Baileys hot chocolate is a grown-up take on a sweet and comforting classic. This warming wintery drink combines two of our favourite things – chocolate and an after-dinner tipple. Making your own homemade hot chocolate powder is so easy and it means you can make your own blends.

We’ve used a combination of cocoa and chocolate for a smooth, rich flavour that tastes of real chocolate. Adding cornflour to the mix allows the Baileys hot chocolate to thicken nicely, which gives it such a luxurious feel. We topped our hot choc with marshmallows, loosely whipped double cream and a good grating of chocolate for a drink that nearly doubles up as a dessert (although, no judgment here if you have a little pud too!)

This Baileys hot chocolate makes a really lovely homemade food gift, too. Make up a big batch of the powder by increasing the quantities. Then simply fill jam jars with it, cover the lids with a pretty circle of fabric and tie with a ribbon and a tag explaining how to make it up into a drink with milk, for a homemade, thoughtful gift for all your favourite family and friends.

Ingredients 565ml milk

50ml Baileys

For the chocolate mix

½ tbsp cornflour

1tbsp icing sugar

2tbsp cocoa powder

25g quality dark chocolate

whipped double cream, marshmallows and grated chocolate, to serve

Method Pour the milk into a saucepan and bring almost to the boil. Meanwhile, combine chocolate mix ingredients in a bowl, finely grating in the chocolate.

Spoon the chocolate mix into the hot milk with the Baileys, whisking thoroughly, and allow to bubble for a few mins before serving.

Top with a dollop of whipped cream, some marshmallows and a grating of chocolate.

Top tip for making Baileys hot chocolate Want more boozy hot chocolate inspiration? Try swapping the Baileys for rum or Disaronno!

