get the recipe: Butternut and cheese penne

    One pot chicken pepper bake
    One pot chicken pepper bake

    This one pot dinner is a great cheap family meal option. The chicken thighs compared to breasts keep the cost down. Ready in just three simple steps.

    Total cost: £3.99 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 99p

    Items: Everyday Value chicken thighs & drumsticks (566g) £1.50, 1 red and 1 yellow pepper ? 2 for £1, Everyday Value small potatoes (1kg) 69p, fresh flat leaf parsley (31g) 80p

    Get the recipe: One-pot chicken pepper bake

    Tomato and pepper galettes
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Tomato and pepper galettes

    These Mediterranean-style tomato and pepper galettes are packed full of flavour but still keep the cost low. Our recipe uses readymade puff pastry.

    Total cost: £3.65 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 91p

    Items: Mixed peppers (3) £1, onion 9p, McDougalls Puff Pastry Mix (225g) 56p, Kalamata olives (200g) £1, cherry tomatoes (350g) £1

    Get the recipe: Tomato and pepper galettes

    Courgette lasagne
    Courgette lasagne

    A twist on the meat classic, this courgette lasagne is just as tasty and filling. The ricotta and Cheddar cheese makes this lasagne extra indulgent in flavour.

    Total cost: £3.75 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 93p

    Items: Everyday Value lasagne sheets (250g) 39p, onion 9p, loose courgettes 72p, Italian ricotta (250g) £1, Counter Pilgrims Choice Vintage Farmhouse Cheddar (approx 100g) 90p, Italian sieved tomato passata (500g) 65p

    Get the recipe: Courgette lasagne

    Creamy bacon and mushroom pasta
    Creamy bacon and mushroom pasta

    Using soft cheese flavoured with herbs and garlic instead of cream is a great, easy way to make a tasty pasta sauce. Make this creamy bacon and mushroom pasta for a quick and cheap filling dinner.

    Total cost: £3.67 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 91p

    Items: Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Smartprice smoked cooking bacon pieces (500g) 81p, baby mushrooms (150g) 78p, Smartprice peas (1kg) 98p, Chosen By You soft cheese garlic & herb (200g) 80p

    Get the recipe: Creamy bacon and mushroom pasta

    Linguine with creamy lemon and mint dressing
    Linguine with creamy lemon and mint dressing

    Sounds fancy but this linguine with creamy lemon and mint dressing is really cheap and easy to make. You can use tagliatelle pasta too adn either full-fat or low-fat yogurt.

    Total cost: £3.80 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 95p

    Items: Lighter garlic & herb soft cheese (250g) £1.20, linguine or tagliatelle (500g) 95p, Greek-style natural yogurt (200g) 55p, lemon 30p, fresh cut mint leaves (28g) 80p

    Get the recipe: Linguine with creamy lemon and mint dressing

    Spaghetti and meatballs
    Spaghetti and meatballs

    This classic spaghetti and meatballs is a budget dinner. This recipe is also part of our special 'cooking with kids' collection so that you and the kids can make it together.

    Total cost: £3.70 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 92p

    Items: Smartprice pork & beef mince (500g) £1.82, onions 20p, Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 32p, fresh basil or parsley (31g) 70p, tomato puree (142g) 35p

    Get the recipe: Spaghetti and meatballs

    Tomato risotto
    Tomato risotto

    Make this tasty tomato risotto with just a few simple ingredients. This is a cheaper version of a classic dish using basic rice instead of Arborio rice to cut down the costs.

    Total cost: £2.42 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 60p

    Items: Basic white rice;(1kg) 40p, onion 9p, Everyday Value passata (500g) 43p, Everyday Value baby tomatoes (250g) 65p, British mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 85p

    Get the recipe: Tomato risotto

    Slimming World’s bacon and tomato risotto
    Slimming World’s bacon and tomato risotto

    Try this Slimming World bacon and tomato risotto recipe with courgettes, onions and cherry tomatoes. This cheap recipe uses the Everyday Value brand from Tesco.

    Total cost: £3.61 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 90p

    Items: Cherry tomatoes (300g) 98p, Everyday Value cooking bacon (500g) 81p, onion 12p, loose courgettes 60p, Arborio risotto rice (500g) £1.10

    Get the recipe: Bacon and tomato risotto

    Spicy pumpkin risotto
    Spicy pumpkin risotto

    If you can't find pumpkin, use butternut squash to make this tasty spicy pumpkin risotto. We've used Pecorino cheese instead of Parmesan to keep it under budget.

    Total cost: £4 (Asda)
    Cost per person: £1

    Items: Onions 18p, loose chillies 5p, Arborio risotto rice (500g) £1.10, butternut squash (850g) 76p, Black Tower B white wine (187ml) £1, Castelli Pecorino Romano Fresh Grated (50g) 90p

    Get the recipe: Spicy pumpkin risotto

    Squash and green tart
    Squash and green tart

    This delicious squash and green tart from Woman's Weekly makes the perfect Sunday lunch or dinner. You can use cabbage or other green veg and whichever cheese you prefer.

