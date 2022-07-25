GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Our Baileys fudge has just the right amount of kick to it to make the perfect adults-only treat.

It's really easy to make with just five ingredients - plus any toppings you want to add to make it even more spectacular. You'll only need half an hour to make it, plus an hour or two for it to cool and set in the fridge.

This creamy Irish liqueur fudge is so easy to make using only 5 ingredients. It's the perfect food gift for St Patrick's Day or as a cheeky treat for Christmas or birthday's. You can make these fudge pieces ahead of time so they're ready to eat when needed. Once cooled, store in an airtight box or wrap in clingfilm to make sure the fudge stays fresh.

Learn how to make our classic vanilla fudge with our simple recipe!

Ingredients

397g can condensed milk

150ml/¼ pint Baileys or other Irish Cream Liqueur

450g/1lb demerara sugar

125g/4oz butter

2 tbsp Irish whiskey

Method

Grease a 7inch/18cm square tin. Place all the ingredients, except the whiskey, into a large non stick saucepan and heat gently stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Bring the mixture to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes stirring continuously until the temperature reaches 116º/240ºC on a sugar thermometer (make sure you stir continuously scraping into the sides of the saucepan or the cream and butter will burn and give you brown specks in your fudge). Don't worry if you don't have a sugar thermometer fill a small bowl with cold water and drop a teaspoonful of the mixture into the water - roll it between your fingers it should form a soft ball. If not simmer and stir for a little longer and try again until a soft ball is formed. Remove the pan from the heat and beat for 5 minutes with a wooden spoon until thickened and slightly grainy. Stir in the whiskey and pour into the prepared tin. Allow to cool. When cold cut into squares. Store in an airtight container for up to a month.

Top tip for making Baileys fudge

This makes a great St Patrick's Day treat. You can decorate with green shamrocks too. Simply roll 50g/2oz green coloured fondant icing (from supermarkets) in your hands until soft and pliable. Pinch off 4 small balls - roll three into balls. Flatten slightly and shape into hearts for the petals. Arrange on a piece of fudge. Roll the remaining piece into a small sausage shape for the stem and arrange on the top of the fudge to complete the shamrock shape. Press down gently to make it stick. Repeat with the remaining fondant icing.

Flavour variations:

