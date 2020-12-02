We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our Baileys no-bake cheesecake is the deliciously wicked and just perfect for a special occasion but it Christmas Day or a cheeky Mother's Day treat...

This Baileys no-bake cheesecake recipe is easy to make and it tastes divine. This easy cheesecake uses very few ingredients, including double cream and Baileys for the topping as well as digestive biscuits and butter for the base.

Because this Baileys cheesecake recipe is no bake, there’s no need to pop it in the oven – all you have to do is put it in the fridge and wait a few hours or overnight for it to set.

Great at summer get-togethers, a post Sunday roast treat or your Christmas festive cheesecake, this Baileys no-bake cheesecake makes a delicious dessert than everyone will love. Sprinkle with grated chocolate or cocoa powder and top with cream.

Ingredients 100g butter

250g digestives, crushed

600g full-fat cream cheese

2tbsp Baileys

100g icing sugar

300ml carton double cream, whipped

100g dark chocolate, grated

200ml whipped cream chocolate, for grating

20cm round springclip tin, buttered and lined with baking parchment

Method To make the base: Melt the butter in a pan and add the crushed biscuits. Mix well until they’ve absorbed all the butter. Remove from the heat and press into the bottom of the tin. Place in the fridge for 1 hour.

To make the topping: Lightly whip the cream cheese and beat in the Baileys and icing sugar. Fold in the whipped cream and chocolate. Spoon onto the biscuit base.

Put in the fridge for another couple of hours or overnight. Once set, decorate with whipped cream and a little extra chocolate, if you like.

Top tip for making Baileys no-bake cheesecake This also looks good with cocoa dusted over the top, rather than grated chocolate - both will add a delicious burst of chocolate flavour to the dessert.

How do I get a no-bake cheesecake to stay firm?

A no-bake cheesecake is a much simpler bake to make as there is little chance of error due to the lack of eggs and oven time. Although you might be worried of creating a goo like texture as it doesn't set whilst cooking.

The best way to make sure your no-bake cheesecake stays firm is to make sure when whipping your cream you allow it to form stiff peaks - it also helps if your cream is cold rather than room temperature. You also want to allow it to set for as long as possible - 6-8 hours is a good start but overnight is much better to ensure the cheesecake is nice and firm.

What is the best container to make this cheesecake in?

A loose bottomed cake tin is the perfect choice when making a cheesecake as it's the easiest way to release the cheesecake from the mould with minimal chance of breakage. Simply place you tin atop a tinned can and gently pull the sides of the tin down. You can then use a palette knife or spatula-esque utensil to release the cheesecake from the base of the tin. Make sure you still grease the base and sides of the tin to reduce the chances of sticking.