    Total cost: £3.89 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 97p

    Items: Butternut squash (approx 850g) 72p, broccoli (335g) 60p, leeks (approx 250g) 49p, ready-rolled puff pastry (375g) £1.25, Italian mozzarella cheese (125g) 83p

    Get the recipe: Squash and green tart

    Spaghetti with chilli and herbs
    Image credit: David Lee/REX/Shutterstock
    Spaghetti with chilli and herbs

    This spaghetti with chilli and herbs is a deliberately simple recipe but there's no reason why you can't add frozen peas or any fresh veg, ham or other ingredients you have in the fridge. Use dried herbs from your store cupboard as fresh oregano can be hard to find.

    Total cost: £2.95 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 73p

    Items: Organic spaghetti (500g) £1.05, fresh flat leaf parsley (100g) £1.25, red chillies (60g) 65p

    Get the recipe: Spaghetti with chilli and herbs

    Sausage and bean casserole
    Sausage and bean casserole

    Hearty and warming, this sausage and bean casserole with colcannon is the perfect meal for Sunday dinner. Everyday Value pork sausages keep the cost under £1 per person.

    Total cost: £3.99 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 99p

    Items: Everyday Value pork sausages (8 per pack - 454g) 66p, Campbell's Condensed Cream of Tomato Soup (295g) 95p, Everyday Value baked beans (420g) 24p, East End Black Eye Beans (400g) 50p, red onion 8p, Braeburn apple 11p, Savoy cabbage 60p, Everyday Value new potatoes (567g) 15p, organic spring onions 70p

    Get the recipe: Sausage and bean casserole

    Cottage pie
    Image credit: Steve Baxter
    Cottage pie

    This classic cottage pie uses items you may already have in the cupboard such as Worcestershire sauce, milk and stock. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 days.

    Total cost: £3.90 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 97p

    Items: Irish baby new potatoes (1kg) £1, leek 30p, Fresh British beef mince (250g) £1.75, onion 11p, carrots 15p, loose mushrooms 40p, Everyday Value soft cheese (200g) 49p

    Get the recipe: Cottage pie

    Spicy sausage and cheese bake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Spicy sausage and cheese bake

    You may already have some of the ingredients, such as butter, flour and milk, to make this delicious sausage and cheese bake. Prep in just 15 minutes. This recipe serves four.

    Total cost: £3.50 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 87p

    Items: Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Smartprice thick sausages (12 per pack - 681g) 88p, Chosen by You English Mature Cheddar (200g) £1.27, fresh cut thyme (25g) 65p, Smartprice mozzarella (125g) 44p

    Get the recipe: Spicy sausage and cheese pasta bake

    Pea and bacon pasta
    Pea and bacon pasta

    Using only five ingredients; pasta, peas, olive oil, bacon and creme fraiche you can make this simple pasta dish in just 20 minutes.

    Total cost: £2.87 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 71p

    Items: Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Smartprice peas (1kg) 99p, Smartprice smoked cooking bacon pieces (500g) 81p, Yeo Valley Organic Half Fat Crème Fraîche (200g) 77p

    Get the recipe: Pea and bacon pasta

    Mango and tomato curry
    Mango and tomato curry

    This recipe swaps meat for mango instead making it cheaper than classic curry. The mango is not only cheaper but adds a real depth of sweetness to this dish.

    Total cost: £3.46 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 86p

    Items: Red onion 17p, green chillies (50g) 65p, loose tomatoes 60p, Smell mango £1.15, Organic 2% Fat natural yogurt (150g) 49p, Basics long-grain rice (1kg) 40p

    Get the recipe: Mango and tomato curry

    Courgette, tomato and mozzarella gratin
    Courgette, tomato and mozzarella gratin

    This lovely courgette, tomato and mozzarella gratin takes just 30 minutes to cook. We've used dried oregano to keep it in budget.

    Total cost: £3.91 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 97p

    Items: Taw Valley Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 90p, loose courgettes 50p, Everyday Value tomatoes (500g) 95p, Everyday Value mozzarella (125g) 44p, fresh basil (31g) 80p, Everyday Value garlic baguette (170g) 32p

    Get the recipe: Courgette, tomato and mozzarella gratin

    Aubergine and potato curry
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Aubergine and potato curry

    Make this healthy, hearty aubergine, bean and potato curry. We've used a value curry sauce and dried herbs to keep it under budget.

    Total cost: £3.61 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 90p

    Items: 2 x loose aubergines 50p each, red onion 12p, Smartprice mild curry sauce (440g) 16p, Smartprice British small potatoes (1kg) 69p, salad tomatoes (6) 75p, Bonduelle Cut Green Beans (200g) 44p, Smartprice low-fat natural yogurt (500g) 45p

    Get the recipe: Aubergine and potato curry

    Vegetable macaroni cheese
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Vegetable macaroni cheese

    This Woman's Weekly recipe for vegetable macaroni cheese is packed with broccoli, cauliflower and tomatoes. It's quick, cheap and easy to make. We've skipped the Parmesan to keep it cheap.

    Total cost: £3.88 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 97p

    Items: Chosen by You English Extra Mature Cheddar (200g) £1.27, Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Chosen by You freshly frozen cauliflower and broccoli florets (1kg) £1.14, leek 17p, cherry tomatoes (350g) £1

    Get the recipe: Vegetable macaroni cheese

    Vegetarian bean and pea pies
    Vegetarian bean and pea pies

    These bean and pea pies are easy to make and so tasty. We've used tinned peas and frozen broad beans to keep it cheap too.

