These BBQ flatbreads use eight ingredients and are under 300cals per portion.

Our BBQ flatbreads are the perfect accompaniment to kebabs and a great alternative to burger buns. You can cook these at any time of year on a hot griddle pan. The flatbreads are great for dipping into houmous or baba ganoush or as a side to curries, stews, and soups too.

Ingredients 300g strong white flour

1 ½ level tsp fast action dried yeast

11/2tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

2tbsp finely chopped rosemary

5tbsp olive oil

175ml tepid water

To serve

sea salt and olive oil

Method In a large bowl, combine the flour, yeast, salt, sugar and chopped rosemary. Mix in the olive oil and pour in the water until you have a soft dough – it should be slightly wet but not like porridge.

Knead until smooth (around 3mins in a food mixer with a bread hook or 10mins by hand) the cover and leave somewhere warm for 30mins.

Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Break the piece of dough into 6-8 smaller ones and shape them into a flat circle or oval shape. Cook on a BBQ or on a hot griddle pan for 2-3mins on each side or until puffed up and cooked through. Scatter over a little sea salt and a drizzle with a good helping of olive oil before serving.

Top tips for making BBQ flatbreads

You could make the flatbreads ahead of time and gently warm them in the oven before serving

