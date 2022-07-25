Baileys fudge recipe

Baileys fudge is the ultimate combination of Irish cream liqueur and and sweet, sugary fudge: a match made in heaven. This sweet treat is easy to make. Serve it with coffees for a really grown up indulgence.

Baileys fudge
By
published

Our Baileys fudge has just the right amount of kick to it to make the perfect adults-only treat. 

It's really easy to make with just five ingredients - plus any toppings you want to add to make it even more spectacular. You'll only need half an hour to make it, plus an hour or two for it to cool and set in the fridge. 

This creamy Irish liqueur fudge is so easy to make using only 5 ingredients. It's the perfect food gift for St Patrick's Day or as a cheeky treat for Christmas or birthday's. You can make these fudge pieces ahead of time so they're ready to eat when needed. Once cooled, store in an airtight box or wrap in clingfilm to make sure the fudge stays fresh.

Learn how to make our classic vanilla fudge with our simple recipe!

Ingredients

  • 397g can condensed milk
  • 150ml/¼ pint Baileys or other Irish Cream Liqueur
  • 450g/1lb demerara sugar
  • 125g/4oz butter
  • 2 tbsp Irish whiskey

Method

  1. Grease a 7inch/18cm square tin.
  2. Place all the ingredients, except the whiskey, into a large non stick saucepan and heat gently stirring until the sugar has dissolved.
  3. Bring the mixture to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes stirring continuously until the temperature reaches 116º/240ºC on a sugar thermometer (make sure you stir continuously scraping into the sides of the saucepan or the cream and butter will burn and give you brown specks in your fudge). Don't worry if you don't have a sugar thermometer fill a small bowl with cold water and drop a teaspoonful of the mixture into the water - roll it between your fingers it should form a soft ball. If not simmer and stir for a little longer and try again until a soft ball is formed.
  4. Remove the pan from the heat and beat for 5 minutes with a wooden spoon until thickened and slightly grainy. Stir in the whiskey and pour into the prepared tin. Allow to cool. When cold cut into squares. Store in an airtight container for up to a month.

Top tip for making Baileys fudge

This makes a great St Patrick's Day treat. You can decorate with green shamrocks too. Simply roll 50g/2oz green coloured fondant icing (from supermarkets) in your hands until soft and pliable. Pinch off 4 small balls - roll three into balls. Flatten slightly and shape into hearts for the petals. Arrange on a piece of fudge. Roll the remaining piece into a small sausage shape for the stem and arrange on the top of the fudge to complete the shamrock shape. Press down gently to make it stick. Repeat with the remaining fondant icing. 

Flavour variations:

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