    Total cost: £3.36 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 84p

    Items: Smartprice garden peas in water (300g) 20p, Chosen by You broad beans (750g) £1.50, McDougalls puff pastry mix (225g) 56p, spring onions 50p, British double cream (150ml) 60p

    Get the recipe: Vegetarian bean and pea pies

    Pizza on a scone base
    Pizza on a scone base

    These pizzas on a scone base are cheap to make as the base is made from ingredients you already have such as self-raising flour, butter and baking powder. If you don't have these, there's enough budget leftover to buy them.

    Total cost: £2.34 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 58p

    Items: Taw Valley Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 85p, onion 10p, Everyday Value chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, 2 x Everyday Value mozzarella (125g) 44p each, loose closed cup mushrooms 20p

    Get the recipe: Pizza on a scone base

    Pasta alla norma
    Pasta alla norma

    You can use Parmesan, ricotto or feta cheese in this quick, simple pasta alla norma recipe. We've used Greek-style feta cheese as it's cheaper but still full of flavour.

    Total cost: £3.86 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 96p

    Items: 2 aubergines 75p each, fresh basil (31g) 70p, 2 x Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 29p, Smartprice Greek-style cheese (200g) 75p

    Get the recipe: Pasta alla norma

    Tuna and potato layer
    Tuna and potato layer

    This tuna and potato layer is packed with sweetcorn and topped with Cheddar cheese. This recipe serves four and takes just 15 minutes to cook.

    Total cost: £3.32 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 83p

    Items: Everyday Value small potatoes (1kg) 69p, savoury white sauce mix (25g) 48p, 2 x Oriental and Pacific Tuna Flakes in Brine (185g) 49p each, Everyday Value sweetcorn (325g) 32p, Tesco Taw Valley Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 85p

    Get the recipe: Tuna and potato layer

    Sausage and chick pea stew
    Image credit: Westend61/REX/Shutterstock
    Sausage and chick pea stew

    This warming sausage and chickpea stew can be prepared in just 10 minutes. You can also make passata by pureeing a 400g can of chopped tomatoes and adding 2tbsp of tomato puree.

    Total cost: £3.78 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 94p

    Items: Smartprice thick sausages (12 per pack - 681g) 84p, onion 10p, celery 89p, loose white baking potatoes 39p, Smartprice passata (500g) 29p, chickpeas in water (400g) 62p, fresh cut thyme (25g) 65p

    Get the recipe: Sausage and chick pea stew

    Sausage Rigatoni pasta bake
    Sausage Rigatoni pasta bake

    This hearty sausage pasta bake serves four. We've skipped the wine to keep this cheap but if you have any leftover, add a splash or two.

    Total cost: £3.44 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 86p

    Items: Everyday Value pork sausages (8 per pack - 454g) 66p, onion 8p, red pepper 80p, 2 x Everyday Value chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p each, Everyday Value pasta penne quills (500g) 29p, Everyday Value mozzarella (125g) 44p, Counter Seriously Strong White Cheddar (approx 100g) 55p

    Get the recipe: Sausage rogatoni pasta bake

    Low fat chicken and vegetable pies
    Low fat chicken and vegetable pies

    Use a little more veg than chicken to keep these low-fat chicken and vegetable pies within budget. This budget recipe takes only 20 minutes to prep.

    Total cost: £3.92 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 98p

    Items: National Halal Centre boneless chicken thigh (250g)£1.17, onion 10p, Everyday Value Mixed Vegetables (1kg) 75p, savoury white sauce mix (25g) 40p, Jus Rol Frozen Filo Pastry Sheets (6x45g) £1.50

    Get the recipe: Low-fat chicken and vegetable pie

    Cheese and spinach pasta bake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Cheese and spinach pasta bake

    This cheese and spinach pasta bake is filling and healthy. You may have some of the required ingredients already, such as butter, flour and milk.

    Total cost: £3.02 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 75p

    Items: Taw Valley Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 85p, fresh spinach (200g) £1, Everyday Value pasta penne quills (500g) 30p, Value mixed eggs (6) 87p

    Get the recipe: Cheese and spinach pasta bake

    Courgette and parmesan gratin
    Courgette and parmesan gratin

    So easy and so cheap at under £3 for the whole meal. This courgette and Parmesan gratin is great served over spaghetti. We used Pecorino cheese as it's a cheaper alternative to Parmesan.

    Total cost: £2.73 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 68p

    Items: 4 loose courgettes £1.40, large onion 20p, Chosen by You grated pecorino Romano DOP (50g) 90p, Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 23p

    Get the recipe: Courgette and parmesan gratin

    Homemade chicken nuggets and chips
    Homemade chicken nuggets and chips

    With store cupboard ingredients such as plain flour, egg, milk, seasoning and oil, all you need is the chicken to make these homemade chicken nuggets. We've added oven chips to the basket to make it a filling meal.

    Total cost: £3.43 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 85p

    Items: Chosen by You chicken breast fillets (500g) £2.50, Smartprice fry or oven chips (1.5kg) 93p

    Get the recipe: Homemade chicken nuggets

    Tuna pasta bake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Tuna pasta bake

    Kickstart the week with this warming tuna, sweetcorn and pasta bake, packed with veg and cheese in a tasty tomato sauce.

