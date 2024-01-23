This baked aubergines and lentils recipe is ready in under an hour and serves four.

Going meat-free for a couple of dinners a week is not only a healthier choice, but it will save you money too. This recipe costs £3.16 and serves four people making it 79p per portion. Plus, this recipe is cooked in one large baking tray so there’s minimal washing up - just what you need from an easy midweek meal.

Ingredients

1 red onion, peeled and finely sliced

3tbsp white wine vinegar

150ml 0% fat natural yogurt

1tsp dried mint or fresh mint, finely chopped

150g lentils, washed

500ml hot vegetable stock

2 aubergines, halved lengthways

1tbsp chopped parsley

For the sauce:

2tbsp tahini

1tbsp honey

2tsp soy sauce

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Heat the oven to 220C Fan/ Gas 9. Mix the onion and vinegar in a bowl and set aside to pickle. Mix the yogurt and mint and chill. Put the lentils into a roasting tin and pour over the stock. Cover with foil and bake for 20 mins. Mix the sauce ingredients, adding water to make it a dropping consistency. Cross-hatch the fleshy surface of the aubergine and spread over the sauce. Remove the foil and nestle the aubergines into the lentils. Bake for 25 mins until the lentils and aubergine are tender. Top with the chopped parsley and pickled onions. Serve with the yogurt and a green salad, if you like.

Top tips for making our baked aubergines and lentils

If you like spice, serve these baked aubergines with some sliced fresh red chilli or a drizzle of your favourite hot sauce. Sriracha or crispy chilli oil are excellent choices.