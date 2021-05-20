We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This banana and walnut cake recipe is delicious and so easy to whip up.

Put your over-ripe bananas to good use with this beautiful banana and walnut cake. The classic flavour combination is a great fruity twist on a traditional tea-time cake. And is easily enjoyed with a cuppa. We’ve added a thick, creamy frosting on top to elevate the cake after it’s cooled. But it’s definitely just as delicious without, with a little butter spread over it instead.

Ingredients 175g (6oz) butter, softened

175g (6oz) caster sugar

225g (8oz) self-raising flour

2tsp ground mixed spice

½ tsp baking powder

3 large eggs

50g (2oz) walnuts, chopped

2 ripe bananas, mashed with 10ml (2tsp) lemon juice

For the frosting:

175g (6oz) reduced-fat soft cheese e.g. Philadelphia

50g (2oz) icing sugar

Chopped walnuts and mixed spice, to decorate

Method Preheat the oven to 170°C (325°F, gas mark 3). Grease and line the base and up two sides of a 900g (2lb) loaf tin with parchment.

Place the butter, sugar, flour, spice, baking powder and eggs in a large bowl and beat with an electric whisk until thoroughly combined. Fold in the walnuts and mashed bananas.

Spoon the mixture into the tin and level the surface. Bake for 1 hr-1 hr 10 mins until risen and golden and a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean. Leave to cool in the tin for 10 mins, then turn out on to a rack to cool completely.

Beat together the soft cheese and icing sugar and spread over the cold loaf. Decorate with the walnuts and mixed spice.

Tips for making banana and walnut cake:

Don’t be afraid to experiment with the mixture, adding in any leftover dates or chocolate chips for an extra punch of flavour.