    Total cost: £3.94 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 98p

    Items: Red onion 10p,loose closed cup mushrooms 60p, Everyday Value sweetcorn (325g) 35p, Everyday Value chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, Everyday Value Tomato Purée (200g) 35p, Everyday Value pasta penne quills (500g) 29p, Oriental and Pacific tuna flakes in brine (185g) 49p, Tesco Finest lightly salted handcooked crisps (40g) 60p, Taw Valley Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 85p

    Get the recipe: Tuna pasta bake

    Cheese sausage batter
    Cheese sausage batter

    This cheese sausage batter uses items from your store cupboard like an egg, flour and gravy. If you don't want to make your own mash, buy a couple of packets of Everyday Value instant mashed potato (120g) for 20p each.

    Total cost: £3.67 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 91p

    Items: Taw Valley Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 85p, Butcher's Choice Lincolnshire Sausage (8 per pack - 454g) £1.85, Everyday Value broccoli (approx 170g) 32p, loose baking potatoes 60p

    Get the recipe: Cheese sausage batter

    Leek, pea and smoked ham pasta
    Leek, pea and smoked ham pasta

    Make this leek, pea and smoked ham pasta as quick but delicious dinner. We've used Pecorino cheese instead of Parmesan as it can be cheaper.

    Total cost: £3.72 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 93p

    Items: Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Smartprice peas (1Kg) 89p, leeks 30p, Smartprice plain full fat soft cheese (250g) 61p, Chosen by You wafer thin smoked ham (70g) 72p, Chosen by You Grated Pecorino Romano DOP (50g) 90p

    Get the recipe: Leek, pea and smoked ham pasta

    Broccoli, red pepper and cheese frittata
    Broccoli, red pepper and cheese frittata

    Turn this simple, healthy broccoli, red pepper and cheese frittata into a filling dinner by serving it with garlic bread.

    Total cost: £3.99 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 99p

    Items: Smartprice mixed weight eggs (6) 95p, loose broccoli 60p, red pepper 80p, Green & Parsons Outstanding Cheddar from Dorset (100g) £1, 2 x Smartprice garlic baguette (170g) 32p each

    Get the recipe: Broccoli, red pepper and cheese frittata

    Fried potato and sausage salad
    Fried potato and sausage salad

    This fried potato and sausage salad is filling and you can use the condiments in your cupboard - such as ketchup, vinegar and mustard to make a really tasty, cheap dressing.

    Total cost: £3.69 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 92p

    Items: Basics pork sausages (8 per pack - 454g) 56p, 175g loose Taste the Difference new potatoes (approx 60g) 53p, cherry tomatoes (335g) £1, spring onions (100g) 75p, Basics crunchy salad (200g) 85p

    Get the recipe: Fried potato and sausage salad

    Courgette bacon and chilli pasta bake
    Courgette bacon and chilli pasta bake

    The smoked bacon, garlic, red chillies and basil infuse this pasta dish with plenty of flavour. This recipe serves four and takes around 30 minutes to cook.

    Total cost: £4 (Asda)
    Cost per person: £1

    Items: Smartprice smoked cooking bacon pieces (500g) 81p, onion 10p, red chillies (50g) 50p, loose courgettes 64p, red pepper 80p, Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Green & Parsons Outstanding Cheddar from Dorset (100g) £1, fresh cut basil (25g) 65p

    Get the recipe: Courgette, bacon and chilli pasta bake

    Spanish-style tortilla
    Spanish-style tortilla

    Spanish omelettes are filling and healthy as they're made with spuds and peppers. Try this simple Spanish-style tortilla recipe for a quick midweek dinner.

    Total cost: £3.71 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 92p

    Items: Taste the Difference Anya Potatoes (750g) £1, Basics mixed sizes barn eggs (6) £1, onion 11p, green and red pepper 80p each

    Get the recipe: Spanish-style tortilla

    Open Mediterranean lasagne
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Open Mediterranean lasagne

    With pesto, mozzarella cheese and red onion, this recipe for open Mediterranean lasagne is packed with delicious Italian flavours.

    Total cost: £3.98 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 99p

    Items: Loose aubergines 90p, 2 x Italian Mozzarella Cheese (125g) 83p, Smartprice lasagne sheets (250g) 32p, red onion 10p, Chosen by You green pesto sauce (190g) £1

    Get the recipe: Open Mediterranean lasagne

    Spaghetti alfredo
    Spaghetti alfredo

    Use frozen chicken breast as it's cheaper than fresh to make this creamy spaghetti alfredo pasta dish with broccoli and cream cheese.

    Total cost: £3.30 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 82p

    Items: Cooked diced chicken breast (350g) or chicken breast mini fillets (400g) £2, Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 20p, loose broccoli 40p, Smartprice plain full-fat soft cheese (250g) 61p, onion 9p

    Get the recipe: Spaghetti alfredo

    Bean and root vegetable casserole
    Bean and root vegetable casserole

    Packed with vegetables such as carrots, peppers and tomatoes, this hearty bean and root vegetable casserole is filling and so easy to make. We've used dried herbs to keep it cheap and Pecorino cheese instead of Parmesan.

