GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mediterranean aubergines are a simple but effect way to transform these vegetables into a fancy dinner dish.

They make a great vegetarian option - you can serve them up for a family supper or dinner party and guests will eat 2-3 rolls per person. If you're serving this as the main vegetarian option, you may want to serve a few extra for your meat-eating guests as they will probably want to try them as well. They look and smell really appetising in the dish. You need quite large aubergines for this dish to work well, and a large knife to cut them nice and thin, so they roll up well. Top with any cheese you like, but check that it's veggie friendly if necessary.

Ingredients

1 onion, peeled and chopped

3 tbsp olive oil

1-2 cloves garlic

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato purée

Salt and ground black pepper

2 good-sized aubergines

60g (2oz) stoned olives, drained and chopped

60g (2oz) ready-grated vegetarian mozzarella

About 10 basil leaves

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Fry onion for a few mins in 1tbsp of the oil, add the garlic and cook for 5 mins. Stir in the tomatoes and purée and simmer, uncovered, for 10-15 mins until thickened. Season. Cut each aubergine into 8 thin slices. Pick out the largest 12 slices; brush these on both sides with oil, and griddle or grill in batches until browned. Set aside on a baking sheet. Griddle or grill the rest, then chop them and put in a bowl. Add 4 tbsp tomato sauce and the olives to the chopped aubergine; mix well. Spoon just over half of the rest of the tomato sauce into dish. Set the oven to 200°C or gas mark 6. Lay aubergine slices out on a board and divide the filling between them. Sprinkle with half of the cheese and half of the basil leaves, shredded. Roll each slice up. Pack them in a shallow ovenproof dish, seam-side down. Spoon rest of sauce over and sprinkle on the cheese. Bake for 20 mins. Sprinkle with chopped basil leaves.

Top tip for making Mediterranean aubergines

For extra speed, you could use a jar of ready-made pasta sauce and even ready-grilled aubergines.

You might also like...