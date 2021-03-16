Cheap family meals: Budget recipes under £1 per head

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Feeding a family on a budget is doable with our cheap family meal ideas. All of these budget recipes are under £1 a head.

From meatballs to burgers, from cottage pie to risotto, our cheap family meals are ideal if you’re trying to cook on a budget but don’t want to scrimp on flavour or comfort.

Our collection is full of simple cheap recipes that cost less than £1 per person but still make sure you eat well on a budget.

For example, our beer-battered fish and chips cost only £3.76 to make serving four, that’s 94p per person. Our hearty sausage omelette recipe costs only £2.38 to make serving four, that’s 59p per person.

A majority of these recipes exclusively use store cupboard ingredients too which is a great way to cut the weekly shopping bill down as you could bulk buy most of the items at the beginning of the month which can sometimes work out cheaper.

For more tips on how to make more of your food shop, see our handy money-saving guide.

Please note that prices are average. We assume you have basic store cupboard ingredients such as oil, flour, butter, milk, soy sauce, dried herbs, stock cubes, etc.

We have allowed for alternative ingredients to be used to cut the cost down without compromising the recipe. And that the recipe serves four unless otherwise stated. We have included different pricing from a variety of supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Asda.

See our collection of cheap family meals below…