    Total cost: £3.63 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 90p

    Items: Onion 9p, carrot 10p, celery 89p, red pepper 80p, Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, 2 x Smartprice red kidney beans in water (400g) 27p each, Chosen by You Grated Pecorino Romano DOP (50g) 90p

    Get the recipe: Bean and root vegetable casserole

    Bacon, tomato, spinach and ricotta pasta
    Bacon, tomato, spinach and ricotta pasta

    This bacon, tomato, spinach and ricotta pasta makes a cheap family meal. We've used normal tomatoes as they're cheaper. Or, make your own sundried ones by cutting tomatoes in half, removing the seeds, sprinkling with salt and herbs and leaving outside in a covered glass dish.

    Total cost: £3.50 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 87p

    Items: Italian Ricotta (250g) £1, Everyday Value cooking bacon (500g) 81p, Everyday Value spaghetti (500g) 19p, red onions 20p, spinach (200g) £1, tomatoes 30p

    Get the recipe: Bacon, tomato, spinach and ricotta linguine

    Warm radish, halloumi, potato and tomato salad
    Warm radish, halloumi, potato and tomato salad

    The key to main course salads is tasty filling ingredients like potatoes and halloumi cheese in this delicious warm radish, halloumi, potato and cherry tomato salad.

    Total cost: £3.99 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 99p

    Items: Chosen by You Cypriot halloumi with chilli (225g) £2, radishes (250g) 70p, cherry tomatoes (250g) 82p, loose new potatoes 47p

    Get the recipe: Warm radish, halloumi, potato and cherry tomato salad

    Ainsley Harriott’s chicken pasta with peas
    Ainsley Harriott’s chicken pasta with peas

    Cooked in a delicious crème fraîche and horseradish sauce, Ainsley Harriot's chicken pasta with peas is the idea budget recipe which uses at lot of Asda's Smartprice products.

    Total cost: £3.76 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 94p

    Items: Free-range chicken thighs by weight (200g) 86p, Smartprice frozen peas (1kg) 93p, Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Weight Watchers Crème Fraîche (200ml) 50p, cut flat leaf parsley (25g) 65p, Chosen by You creamed horseradish sauce (185g) 52p

    Get the recipe: Ainsley Harriott's chicken pasta with peas

    Pasta, potato and bacon salad
    Pasta, potato and bacon salad

    This flavour-packed meal serves four. The soft new potatoes, salty bacon, sour cream and spring onions pack this dish full of flavour. Toss in the fusilli pasta and serve.

    Total cost: £3.57 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 89p

    Items: 300g new potatoes 45p, spring onions 64p, Fresh Tastes baby spinach (160g) £1, soured cream 54p, Smartprice smoked cooking bacon pieces (500g) 75p, Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 19p

    Get the recipe: Pasta, potato and bacon salad

    Cheap weekly meal planner
    Bacon squeak frittata

    You can make this delicious bacon squeak frittata from leftovers. Packed with veg such as onion, parsnip, carrot and spring greens.

    Total cost: £3.80 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 95p

    Items: Basics unsmoked back bacon rashers (300g) £1.44, parsnip 24p, potato 18p, onion 13p, carrot 12p, spring greens (200g) £1, Basics barn eggs (6) 69p

    Get the recipe: Bacon squeak frittata

    Slimming World’s turkey risotto
    Slimming World’s turkey risotto

    Make Slimming World's turkey risotto using leftovers. It's a healthy option too as it's packed with vegetables and fresh parsley.

    Total cost: £3.98 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 99p

    Items: Arborio risotto rice (500g) 82p, loose leeks 49p, red and yellow pepper 72p each, onion 13p, flat-leaf parsley 80p

    Get the recipe: Slimming World's turkey risotto

    Citrus roasted chicken
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Citrus roasted chicken

    This citrus roasted chicken infuses chicken with fresh oranges and orange marmalade. This recipe uses chicken thighs priced at only £1.49.

    Total cost: £3.97 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 99p

    Items: Market Value chicken thigh drumsticks (566g) £1.49, loose clementines 56p, flat-leaf parsley 80p, fresh ginger 35p, Value orange marmalade 27p, Dijon mustard 49p

    Get the recipe: Citrus roasted chicken

    Mellow spiced chicken and chickpeas
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Mellow spiced chicken and chickpeas

    At just 89p per person, this mellow spiced chicken and chickpeas is the perfect cheap family meal to serve midweek. Served with a simple Greek yogurt 'sauce'.

    Total cost: £3.57 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 89p

    Items: Everyday Value chicken drumsticks and thighs (approx 500g) £1.14, onions 18p, chickpeas in water (400g) 55p, natural Greek-style yogurt (200g) 50p, fresh coriander (31g) 80p, French baton 40p

    Get the recipe: Mellow spiced chicken and chickpeas

    Smoky cheese souffle omelette
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Smoky cheese souffle omelette

    Double the ingredients for this Souffle omelette to serve four - serve with new potatoes or chips e.g. Asda Smart Price Fry or Oven Chips for an extra 72p.

    Total cost: £3.19 (Asda - £3.91 with chips) for 4 people
    Cost per person: 79p (or 97p with chips)

    Items: Smartprice eggs (6) 69p, Curly parsley 50p, 2 x Applewood smoked Cheddar (100g, £1 each) £2

    Get the recipe: Smoky cheese souffle omelette

    Butternut squash and stilton pancakes
    Butternut squash and stilton pancakes

    These butternut squash and stilton pancakes are delicious and easy to whip up. This recipe serves four people and just takes 40 mins to make in total.

    Total cost: £2.36 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 59p

    Items: Plain flour 5p, Egg 10p, Milk 10p, Butternut squash £1, Watercress 76p, Stilton 35p, Vegetable stock, Olive oil

    Get the recipe: Butternut squash and stilton pancakes

    Asian spaghetti
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Asian spaghetti

    This Asian spaghetti is flavoured with soya sauce. Use frozen mince and standard basil to keep it cheap and under the £1 a head budget.

    Total cost: £3.79 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 94p

    Items: Smartprice mince (2 x 454g) £1.80, Smartprice spaghetti 20p, Smartprice plum tomatoes (2 x 400g) 62p, Tomato puree 25p, Onions 16p, Garlic 30p, Basil 50p

    Get the recipe: Asian spaghetti

    Courgette and lemon pasta
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Courgette and lemon pasta

    Double the quantities of this courgette and lemon pasta recipe for a quick, cheap and tasty family meal that serves four.

    Total cost: £3.74 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 93p

    Items: Tagliatelle pasta (500g) £1.50, 2 courgettes 54p, Garlic 26p, 2 lemons 46p, Ricotta cheese 98p

    Get the recipe: Courgette and lemon pasta

    Roast sweet potato soup
    Image credit: Westend61/REX/Shutterstock
    Roast sweet potato soup

    This delicious roast sweet potato soup is really simple to make and is bursting with flavour thanks to the onion, garlic and salty bacon.

    Total cost: £3.46 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 86p

    Items: Sweet potato £1.35, Onion 17p, Garlic 30p, Bacon £1.64, Seasoning, Stock

    Get the recipe: Roast sweet potato soup

    Corned beef hash
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Corned beef hash

    A great dish for using up storecupboard ingredients, this corned beef has works out at just 87p per serving. Ready in just 20 minutes.

    Total cost: £3.51 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 87p

    Items: Smartprice corned beef £1.19, Smartprice canned new potatoes 22p, Smartprice sweetcorn 32p, Smartprice eggs 85p, Onion 8p, Warburtons crusty loaf 85p

    Get the recipe: Corned beef hash

    Creamy bacon, pea and mint risotto
    Creamy bacon, pea and mint risotto

    This delicious risotto is infused with mint, onion, bacon with a hint of cheese. If you want to cut the cost of this dish further, opt for long grain rice instead of Arborio rice.

    Total cost: £3.31 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 82p

    Items: Smartprice cheese spread 40p, Smartprice cooking bacon 75p, Onion 8p, Arborio rice 82p, Smartprice peas 76p, Fresh mint 50p

    Get the recipe: Creamy bacon, pea and mint risotto

    Sundried tomato and basil risotto
    Image credit: Christopher Jones/REX/Shutterstock
    Sundried tomato and basil risotto

    Our sundried tomato and basil risotto recipe can be prepared in just 10 minutes. The rich, sundried tomato based sauce and fresh basil makes this dish extra flavoursome.

    Total cost: £3.39 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 84p

    Items: Onion 11p, Arborio risotto rice (500g) £1.10, Gia Sun Dried Tomato Puree (80g) 72p, loose tomatoes 32p, fresh basil (31g) 70p, Smartprice seasonal salad (180g) 44p

    Get the recipe: Sundried tomato and basil risotto

    Smoky turkey and pepper fajitas
    Smoky turkey and pepper fajitas

    There's more to leftover turkey than turkey curry or turkey sandwiches. Make these delicious smoky turkey and pepper fajitas with red onion and Cheddar cheese.

    Total cost: £3.50 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 87p

    Items: 2 red peppers 80p each, red onion 9p, seeded tortilla wraps (8) £1, Counter Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar (approx 200g) 90p

    Get the recipe: Smoky turkey and pepper fajitas

    Celeriac, cider and Stilton soup
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Celeriac, cider and Stilton soup

    Adding potatoes in soup makes it extra filling with an inexpensive ingredient. We love the sharp, sweet and salty combo in this celeriac, cider and Stilton soup.

    Total cost: £3.98 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 99p

    Items: Onion 11p, celeriac (approx 710g) 92.3p, white baking potato 35p, Somersby Cider (500ml) £1, British double cream (150ml) 60p, Castello Danish Blue (150g) £1

    Get the recipe: Celeriac, cider and stilton soup

    Sweet potato pasta
    Sweet potato pasta

    Opting for a strong cheese is a great way to add flavour to this dish whilst not using a whole block of cheese. The sweet potatoes and pasta make this cheap meal extra filling.

    Total cost: £2.57 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 64p

    Items: Loose sweet potatoes (approx 350g) 45p, Everyday Value pasta penne quills (500g) 29p, Everyday Value garden peas (900g) 89p, Everyday Value low-fat natural yogurt (500g) 49p, Counter Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 45p

    Get the recipe: Sweet potato pasta

    Tomato and ricotta tart
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Tomato and ricotta tart

    Use up store cupboard favourites like flour and bread in this simple tomato and ricotta tart. The sweet tomatoes and creamy ricotta pair perfectly together.

    Total cost: £3.95 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 98p

    Items: British double cream (150ml) 60p, ricotta (250g) £1, fresh thyme (31g) 70p, salad tomatoes (6) 75p, Chosen by You Grated Pecorino Romano DOP (50g) 90p

    Get the recipe: Tomato and ricotta tart

    Bombay potatoes recipe
    Bombay potatoes recipe

    This delicious Indian dinner really can be made for under a £1 a head. This Bombay potato recipe comes complete with yogurt and naan breads for a satisfying meal.

    Total cost: £3.34 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 83p

    Items: Baby new potatoes (1kg) £1, onion 9p, 2 x Basics plain naan (2 per pack - 260g) 50p, Basics 2% Fat natural yogurt (500g) 45p, fresh coriander (31g) 80p

    Get the recipe: Bombay potatoes

    Roast courgette couscous
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Roast courgette couscous

    At just 71p per serving, this roast courgette couscous is the perfect option during the summer months. It's quick to make, light and tastes delicious too.

    Total cost: £2.87
    Cost per person: 71p

    Items: Couscous 61p, Courgettes 72p, Red onion 10p, Garlic 24p, Tomatoes £1, Lemon 20p

    Get the recipe: Roast courgette couscous

    Aubergine and coconut curry
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Aubergine and coconut curry

    This cheap family meal; aubergine and coconut curry is a delicious vegetarian option bursting with earthy aubergine and a creamy, nutty curry sauce.

    Total cost: £3.76 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 94p

    Items: 2 x aubergine 75p each, onion 9p, Island Sun Creamed Coconut (200g) 37p, cherry tomatoes (330g) £1, fresh coriander (31g) 80p

    Get the recipe: Aubergine and coconut curry

    Pea and French bean curry
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Pea and French bean curry

    If you've got lots of spices sitting in your cupboard, this pea and French bean curry is a great way to use them up. Use fresh beans and frozen peas to make this dish.

    Total cost: £4 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: £1

    Items: Green beans (220g) £1, fresh & easy hand shelled garden peas (130g) £1, fresh coriander (31g) 70p, fresh double cream (150ml) 60p, lime 30p, Everyday Value long grain rice (1Kg) 40p

    Get the recipe: Pea and French bean curry

    Goat’s cheese pizza
    Goat’s cheese pizza

    If you leave off the pine nuts you can make this tasty pizza at home for under £4. The creamy goat's cheese and tangy sundried tomatoes pair perfectly together.

    Total cost: £3.79 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 94p

    Items: Onions 18p, Spinach £1.50, Goats' cheese £1.04 (125g), Sundried tomatoes (from Sainsburys) 50p (99.4p per 100g).

    Get the recipe: Goat's cheese pizza

    Smoked salmon and broccoli frittata
    Smoked salmon and broccoli frittata

    Simply double the ingredients when making this smoked salmon and broccoli frittata to feed four. Opt for smoked salmon trimmings instead of sides to keep the cost under £1 a head.

    Total cost: £2.47
    Cost per person: 61p

    Items: 6 eggs 85p, Smoked salmon trimming 87p, Broccoli 75p.

    Get the recipe: Smoked salmon and broccoli frittata

    Roasted vegetable bake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Roasted vegetable bake

    This mouth-watering roasted vegetable bake works out at only 197 calories per portion. This is a great budget recipe for using up leftovers.

    Total cost: £3.84 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 96p

    Items: Red onions 10p each, Red peppers 78p each, Mushrooms 87p (500g), Courgettes 18p each, Free range large eggs (6) £1.63.

    Get the recipe: Roasted vegetable bake

    Bangers and apple mash
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Bangers and apple mash

    This hearty, cheap family meal works out at only £3.31 to make - that's 82p per serving. Use fruit to add an extra, sweet flavour to this classic sausage and mash recipe.

    Total cost: £3.31 (Waitrose)
    Cost per person: 82p

    Items: Essential Waitrose pork sausages (8 per pack/454g) 99p, Essential Waitrose baking potatoes (4) 75p, Essential Waitrose Golden Delicious apples 60p, Essential Waitrose onion 19p, Colman's Sausage Casserole Sauce Mix (39g) 79p

    Get the recipe: Bangers and apple mash

    Chunky vegetable soup
    Chunky vegetable soup

    This chunky vegetable soup is packed with carrots, parsnips and leeks. It can serve up to six people, which makes it even cheaper than £1 a head.

    Total cost: £4.39 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 73p

    Items: Oatly Organic Healthy Oat Drink - £1.32 (1L), Onion - 13p each, Carrots - 11p each, Leeks - 42p each, Red lentils - 88p (500g), Green beans - £1 (200g)

    Get the recipe: Chunky vegetable soup

    Pasta and roast butternut squash
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Pasta and roast butternut squash

    Ready in just 40 minutes this delicious pasta and roast butternut squash is so simple to make. Use chilli flakes or loose chillies.

    Total cost: £4 (Asda)
    Cost per person: £1

    Items: Fusili pasta 75p, Butternut squash 80p, Fresh thyme 65p, Cherry tomatoes 82p, Green beans £1

    Get the recipe: Pasta and roast butternut squash

    Pumpkin and pepper soup
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Pumpkin and pepper soup

    This pumpkin and pepper recipe is one of our absolute favourites. You even have enough in the budget to buy an organic pumpkin or squash.

    Total cost: £3.60 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 90p

    Items: Basics peppers (600g) £1.45, organic butternut squash £1.18, onion 9p, leek 40p, toasted pumpkin & sunflower seeds (30g) 48p

    Get the recipe: Pumpkin and pepper soup

    Bacon with sprout bubble and squeak
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Bacon with sprout bubble and squeak

    Using plenty of filling spuds and a little rich bacon you can make this bacon and sprout bubble and squeak for under £4 for the whole family.

    Total cost: £3.84 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 96p

    Items: Smartprice unsmoked streaky bacon (275g) £1.04, Smartprice British small potatoes (1kg) 69p, loose sprouts 70p, Smartprice mixed weight eggs (15) £1.41

    Get the recipe: Brussels sprout and bacon bubble and squeak

    Bean hotpot
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Bean hotpot

    This 20 minute bean hotpot is packed full of veggies. Instead of ciabatta we’ve swapped for a French baton at just 40p.

    Total cost: £3.84 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 96p

    Items: Celery 80p, loose sweet potatoes 45p, yellow pepper 80p, green beans (220g) £1, East End Butter Beans (400g) 39p, Tesco Bakery French baton 40p

    Get the recipe: Bean hotpot

    Chicken and spring onion pancakes
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Chicken and spring onion pancakes

    This 1924 Woman's Weekly chicken and spring onion pancake recipe is still cheap and cheerful - and you'll have some of the ingredients already, like flour, milk and oil.

    Total cost: £3.14 (Tesco)
    Cost per person: 78p

    Items: Value chunky chicken (240g) £1.85, Value mixed eggs 69p, salad onions 60p

    Get the recipe: Chicken and spring onion pancakes

    Toad in the hole
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Toad in the hole

    This hearty toad in the hole is made with good-quality pork and herb sausages, which still keeps the budget under £1 a head. Serve with homemade red onion gravy.

    Total cost: £3.63 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 90p

    Items: Britannia Finest beef dripping (500g) 70p, Butcher's Choice British Pork & Herb Sausages (8 per pack 400g) £2, Basics mixed sizes barn eggs (6) 93p

    Get the recipe: Toad in the hole

    Bacon and cheese frittata
    Bacon and cheese frittata

    Gary Rhodes’ bacon and potato frittata is made using only a handful of ingredients including potatoes, bacon, spring onion and eggs. This recipe serves four.

    Total cost: £3.60 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 90p

    Items: White baking potatoes 70p, Smartprice smoked cooking bacon pieces (500g) £1.13, Smartprice eggs (6) 63p, Dutch Edam medium-fat hard cheese (100g) 50p, Spring onions 64p

    Get the recipe: Bacon and cheese frittata

    Pork and bramley bake
    Pork and bramley bake

    Heaps of new potatoes, red onions, infused with garlic and finished with chunks of sweet apple, this pork bake is full of flavour.

    Total cost: £3.78 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 94p

    Items: Chosen by You pork steaks (4 per pack - 500g) £2, Smartprice British small potatoes (1kg) 69p, red onions 19p, Smartprice apples (500g) 90p

    Get the recipe: Pork and bramley bake

    Italian cabbage and white bean stew
    Italian cabbage and white bean stew

    Whip up this hearty Italian cabbage and white bean stew in just 30 minutes. This budget recipe is bursting with vitamins thanks to all the veg like carrots, celery, cabbage and tomatoes.

    Total cost: £3.87 (Sainsbury's)
    Cost per person: 96p

    Items: Onion 10p, celery (450g) 80p, loose carrots 16p, 2 x Basics chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, Savoy cabbage 60p, cannellini beans in water (410g) 69p, Wright's Ciabatta Bread Mix (500g) 90p

    Get the recipe: Italian cabbage and white bean stew

    Cheesy risotto
    Cheesy risotto

    Prepare in just 10 minutes, this easy risotto is packed with frozen veg, ham and cheese. It costs only 93p per person.

    Total cost: £3.74 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 93p

    Items: Arborio risotto rice 93p, Smartprice frozen veg 44p, Deli carver ham (100g) 70p, Lancashire Cheddar (250g) £1.58, Onion 9p

    Get the recipe: Cheese and ham risotto

    Mince
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Mince

    This basic mince is really versatile and very cheap to make. You can serve with the spaghetti, baked potatoes or with rice.

    Total cost: £2.80 (Asda)
    Cost per person: 70p

    Items: Smartprice mince (454g) £1.36, onion 10p, carrots 20p, chestnut mushrooms (250g) 80p, Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 34p

    Get the recipe: Basic mince

    Mushroom Stroganoff
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Mushroom Stroganoff

    This creamy mushroom stroganoff makes a great cheap family dinner, served with mash. We've doubled the ingredients. If you've got wine already, add a splash otherwise cook it without.

    Total cost: £3.74 (Morrisons)
    Cost per person: 93p

    Items: Mushrooms (600g) £1.69, Longley Farm Luxury Jersey Extra Rich Double Cream (250ml) 77p, fresh cut parsley (31g) 79p, instant mash (80g) 49p

    Get the recipe: Mushroom Stoganoff